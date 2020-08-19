Plusnet is the UK's cheapest provider of broadband deals for both fibre and ADSL

As the saying goes - the best things in life are free... but as you likely know, not many things come without a price tag so when it comes to broadband deals, we're happy to settle for the next best thing - the UK's cheapest internet plans.

Right now, that title goes to Plusnet, which currently holds the cheapest prices for both ADSL internet and fibre. While the ISP's prices are already extremely low, it gets them lower thanks to its tempting incentive of Mastercards thrown in on top.

Once you include that, Plusnet's prices effectively start at just £13.99 a month. However, that price gets you ADSL internet speeds averaging 10Mb, the best value is found in Plusnet's fibre plan.

Go for fibre broadband deals with Plusnet and the effective costs kick in at just £19.65 - well below the competition. You can find out more about these Plusnet broadband deals below:

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £22.99 per month | FREE activation | £60 reward card

The cheapest option currently available for fibre internet, Plusnet's Unlimited Fibre plan lands you speeds averaging 36Mb while charging nothing upfront and just £22.99 a month. While that is already the UK's cheapest option, it gets even better thanks to the £60 Mastercard Plusnet included.

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra Broadband | 18 months | 66Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £26.99 per month | FREE activation | £60 reward card

Live in a big household or spend a lot of time downloading big files? An upgrade in fibre could well be needed. With Plusnet's Fibre Extra plan, you only need to pay £26.99 a month while seeing a rise to speeds averaging 66Mb. For that, you just need to pay £26.99 a month and you still get that £60 Mastercard.

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £18.99 per month | FREE activation | £60 reward card

Don't need fibre speeds? Drop down to Plusnet's ADSL plan and you can drop your costs all the way down to £18.99 a month. While that is already one of the cheapest prices you can get by far, it gets even cheaper when you take into account the £60 Mastercard Plusnet is throwing in. That effectively takes your costs all the way down to just £13.99 a month.View Deal