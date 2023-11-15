KitchenAid Discount Codes for November 2023
With these 9 KitchenAid discount codes you can save more cash on your next kitchen appliance.
FAQs
How much does shipping cost from KitchenAid?
KitchenAid offers economic rate and express rate delivery. The cost of your delivery will depend on your location and the type of delivery you’ve chosen. This will all be worked out for you at the checkout.
How do I track my KitchenAid order?
Once you purchase your KitchenAid products, you’ll be sent a confirmation email with a tracking code. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can click ‘Track your order’ on the KitchenAid website.
What is the KitchenAid returns policy?
If you’d like to return your KitchenAid order, you can do so within 14 days of receiving it. To start a return, simply get in touch with KitchenAid customer service.
Can I cancel my KitchenAid order?
If you want to cancel your order, get in touch with KitchenAid immediately to sort out your cancellation. If your item has already arrived, you’ll need to go through the returns process.
Does KitchenAid offer warranties?
KitchenAid offers a 1-10 year warranty on its products. Check the Owner’s Manual that came with your order to find out how long your product is covered. You’ll need to register your product on the KitchenAid website to take advantage of the guarantee.
How do I contact KitchenAid?
To get in touch with the KitchenAid customer service team, submit a form through the ‘Contact us’ page on the website.
Hints and Tips
Buy during the sales: KitchenAid runs promotional offers throughout the year, particularly during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day and Easter. The type of deals you can expect to find include up to 20% off select products and discounts on bundle sets.
Sign up for KitchenAid emails: Stay updated with KitchenAid by signing up for the newsletter. By subscribing to KitchenAid emails, you’ll be the first to receive all the latest news, releases, offers and much more.
Follow KitchenAid on social media: If you want even more news from KitchenAid, don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
How to use KitchenAid discount codes
1) Complete your shopping at KitchenAid, add everything to your basket and head to the checkout.
2) At the checkout, you’ll see a box on the right side of the page that says ‘Do you have a promo code?’. This should be underneath your order summary.
3) Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.
4) The page will refresh and the coupon will be added to your total.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Most Popular
Rate KitchenAid Coupons
About KitchenAid
KitchenAid is an American home appliance brand that specialises in stand mixers. Founded in 1919, KitchenAid is owned and operated by Whirlpool Corporation. KitchenAid became well known with its H-5 stand mixer before it introduced the K model in the 1930s which became its trademark silhouette. KitchenAid also designs, manufactures and sells a variety of small and large home appliances. Alongside its stand mixers, KitchenAid makes some of the best food processors, kettles, toasters, coffee machines, ovens, microwaves and hobs. With style and practicality in mind, KitchenAid products are most recognisable by their bright iconic colours. At TechRadar, we’ve tried and tested plenty of KitchenAid products like the KitchenAid Artisan K400 Blender, the KitchenAid Food Chopper KFC0516, the KitchenAid Artisan Espresso Machine KES6503 and the KitchenAid KFP1319 Food Processor.
Other KitchenAid Shoppers Also Like
Similar CategoriesView All
Written by
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.