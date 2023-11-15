KitchenAid Discount Codes for November 2023

By James Pickard
last updated

With these 9 KitchenAid discount codes you can save more cash on your next kitchen appliance.

KitchenAid: Claim 20% off select appliances by adding this promo code
Ends: Sun 12 May 2024
KitchenAid: Score 10% off your next purchase by registering to the newsletter
Ends: Sun 12 May 2024
KitchenAid Student discount: Up to 25% all orders
Ends: Sat 30 Dec 2023
As a Military, Healthcare, Teacher or First Responder, get 15% off everything at KitchenAid now
Ends: Fri 11 Oct 2024
Save now: Buy three KitchenAid appliances in the sale and get 10% off!
Ends: Thu 16 Nov 2023
KitchenAid: Claim 0% APR on orders
Ends: Sun 31 Dec 2023
KitchenAid: Purchase a mixer for $450
Ends: Mon 13 May 2024
KitchenAid: Grab a dishwasher for $944
Ends: Mon 13 May 2024
KitchenAid: Purchase refrigerators now only $1899
Ends: Mon 13 May 2024
FAQs

How much does shipping cost from KitchenAid?

KitchenAid offers economic rate and express rate delivery. The cost of your delivery will depend on your location and the type of delivery you’ve chosen. This will all be worked out for you at the checkout.

How do I track my KitchenAid order?

Once you purchase your KitchenAid products, you’ll be sent a confirmation email with a tracking code. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can click ‘Track your order’ on the KitchenAid website.

What is the KitchenAid returns policy?

If you’d like to return your KitchenAid order, you can do so within 14 days of receiving it. To start a return, simply get in touch with KitchenAid customer service.

Can I cancel my KitchenAid order?

If you want to cancel your order, get in touch with KitchenAid immediately to sort out your cancellation. If your item has already arrived, you’ll need to go through the returns process.

Does KitchenAid offer warranties?

KitchenAid offers a 1-10 year warranty on its products. Check the Owner’s Manual that came with your order to find out how long your product is covered. You’ll need to register your product on the KitchenAid website to take advantage of the guarantee.

How do I contact KitchenAid?

To get in touch with the KitchenAid customer service team, submit a form through the ‘Contact us’ page on the website.

Hints and Tips

Buy during the sales: KitchenAid runs promotional offers throughout the year, particularly during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day and Easter. The type of deals you can expect to find include up to 20% off select products and discounts on bundle sets.

Sign up for KitchenAid emails: Stay updated with KitchenAid by signing up for the newsletter. By subscribing to KitchenAid emails, you’ll be the first to receive all the latest news, releases, offers and much more.

Follow KitchenAid on social media: If you want even more news from KitchenAid, don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

How to use KitchenAid discount codes

1) Complete your shopping at KitchenAid, add everything to your basket and head to the checkout.

2) At the checkout, you’ll see a box on the right side of the page that says ‘Do you have a promo code?’. This should be underneath your order summary.

3) Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4) The page will refresh and the coupon will be added to your total.

About KitchenAid

KitchenAid is an American home appliance brand that specialises in stand mixers. Founded in 1919, KitchenAid is owned and operated by Whirlpool Corporation. KitchenAid became well known with its H-5 stand mixer before it introduced the K model in the 1930s which became its trademark silhouette. KitchenAid also designs, manufactures and sells a variety of small and large home appliances. Alongside its stand mixers, KitchenAid makes some of the best food processors, kettles, toasters, coffee machines, ovens, microwaves and hobs. With style and practicality in mind, KitchenAid products are most recognisable by their bright iconic colours.  At TechRadar, we’ve tried and tested plenty of KitchenAid products like the KitchenAid Artisan K400 Blender, the KitchenAid Food Chopper KFC0516, the KitchenAid Artisan Espresso Machine KES6503 and the KitchenAid KFP1319 Food Processor

