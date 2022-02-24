It’s been almost two years since the last season of Killing Eve and the show's name-sake Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) parted ways on London Bridge, promising never to see each other again. But just as a leopard can’t change its spots, the two women are drawn perilously back together in the show’s last ever season. Below we explain where to watch Killing Eve season 4 online from anywhere now.

With writer Laura Neal now at the helm, we find our favorite psycho attempting to turn over a new leaf: joining the church community choir and befriending the vicar’s daughter May (newcomer Zindzi Hudson), although the holy father is dubious of Villanelle’s motives.

Meanwhile, an unknown assassin is executing members of The Twelve, and Carolyn has tasked Eve with discovering who’s behind the attacks.

Joining the cast is Anjana Vasan (Channel 4 comedy We Are Lady Parts) as an undertaker and assassin in training, in addition to familiar faces Kim Bodnia, Fiona Shaw, and Camille Cottin as Konstantin, Carolyn, and Villanelle's ex-boss Hélène.

As this gripping cat-and-mouse tale of obsession and murder reaches its conclusion, don’t miss a single episode: our below guide will explain where to watch Killing Eve season 4 online from anywhere – and 100% FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer.

Where to watch Killing Eve season 4 online for FREE in the UK

The final season of this darkly funny thriller arrives on BBC iPlayer first thing on Mondays from February 28, where it’s available to watch on-demand along with the series’ first three instalments. Alternatively, if you have linear TV and prefer to watch there, new episodes of Killing Eve with premiere free-to-air channel on BBC One on Saturday, March 5 at 9.15pm GMT, where we anticipate subsequent episodes to air weekly. BBC iPlayer is 100% free to stream, though you do need a valid TV licence. Whether you want to watch live or on catch-up, you can access iPlayer on any of the following devices: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch Killing Eve season 4 online from outside your country

Don't let geo-restrictions stop you from being reunited with Villanelle and Eve. If you find yourself out of the country, you’ll be unable to access your usual streaming service. However, we can get you out of this sticky situation with the help a VPN.

The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to appear as though you're based in another country, allowing you to gain access to your preferred streaming platform, and watch episodes live or on-demand just like you would at home.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Killing Eve:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer

Where to watch Killing Eve season 4 online in the US

Who killed Kenny? And who’s targeting The Twelve? American audiences with access to BBC America can find out from Sunday, February 27 at 8pm ET/PT. BBC America comes as a part of most cable packages, with the option to catch-up online through its on-demand service. Alternatively, you can also subscribe to AMC+, where new episodes will premiere every week. AMC+ costs $8.99 a month or works out as $6.99 a month when you pay for a year up front ($83.88). New customers can also benefit from a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Killing Eve season 4 without cable

For cord cutters who want a more cable-like experience, sign up to a service like FuboTV or Sling TV, both which offer BBC America as a part of their packages. New subscribers can claim a free 7-day trial with FuboTV, or get a 3-day free trial with Sling TV.

Outside of the country? Then you'll want to pack a good VPN so you can connect to your chosen streaming service back home and watch new episodes of Killing Eve live or on-demand.

Where to watch Killing Eve season 4 online in Canada

Killing Eve season 4 will be available via the CTV Drama channel in Canada. Cable viewers can watch it at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Sundays from February 27, or stream episodes live or on-demand via the channel’s website and app. However, you’ll need to provide your cable login details first. Should you be in another country when Killing Eve is broadcast, don’t let geo-blocks stop you from tuning in. Download a top VPN so you can stream TV live and on-demand from anywhere in the world.

Where to watch Killing Eve season 4 online in Australia for free