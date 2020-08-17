The best fibre broadband deal we've seen in ages is coming to an end this week

Usually one of the most expensive providers of broadband deals, Virgin has been trying out a new look recently. For the past few weeks, Virgin has had one of the best fibre plans we've seen for a very long time...but that now ends this week.

This Friday sees an end to the current M100 discount. Charging just £24 a month for speeds averaging 108Mb, Virgin is offering roughly double the speeds of the competition for a similar price.

While those factors alone are highly tempting, Virgin follows it up with a complete lack of upfront bills and a tempting incentive - a big ol' £75 Amazon.co.uk voucher - perfect for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day.

We've listed everything you need to know about this Virgin broadband deal below, just make sure you get in there before Friday at 11.59pm.

Broadband and TV deals: go all out on a package

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 voucher

This offer from Virgin is fantastic. It charges nothing upfront and only £24 a month to land speeds averaging 108Mb. On top of that strong balance of price and speeds, Virgin is also throwing in a £75 Amazon.co.uk voucher. With all of those factors together, this is a winner for anyone needing fibre - just get in there before it ends on Friday.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out if you're included in this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if the deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



Read more:

4G home broadband: save on portable internet

Mobile phone deals: see the cheapest phone contracts

SIM only deals: compare the cheapest SIM plans

Today's best broadband deals: