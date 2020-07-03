BT's best broadband deal just hit its lowest price ever and offers a big Mastercard

BT is a brand that frequently offers some of the most expensive broadband deals around. However, right now it seems to be taking a break from that, dropping its best value plan to its lowest price ever.

Right now you can secure BT's Fibre 1 plan at a price of just £26.99. While that is only down £1 from its original price, its the lowest BT has ever gone. On top of that, BT is also currently offering a Mastercard incentive on top.

Buy this fibre plan and BT will throw in a £50 Mastercard. That effectively brings the cost you're paying down to £24.90 which, for BT, is a price we're unlikely to see again for a long time.

You can see this BT broadband deal in full below:

BT's great value fibre broadband deals in full:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 upfront | £26.99 + £50 reward card

BT has now hit its lowest price ever on this plan. You're now paying just £26.99 a month to get speeds that average 50Mb. On top of that, BT is currently offering a £50 Mastercard on top. That effectively drops your price down to £24.90 - in line with a lot of the cheaper brands out there.View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

Read more:

4G home broadband: compare a more flexible internet option

Amazon Prime Day: get ready for the big saving event

iPhone deals: see Apple's top selling devices

Today's best broadband deals