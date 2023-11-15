Logitech Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

Where is Logitech based? The Logitech global headquarters are based in Lausanne, Switzerland. The company also has offices in Silicon Valley along with other locations around the world. Its production facilities are primarily based in Suzhou, China.

Does Logitech have free delivery? Logitech offers free delivery on all purchases over £39 which should cover the vast majority of the products it sells. Your order should arrive within 3-5 working days. For anything less than that, expect to pay £3.95 for delivery. Items over £99 have free express delivery included too.

What is Logitech G? Logitech G is the company's gaming branch. Its products include gaming mice, gaming keyboards, headsets, microphones, streaming equipment, driving wheels, and mostly anything else to do with gaming. For avid gamers, it can be a good idea to spend more on dedicated equipment due to it being designed with gaming in mind.

Is there a Logitech student discount? Yes. Through using Student Beans to verify your student status, you can take advantage of a 30% student discount at Logitech. This applies to many products but not all with the latest releases offering a 10% student discount. The discount is substantially higher than many other student offers so it's very appealing.

Does Logitech have a returns policy? If you want to return your Logitech purchase, you have 14 days to return the item. The delivery includes a returns label to simplify matters with the replacement or refund usually issued within 14 business days.

How do I contact Logitech? Logitech offers 24/7 web chat support for many issues via its website. If you would prefer to talk to someone, phone support is available at 0203 024 81 59 and is available Monday to Friday 24 hours a day.

How long is the Logitech warranty? Logitech offers a two year warranty on all its products which is longer than many competitors.

Hints and Tips

Sign up for a Logitech birthday discount: Sign up for a Logitech account and enter your date of birth, and you get a discount code in time for your birthday. You get 10% off full-price keyboards, mice, and other products. It's simple to sign up for too and only takes a few minutes to complete.

Check out the Logitech deals: Logitech has its own sales section which regularly has popular items on sale. These discounts can include money off keyboards, webcams, and mice. It can also mean getting freebies alongside your purchase such as a desk mat, palm rest, travel case, or even an Adobe Creative Cloud plan.

Buy bundle deals: Sometimes, Logitech bundles together some of its products such as webcams and headsets to make it easier for videoconferencing. By buying something as part of a bundle, you can often save some money compared to buying individually. It's a good idea to plan ahead to work out what you actually need for your home office or gaming setup and buying in bulk.

Look for Logitech sales: Logitech often launches sales around key holiday events such as Christmas and Black Friday, as well as for back-to-school seasons. If you're able to wait, check back during these times to reap the biggest savings. Occasionally, Logitech has other sales on throughout the year, so it’s always worth looking.

Consider buying refurbished products: Logitech G in particular has refurbished items for sale. This means you can buy a highly sought after item for less. The only difference is that they have been refurbished by Logitech meaning they have previously been owned by someone else. You still get the same standard warranty and all items include all required cables, accessories, and manuals. Refurbished items are usually sold at up to 30% off the usual price for something new.

Buy older products: Logitech releases new products regularly which tends to mean discounts on its older but still excellent quality items. Consider buying an older generation of mouse or similar so you save on your purchase without missing out on any key features. Often, upgrades are incremental so you still get the majority of features of the newer device, while still saving money.