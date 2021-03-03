Titans season 3: release date, cast, story, trailer and what we know

Titans is coming back for season 3, and this time it has a new home. Originally developed for the US-only DC Universe app, the popular superhero show is expected to return sometime in 2021, making its debut on HBO Max as one of the streaming service's biggest exclusive offerings to-date.

Based on the DC Comics team Teen Titans, the R-rated TV interpretation follows the group of young heroes as they deal with their powers, learn how to work together, and take down criminals - led by former Robin, Dick Grayson.

The series was set to return in 2020, but due to filming being delayed as a result of Covid-19, Titans is now unlikely to return until the latter half of 2021. That said, there's already been a plethora of news about the series and rife speculation making its way across the web, setting up what could be the biggest season of superhero action ever.

So, here's everything we know about Titans season 3, including its release date, cast, costumes, storylines, and more.

At this moment in time, no official release date has been given for Titans season 3. The two previous seasons premiered in October 2018 and September 2019, with a third initially announced to air by Fall 2020. Unfortunately, Covid-19 had other ideas, delaying filming and pushing the premiere to an unknown date.

Filming for the third season began on October 13, 2020 and is set to conclude on June 10, 2021 (based on this Director's Guild of Canada form), so if everything goes to plan, there's a strong chance Titans could return in late 2021.

As mentioned, unlike the first two seasons, this third will roll out on HBO Max rather than the DC Universe app.

There might be even more good news for Titans fans, as the show has reportedly gained an early renewal, meaning season 4 is officially in the works (according to FandomWire ).

Titans season 3 cast: new and returning cast members, including Barbara Gordon and Scarecrow

(Image credit: Warner Bros/HBO Max/DC Entertainment)

The full confirmed cast list so far for Titans season 3 can be seen below:

Brenton Thwaites - Dick Grayson/Nightwing

Anna Diop - Kory Anders/Starfire

Teagan Croft - Rachel Roth/Raven

Ryan Potter - Garfield "Gar" Logan/Beast Boy

Alan Ritchson - Hank Hall/Hawk

Minka Kelly - Dawn Granger/Dove

Curran Walters - Jason Todd

Conor Leslie - Donna Troy/Wonder Girl

Joshua Orpin - Conner Kent/Superboy

Chelsea Zhang - Rose Wilson/Ravager

Damaris Lewis - Blackfire

Iain Glen - Bruce Wayne

Savannah Welch - Barbara Gordon

Jay Lycurgo - Tim Drake

All of the main cast of superheroes from Titans season 2 will return - including Conor Leslie's Donna Troy, who was seemingly killed off in last year's finale. Iain Glen's Bruce Wayne will return (along with his 'American' accent) too.

Titans is known for its extensive line-up and season 3 is set to increase that further, thanks to the arrival of numerous fan-favorite characters from the world of Batman. Most notably, Savanna Welch has been confirmed to play Barbara Gordon (Batgirl), while Jay Lycurgo will suit up as Tim Drake, the third Robin.

More villains are incoming too, as season 2 guest star Blackfire (Damaris Lewis) will be bumped up to a regular member, alongside the introduction of Arkham Asylum inmate Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow. No actor has been announced for this part at this time.

Cole King has been cast in an undisclosed role. It's widely speculated that he is playing a much younger version of Jason Todd.

Titans season 3 trailer – is there one yet?

As filming on Titans season 3 won't conclude until June 10, 2021, it's fair to say that you shouldn't expect to see a trailer for quite some time. One possible place would be during San Diego Comic-Con@Home from July 22 to 25, now that the event has been confirmed to take place digitally for the second year running.

Alternatively, WB may look to hold another DC FanDome event online, which no doubt would show off some footage. The Titans team turned up for a panel in mid-2020 to discuss the upcoming season – you can watch that here.

Titans season 3 story: what we know

Season 3 of Titans will take the group from San Francisco into the heart of Gotham City. Here, Dick Grayson will meet up with Barbara Gordon, the former Batgirl who was paralyzed by Joker and now heads up the GCPD (via Variety ). The two will work together and try to learn from the "mistakes of their parents", according to showrunner Greg Walker.

