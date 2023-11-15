LG Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How much does delivery cost? LG Electronics offers free delivery on all its orders. Courier deliveries are dealt with by Panther Logistics while parcels are delivered by Parcelforce. Installation and disposal services are available for home appliance products.

What is the LG member scheme? LG heavily promotes its LG member scheme. By signing up for free, you get a lot of benefits. These include 5% off your first purchase, free delivery, and 2% off all future purchases. Certain products have 15% off when you buy two of them or 20% off when buying three. There's also free installation on select products.

What does LG stand for? LG stands for Lucky Goldstar as LG Electronics is a combination of companies previously known as Lucky and GoldStar. It's been rebranded somewhat with TVs declaring "Life's good" upon switching them off.

What warranty does LG offer? As standard, LG has a two year standard warranty on all its products. For select items, that extends to five years. That applies for products including washing machines, tumble dryers, and other home appliances. It's important to check what products are eligible and if the item you're buying isn't listed, assume the warranty period is two years.

Does LG have a student discount? Yes, LG has a 5% student discount providing you can verify your status as a student via StudentBeans or UNiDAYS. In certain cases, you can save up to 30% on select products. Those products change throughout the year so it's worth checking back.

Hints and Tips

Sign up to be an LG member: There's nothing to lose when signing up to be a LG member but a lot to be gained. On your first order, you'll save 5% with 2% off all future orders. Also, there's the member select shop where you save 15% on any two products or 20% on any three products. Free delivery comes as standard along with free installation with appliances other than built-in dishwashers. There are also free returns and disposal.

Check what deals are available: LG often launches special offers that can last a considerable length of time. This could be something like saving 50% off an LG soundbar when buying a TV or saving money on a gaming monitor or fridge freezer. It's worth seeing what's out there.

Take advantage of free Apple TV+: If you're buying an LG TV, you can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. Simply open the Apple TV app on your LG TV and you're instantly eligible if you're a new subscriber to Apple TV+.

Buy bundle deals as an LG member: One of the best things about being an LG member is that you can buy bundle deals such as multiple appliances for your kitchen at a discount. By kitting out your home en masse, you save at least 15% off by buying individually which is useful if you've just moved into a new home. The bundles also apply to home theater setups, as well as home office equipment and gaming hardware.

Check for LG sales events: LG Electronics often hosts major sales such as for heading back to school, Christmas, Black Friday, and other big events throughout the year. If you're looking to buy and it's getting near to mostly any kind of significant calendar event, it's worth holding on and seeing what sale LG may have.

Sign up for the LG newsletter: Signing up for the LG newsletter means you get insight into new products that are coming out and a heads up of when a sale is about to begin. Occasionally, you'll receive exclusive promotions too so it could work out quite profitable.