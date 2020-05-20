Plusnet's new internet offer is the cheapest broadband deal in the UK

Forget the likes of BT, Sky and Virgin - if the most important factor with broadband deals for you is pricing then Plusnet is looking like the way to go, offering the UK's cheapest internet plan.

This offer starts with monthly bills of £17.99, putting it in line with the less familiar Shell Energy for lowest price. Then, Plusnet is throwing in a £50 pre-paid Mastercard, effectively bringing the cost down to £15.21 - the lowest price around.

This competitive pricing continues through to Plusnet's fibre plan, costing £22.99 a month but shooting that down to an effective £18.82 - way below the rest of the fibre broadband deals currently available.

Ready to score some cheap internet? We've listed both Plusnet's ADSL and fibre broadband offers below for you to compare. And if neither of these fit your requirements, you can see other offers with our broadband deals guide.

Broadband and TV deals: go all out on your next internet plan

This cheap Plusnet broadband deal in full:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 18 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £17.99 per month | FREE activation | £50 reward card

The UK's cheapest broadband deal, this offer comes in at just £17.99. Throw in the £50 Mastercard on top and you're effectively paying just £15.21. However, here you're only getting speeds averaging 10Mb, for something faster, see the below.

View Deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £75 reward card

Need something faster? This fibre plan from Plusnet is also the lowest price around (for the faster packages of course). You're paying £22.99 a month for speeds averaging 36Mb. While that is already pretty affordable, the £75 Mastercard on top really pushes it to new heights.

View Deal

What other broadband deals are available right now?

There are a load of excellent broadband deals out there but the best competition to Plusnet is Vodafone. Offering speeds averaging 63Mb for just £22.95, Vodafone is one of the best priced options out there. And right now you'll even get a £75 Amazon.co.uk voucher on top!

Another strong option comes from BT. The big name ISP offers fibre speeds averaging 50Mb at a price of just £28.99 a month. Taking the value a step further, BT will also throw in a £80 Mastercard on top.



Read more: