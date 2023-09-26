FAQs

What's the Delonghi 90-day money-back guarantee? Delonghi offers a 90-day money-back guarantee with its PrimaDonna Elite machine. If you buy the machine from Delonghi, you can try it risk-free for up to 90 days. All you need to do is register your machine within 30 days of purchase to be eligible. If you're not happy with it, you can submit a claim to return the machine for a full refund, although you will need to pay for shipping costs.

What is the Delonghi warranty? All of Delonghi's products have at least a one-year warranty with select devices offering a two-year warranty in case of issues. It's important to double-check which warranty length you get before buying something. It's also possible to purchase an extended warranty if you want longer protection.

Is there an out of warranty repair service? Yes, Delonghi has an out-of-warranty repair service. It costs between $250 and $330 for most machines to be repaired but you can order it online. From there, you'll receive a service box to return the unit for repair and need to arrange for it to be collected from your home.

What shipping options are available from Delonghi? For anything under $25, the standard ground shipping option costs $5. Spend over that to get free ground shipping. If you want two business day delivery, you'll need to pay according to the price of the item. For instance, under $50 worth of purchases cost $14.95 while spending $250-$499.99 reduces it to $35.95 in shipping fees. A next-day service is also available if ordered by 11am ET with the cost increasing accordingly.

How do I contact Delonghi? Delonghi has an online contact form for a non-urgent query or one you'd prefer to ask online. It's also possible to call its customer service team. Call them at 1-866-528-8323 for automatic espresso machines or 1-800-322-3848 for all other products. The customer service line is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm ET. It's also possible to mail Delonghi at De'Longhi America, Inc, 2 Park Way & Route 17 South, Suite 3A, Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458, USA, Attn: Customer Service.

Hints and Tips

Sign up for the Delonghi newsletter: You get a 10% off promo code when you sign up for the Delonghi newsletter that can be used on any purchase. You'll also receive news any time a new product is launched or when a sale is about to begin so it's worth doing.

Hang around the Delonghi website a lot: As you browse the Delonghi website, you'll eventually see a pop-up offering you a 10% discount code. You don't need to do anything other than click the reveal button and copy the code to get an easy 10% off your next purchase.

Check the Delonghi promotions section: The Delonghi sales section often has discounts on a wide range of products. These can be items that are running low on stock with the company seeking to clear warehouse space. That means you'll need to be fast to snag the bargain but does mean there are some hefty discounts to be found here.

Look for free gifts: Sometimes, certain Delonghi products come with free gifts relating to the device you're buying. This can be coffee beans or an accessory to help you air fry better. It all depends on the product you're buying so take a look to see what's available.

Check for Delonghi sales: Delonghi tends to host sales during key holiday events such as Black Friday, Christmas, 4th of July, Labor Day, and other times of year. If you're looking to make a purchase and you're near a major holiday, it can be worth waiting to see how you could save on your planned purchase. It certainly won't do any harm holding off in the majority of cases.

Aim for free delivery: Most Delonghi products cost more than $25 but if you're simply buying coffee beans or a descaler, you can be liable for shipping costs. Avoid this by consolidating some purchases. For instance, buy two lots of coffee beans or descalers. After all, you'll need the second one at some point further down the line.