At the same time, Dr. Jonathan Crane will serve as an inmate at Arkham Asylum who offers his services as a criminal profiler to the police department.

Variety also confirmed that Tim Drake will enter the show "as a streetwise kid who’s managed to grow up on the toughest streets without losing his indelible belief in heroism." Interestingly, Jay Lycurgo who plays Drake, will appear as a supporting role in The Batman from Matt Reeves in 2022. We expect this to be nothing more than a coincidence, but Lycurgo can be seen as one of the terrified goons in the debut trailer.

Hey bro, I’ve been reading your tweets, appreciate all the messages. The Batman fan base is the best.(FYI, I am an actual part in the film hehe) 🦇🦇 https://t.co/2ED5kYl7RAOctober 16, 2020 See more

Another big plot point will be Jason Todd's descent into madness. In the comics, Jason transforms into the anti-hero Red Hood after being killed by the Joker and subsequently resurrected. Titans season 3 will hopefully give the Red Hood story the live-action treatment it deserves.

Considering the Joker has only been briefly seen during a vision from Dick Grayson at the end of season 1, we're not entirely sure the comic origin of the character will play a big role here. What we do know is that Red Hood will look to hunt down the Titans after previously leaving the group, not on the best of terms.

Hank and Dawn's relationship will be put under the microscope after the two supposedly called it quits (Walker confirmed this will be answered early on in season 3), as well as an inevitable confrontation between Kory and her sister Blackfire, following the latter's arrival on Earth in the closing sequence of season 2.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/HBO Max/DC Entertainment)

Seemingly killed in the finale, Conor Leslie will return as Donna Troy with Rachel accompanying her body to Themyscara. Rachel's powers have been growing continuously throughout the show (culminating in a shared hallucination at the Elko diner), and she even discussed whether resurrection is a possibility with Dick.

Walker commented on the character's return at DC FanDome stating that: "We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and for Rachel and the whole, uh, you know perhaps the whole underworld we may like go into and see what it's like as a transition stage." Could this be how Wonder Girl adopts the identity of Troia as per DC's comics?

(Image credit: Warner Bros/HBO Max/DC Entertainment)

Lex Luthor was heavily teased in the finale of season 2, with Cadmus Laboratories security specialist Mercy Graves receiving a call from the Superman arch-nemesis, potentially teeing the character up for an appearance in season 3. The only hindrance to this is the lack of casting news and the many storylines already in place. More plausible is that Mr. Luthor will be pulling the strings in the backdrop once again, eventually turning up in a small role or not at all until a couple more years down the line.

Titans season 3 costumes: what's been revealed so far

After Dick Grayson completed his transformation into Nightwing in the Titans season 2 finale, the newest season will see more characters don new costumes and identities from the comics.

Anna Diop will finally sport Starfire's comic book costume, something fans have been clamoring for since the show's inception.

Bow when in the presence of Queen Starfire 🔥 @TheAnnaDiop @hbomax pic.twitter.com/p7Kv2Ez2TXNovember 23, 2020 See more

Similarly, Damaris Lewis' Blackfire will suit up as she looks to go toe-to-toe with her sister.

The battle for Tamaran is heating up and Blackfire is playing for keeps. #DCTitans 😈 @DamarisLewis @ljsupersuits @hbomax pic.twitter.com/YFQ2G67JYjFebruary 25, 2021 See more

As mentioned, Curran Walters' Jason Todd will make the transition to Red Hood throughout season 3.

Welcome to the Hood. Jason Todd returns as the Red Hood in season 3 of Titans.Seasons 1 and 2 stream November 1st on @hbomax (US). #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/Pm5riPShNbOctober 26, 2020 See more

One of the most fascinating spins on the DC Universe continues

Now Titans has found its way on to HBO Max, the series is likely to find a bigger audience in the US than it was able to on the more niche DC Universe app. By supercharging the show with more recognizable DC heroes and villains, this third season should be a big deal – even if the overall grim tone of the show means it still won't be for everyone.

If you've not seen Titans, yet, but you're excited by the promise of more Batman-adjacent characters in season 3, you can catch up on HBO Max in the US and Netflix elsewhere.