DeLonghi Discount Codes for November 2023

Ends: Wed 10 Apr 2024

View Terms & Conditions ▼

The referrer is offered £20 off subject to a £25 minimum spend for each friend who orders for the first time. This offer can be shared for 2 months from the date of acceptance by the referrer. In order for the referral to qualify for the reward the referred friend must be a new customer to De'Longhi and over the age of 18 and the referred friend must meet the conditions of their reward. There is no requirement for the referrer to be an existing De'Longhi customer. In order to share this offer the referrer must be over the age of 18. Rewards will be cumulative and so if multiple qualifying referrals are made to De'Longhi, multiple rewards will be delivered to the referrer, subject to a limit. A Referrer may not earn more than 5 within any 24 hour period or 25 within last 12 months or 1500 GBP of reward value within last 12 months. A Referrer should not expect their referred friends to be given rewards automatically if they are referring more frequently than 10 friends within any 24 hour period. Rewards will be delivered to the referrer 30 days after the referred friend's purchase provided the referred friend's purchase is not cancelled The Referrer will be notified by email once a referred friend has purchased and when the reward has been earned. Rewards will be valid for 3 months from the date earned by the referrer. Referral rewards cannot be combined with other discount codes in a single order. De'Longhi reserves the right to refuse the issue of any reward to any Referred Friend or Referrer at any time. De'Longhi reserves the right to vary any and all elements of this offer at any time without notice. The Referred friend is offered £20 off when they place their first order subject to a £100 minimum spend. The reward is valid for 7 days from the point of issue to the referred friend. In order to qualify for the reward the referred friend must be a new customer to De'Longhi and over the age of 18. Any rewards will be revoked if a refund is requested on the order for which the reward was offered. The Referred friend reward cannot be claimed by the same person making the referral Referred friend rewards cannot be combined with other discount codes in a single order. There are limits in place on how many and how frequently referrals can be made by any single referrer. Rewards may not be given if those limits are exceeded.