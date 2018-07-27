Best Amazon Prime TV shows (July 2018): great series to watch today

Amazon Prime Video is packed with TV shows, so much so it's difficult to choose just one. But this list is here to help make your choice that little bit easier.

[Update: One of the shows we are most excited about will get its UK premier 17 August. It's called All or Nothing and follows Manchester City football club through its fantastic 2017/18 season. It's packed with the sort of access that's rare in documentaries nowadays and is shaping up to be a must watch.]

Amazon Prime Video is part of Amazon Prime - a membership that means a lot more than fast deliveries.

For starters, there’s Prime Music, Audible freebies, the Kindle Lending Library, lots of photos storage and the chance to stream great movies and TV shows through Prime Video, Amazon’s answer to an on-demand streaming service.

Although Amazon has a huge back catalogue on its Prime Video service, there are lots of mediocre TV options too that might fool you into thinking they’d be worthy of a watch, as well as lots of truly terrible ones, which we'd prefer you didn't waste your time on.

We've collected together a big selection of TV shows for you to choose from, including shiny new series through to Amazon's own original shows.

In our guide you'll discover our pick of the best Amazon Prime TV shows that are currently on offer. We have options for fans of thrillers, comedy lovers and those who enjoy nothing more than a fantasy police drama.

Amazon has been developing and creating titles itself over the past few years, which are called Amazon Originals or Amazon Original Series.

These homegrown TV shows are arguably some of the best that the Amazon Prime Video service has to offer (think The Tick and Transparent), which you can watch instantly when you have Amazon Prime access . There are many more shows you can watch through Amazon too of course, but some of these have to be purchased in order for you to start streaming.

We'll be keeping this list constantly updated – if any paid shows become free that we feel need to be included, they'll be added too. Scroll through to see our picks that we've divided up into the following categories: drama, comedy and thriller.

If you can only watch one...

(Image: © amazon prime)

Alias

US action series Alias ran for five seasons between 2001 and 2006 and fans will be happy to hear every single episode is available to stream on Amazon Prime Instant Video right this instant! Created by J. J. Abrams, the TV show stars Jennifer Garner as Sydney Bristow, a double agent who is working for the CIA, but also posing as an operative for an organisation called SD-6, which is a big criminal and espionage network.

