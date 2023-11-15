KitchenAid Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How much does shipping cost from KitchenAid? KitchenAid offers economic rate and express rate delivery. The cost of your delivery will depend on your location and the type of delivery you’ve chosen. This will all be worked out for you at the checkout.

How do I track my KitchenAid order? Once you purchase your KitchenAid products, you’ll be sent a confirmation email with a tracking code. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, you can click ‘Track your order’ on the KitchenAid website.

What is the KitchenAid returns policy? If you’d like to return your KitchenAid order, you can do so within 14 days of receiving it. To start a return, simply get in touch with KitchenAid customer service.

Can I cancel my KitchenAid order? If you want to cancel your order, get in touch with KitchenAid immediately to sort out your cancellation. If your item has already arrived, you’ll need to go through the returns process.

Does KitchenAid offer warranties? KitchenAid offers a 1-10 year warranty on its products. Check the Owner’s Manual that came with your order to find out how long your product is covered. You’ll need to register your product on the KitchenAid website to take advantage of the guarantee.

How do I contact KitchenAid? To get in touch with the KitchenAid customer service team, submit a form through the ‘Contact us’ page on the website.

Hints and Tips

Buy during the sales: KitchenAid runs promotional offers throughout the year, particularly during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Boxing Day and Easter. The type of deals you can expect to find include up to 20% off select products and discounts on bundle sets.

Sign up for KitchenAid emails: Stay updated with KitchenAid by signing up for the newsletter. By subscribing to KitchenAid emails, you’ll be the first to receive all the latest news, releases, offers and much more.

Follow KitchenAid on social media: If you want even more news from KitchenAid, don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.