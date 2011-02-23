More live sports heading to YouTube

Google is in talks with 'pretty much everyone' about streaming live sports events to YouTube.

The video sharing site has already trialled streaming live cricket from the Indian Premier League, but now has its sights set on more universally appreciated sports fixtures.

Over in the US, the search giant is said to be negotiating with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL) to show live games on YouTube.

Sports direct

Gautam Anand, Google's director of content partnerships for Asia, says further talks are also under way regarding more games:

"It's fair to say that there will be a lot more appealing sports content you'll see on YouTube. We have ongoing conversations with pretty much everyone."

Brian Suh, head of YouTube Partnership at Google Korea, has also said that Google is in talks with "most pro sports leagues" and football leagues in Europe.

Google isn't hoping to show live sports out of the goodness of its heart, however; users watching live sports streams spend longer watching YouTube content than those simply watching hosted videos. Longer time on the site means greater advertising revenue.

Via Electronista and Business Week