DeLonghi Discount Codes for November 2023
We've gathered the latest 10 DeLonghi discount codes so you get the best price on your next coffee machine purchase.
FAQs
How much does shipping cost from DeLonghi?
DeLonghi offers free delivery on orders over £50. If your order is under £50, you’ll need to pay £4.99 for delivery.
How do I track my DeLonghi order?
Once your DeLonghi order has been dispatched, you’ll be sent an email with a tracking code. Use this to track your order via the ParcelCode website. Alternatively, sign into your DeLonghi account to view your order status.
What is the DeLonghi returns policy?
You should be able to cancel your order if it hasn't been dispatched yet. Make sure to contact Nespresso to start a cancellation. If your order has been dispatched, you can decline the delivery and Nespresso won’t send you your goods and will give you a refund. If you’ve missed the dispatch time period or you haven’t declined the delivery, you’ll need to go through the returns process.
Can I exchange or cancel my DeLonghi order?
If you’d like to exchange your DeLonghi order for a different product, get in touch with the customer service team within 30 days of purchase. If you wish to cancel your order, you have 15 minutes after placing your order to cancel it by logging into your DeLonghi account. If you miss this window, you’ll have to go through the returns process.
Does DeLonghi offer warranties?
DeLonghi offers a two-year warranty on all its coffee machines. Remember to register your product to guarantee DeLonghi protection. DeLonghi also offers a 100-day money-back guarantee on select machines.
How do I contact DeLonghi?
If you want to contact DeLonghi customer service, call them on 0345 222 0458 or start a live chat on the website.
Hints and Tips
Shop during the sales: Save money on your DeLonghi orders by shopping during the sales. On the DeLonghi homepage, you’ll see the latest special offers that can help you save money on your next order. DeLonghi runs sales all year round but you’ll find the biggest offers during sales like Black Friday and Boxing Day.
Sign up for the DeLonghi newsletter: Stay in touch with DeLonghi by signing up for the newsletter. By subscribing to DeLonghi emails, you’ll be the first to receive the latest news, product releases and exclusive offers directly to your inbox.
Download the DeLonghi app: Fancy an easier shopping experience? Download the DeLonghi app to unlock special offers and to better customise and control your coffee machine.
Refer a friend: Share your love for DeLonghi by recommending a friend. All you need to do is register on the DeLonghi website and when your friend selects ‘referred by a friend’ at the checkout and enters your details, they’ll get £20 off their order. In return, you’ll receive £20 off when you spend over £25 as a thank you.
How to use DeLonghi discount codes
1) Add everything to your basket at DeLonghi and head to the checkout page.
2) At the checkout, you’ll see a box on the right side of the page that says ‘Promotional Code’. This should be on top of your order summary.
3) Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.
4) If your code is valid, the page will refresh and the coupon will be added to your total.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Most Popular
Rate DeLonghi Coupons
About DeLonghi
DeLonghi is an Italian home appliance brand. Founded in 1902, DeLonghi started as a small industrial parts workshop before expanding into small domestic appliances for cooking, food preparation, cleaning and air comfort. Now, DeLonghi is best known for its extensive range of coffee machines. DeLonghi specialises in the best coffee makers, including bean-to-cup, filter, automatic and manual machines. It has plenty of collections to choose from including La Specialista, Dinamica, Dedica, PrimaDonna and many more. At TechRadar, we’ve tried, tested and reviewed our fair share of DeLonghi machines, including the DeLonghi Magnifica Evo, the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte, the DeLonghi PrimaDonna Soul and the DeLonghi Lattissima One. Aside from its coffee machines, DeLonghi also offers grinders, kettles, toasters, deep fat fryers, air conditioners, heaters and dehumidifiers.
Other DeLonghi Shoppers Also Like
Similar CategoriesView All
Written by
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his own personal use, he decided to make it his job to share those bargains with you. James also has over five years of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.