The best Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals

While we always recommend Black Friday as the optimum time of year to pick up a TV bargain, if you miss out on that sales window, Cyber Monday is the next best thing. If you're after Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals, then look no further.



Taking place the Monday after Black Friday 2021 closes, Cyber Monday rounds off the deals season November 29, 2021 – the Monday immediately following Black Friday. However, deals on Samsung TVs will start trickling in much earlier than that, with pre-Black Friday deals coming as soon as the end of October, foreshadowing the arrival of Cyber Monday's encore sets.



If you can't wait even that relatively short period of time before bowing to the gods of ecommerce, then Amazon is the place to start hunting Samsung TV deals right away. In the run up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday it's already kicked off the Epic Deals sale in October, and promised its "Black Friday-worthy" deals will run right up to and through the month of November, including through Cyber Monday. Samsung TV deals are again expected to feature heavily.



Whether you're hunting down a QLED, a Serif, or one of Samsung's snazzy Frame TVs this Cyber Monday, keep checking back here for all the latest deals as we spot them.

Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals: FAQ

When will the best Cyber Monday TV deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday kicks off on November 29 – the Monday that comes straight after Black Friday (November 26). It's the 'last' of the big sales events of the year (well, pre-Christmas at least), and so is seen as the final opportunity to pick up a bargain to slide under the Christmas tree. However, retailers usually have deals from late October onwards, so early birds can start saving much earlier.

Today's best Samsung TV deals - US

Samsung 50-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: $899.95 $527.99 at Walmart

Save $371 - You can score a massive $371 discount on this stunning Samsung 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. That's the best price you'll find for the 4K set that delivers bright, bold colors thanks to the powerful Dynamic Crystal technology and includes built in voice assistants for hands-free control.

Samsung 55-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: $849.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy's TV deals include this stunning Samsung 55-inch QLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Samsung set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control.

Today's best Samsung TV deals - UK

Samsung 43-inch TU7020 Smart 4K UHD TV: £429 £379 at Argos

Argos has this Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of £379. The 43-inch set from Samsung delivers a bright, bold picture with life-like images thanks to the Crystal processor and 4K HD resolution.

Samsung AU9007 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £549 £479 at Currys

Save £70 - If you're looking for a smaller set, Currys has this feature-rich 43-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for £479. The 4K Ultra HD TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the dynamic crystal colour technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung TU7020 50-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: £549 £479 at Very

Save £70 - This stunning Samsung 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for £479 at Very. That's the best price you'll find for the 4K set that delivers bright, bold colors thanks to the powerful Dynamic Crystal technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung 2021 55-inch AU7110 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV: £699 £579 at Amazon

Save £120 - For a limited time, Amazon has a £120 discount on this stunning Samsung 55-inch 4K TV. The 2021 set features PurColour technology and a 4K Crystal processor which delivers a premium-picture experience with life-like images and bold, bright colours.

Samsung 55-inch AU8000 4K TV: £699 £592.99 at Amazon

Save £156 – This Samsung TV from Amazon packs in 4K HDR, HDR10+, and built-in Alexa, and it's on sale for a record-low price of £579. It had already seen a bit of a discount on Amazon, and now with a £156 price cut, that's hard to pass up on a screen this size.

Samsung QE55QN94A 55-inch 4K UHD QLED TV: £1,599 £1,499 at Richer Sounds

Save £100 - If you're looking for a premium display, Richer Sounds has a nice £100 discount on this Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED TV. You can save an even further 10% when you apply the discount code SAMSNEOQLED10 at checkout.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $80 - This is a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV. While it lacks smart capabilities, it delivers superb colors and clarity, and includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Samsung 2021 75-inch AU7110 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV: £999 £899 at Amazon

Save £100 - For a limited time, Amazon has a £100 discount on this stunning Samsung 75-inch 4K TV. The 2021 set features PurColour technology and a 4K Crystal processor which delivers a premium-picture experience with life-like images and bold, bright colours.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 on this 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart right now. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

Samsung 65-inch QN94A QLED 4K HDR Smart TV: £2,299 £1,999 at Samsung

Save £300 - Currys' latest TV deals include this Samsung 65-inch QLED TV that's on sale for a record-low price of £1,999. The QN94A series set delivers a stunning picture with brilliant colours and sharp contrasts thanks to the Quantum HDR powered by HDR10+ and the powerful Quantum processor 4K. To sweeten this deal, Currys is offering a further 10% discount when you apply code 10OFFVIS at checkout.

Samsung The Frame 2020 65-inch 4K QLED TV: £1,799 £1,299 was at Currys

Save £500 – Score a massive $500 off this stunning 65-inch model of Samsung's The Frame TV. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture. Includes HDR10+ too. View Deal

Will Cyber Monday have better TV deals than on Black Friday?

Potentially! As Cyber Monday is seen as an 'encore' sales period, it's the last big opportunity of the year for retailers to clear out their warehouses before the new year's stock comes in. While supply chain issues are expected to slow the amount of stock coming into stores this year, don't be surprised if some older models are pushed hard to clear the way regardless.

However, as usual, the vast majority of sales and deals will be revealed during and in the run up to Black Friday. If you see something you like, we'd recommend you don't delay – there's no guarantee of better Samsung Cyber Monday TV deals than what's on offer for Black Friday.

Last year's best Black Friday Samsung TV deals (US)

If you're trying to figure out what will make up the best Samsung TV deals for Cyber Monday 2021, you'd do well to look back on what was offered during Black Friday 2020. It's a good indicator of what elements of the Samsung TV range tend to be discounted year-on-year.

However, 2020 wasn't a vintage year for Samsung TV Black Friday sales. Instead, the focus was on bargain-basement prices from brands like TCL and Hisense. Our pick of the Samsung bunch in the US was Best Buy's great deal on the 2020 edition of the 32-inch Frame set – a relatively new screen at the time, if not a high-end one.

Last year's Black Friday Samsung TV deals in the US

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: $599 $479 at Best Buy

Save $120 – Head to Amazon to get the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV at a fantastically low price. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture.

Last year's best Black Friday TV deals (UK)

Samsung TV deals for Cyber Monday and Black Friday were in much ruder health in the UK, though. Shops in the UK had loads of Samsung TV sets up for grabs at good prices, and there were loads of very tempting TV discounts right across the Samsung range. Retailers offered record-low prices on QLED displays and first-time discounts on Samsung's 2020 The Frame TV.

Last year's Black Friday Samsung TV deals in the UK

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: £549 £399 at Currys

Save £150 – Head to Amazon to get the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV at its lowest ever price. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture.

Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV | £899 £649 at Currys

Save £150 – The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £250 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.



Samsung 65-inch (2020) HDR 4K TV: was £619 now £499 at John Lewis (save £90)

Save £120 – If you're looking for a big-screen, 4K TV for less this Black Friday, the cheapest 65-inch option at John Lewis is this feature-packed Samsung UE65TU7100, which is currently £120 off after a double-dip discount. And because you're buying through John Lewis, you bag yourself a 5-year guarantee too.

