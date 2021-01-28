Antivirus deal: Your last chance to save 40% on Malwarebytes Premium plans

Let's face it, no one particularly looks forward to spending money on security for their devices - that's why this antivirus deal comes at a perfect time with many current subscriptions expiring and working from home continuing to be the new normal.

Saving a total of 40% off both its Malwarebytes Premium and Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy package, get the former for just $23.99 a year, down from $39.99 a year. Pay a bit more for the Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy package and pay $59.99, down from $99.99.

Now your final call to make the most of Malwarebytes' January Sale, get 40% off its two antivirus packages before it's too late, with the offer ending this Sunday, January 31.

Save 40% on Malwarebytes antivirus deals:

Malwarebytes Premium: 1 year on 1 device | $39.99 $23.99 | Save 40%

Available to load on your choice of Windows, Mac, Android device or Chromebook, Malwarebytes pledges to protect you against real-time threats, as well as ransomware. It'll flag up suspicious websites, as well as clearing and removing malware it might detect on your system. Now almost down to half the usual price, this is a great deal to snap up before the sale comes to a close. Offer ends January 31

Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy: 1 year on up to 5 devices | $99.99 $59.99 | Save 40%

Pay more and get even better protection with Malwarebytes' Premium and Privacy package. Able to protect up to five devices, this package also comes with a VPN, allowing you to encrypt your browsing data and shift geo-locations to access geo-locked content. This comes in addition to to its antivirus features. Offer ends January 31

Is Malwarebytes antivirus deal worth it?

While it doesn't make it in to our top five very best antivirus software programs out there, this could still be a decent choice for those who want a low maintenance piece of security software.

Malwarebytes benefits from a straightforward installation, you can sit back and rest assured that it'll do its thing in the background without much input from you. For tasks like running a scan, it really is as simple as pressing a button with Malwarebytes' intuitive, easy-to-use interface.

(Image credit: Malwarebytes )

Speaking of which, Malwarebytes' scan is beautifully efficient, targeting key areas to ensure a substantial scan that gives a wider picture without waiting hours for it to finish trawling through your entire system. Complete in a swift seven minutes when we put it through its paces, you also have the ability to pinpoint files you wish to scan with Custom Scan.

Malwarebytes' URL filtering feature also makes day-to-day browsing safer with the ability to detect and block any suspicious websites before you well and truly land on anything malicious. With a number of settings to toggle on and off, you can adjust different layers of protection, though we'd recommend taking a deep dive into what some of these confusing layers actually mean before you open yourself up to something nasty.

Available to download across a number of operating systems, Malwarebytes is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, Chromebook, as well as offering an iOS app in the App Store for iPhones.

Sound good? Head through to the Malwarebytes website if you want to take advantage of this offer before it expires.

