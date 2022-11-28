Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals 2022: the hottest Apple laptop deals on sale

We've got plenty of Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals for anyone who has been looking for a powerful portable workstation from Apple.

For creative professionals, the MacBook Pro range are some of the best laptops in the world, so big price cuts can be rare, thanks to their popularity.

The best Cyber Monday deals on MacBook Pros include sales from all the major retailers, so now is an ideal time to splash out.

High-end MacBook Pro models like the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip can cost thousands of dollars, so any savings you can get are welcome, especially right now. The biggest deals are going to be on models like the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 and M2 chips since these are much more accessible in price to begin with, so discounts can make them even cheaper.

Whatever MacBook Pro model you're looking for, there's a deal out there that can save you money, and we're scouring the internet to bring you the very best offers on the MacBook Pro model you want. We'll keep updating this page throughout the day and beyond, so you don't miss any last-minute deals.

The best Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This year's 13-inch MacBook Pro might be discontinued after this year if rumors are right, but this entry-level professional workstation can still hold its own against the best laptops out there thanks to its powerful M2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This huge Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy brings the stunning MacBook Pro 14-inch down to its lowest-ever price. While still a little on the pricey side, this machine is a fantastic option for creative and productivity applications thanks to its combination of a powerful M1 Pro processor, gorgeous display, and fantastic premium design.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro): was $2,499 now $2,099 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This is one of the best early discounts we've seen so far, four hundred bucks off the 16-inch model. This one uses the M1 Pro chip and 16GB of RAM, which makes it a bit more affordable than the super-premium models. $2,099 is a stellar price for this MacBook Pro.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro): was $2,699 now $2,299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Pro 16-inch is considered the premiere creative professional's device, and while it is still priced to match it's target audience, even the a professional graphic designer or sound engineer would like to save some money if they can. Fortunately, with this Best Buy deal, you can get the 16GB memory and 1TB storage model for a huge $400 off.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Max): was $3,499 now $3,049 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to go big this holiday season on a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with the super-powered M1 Max chip, then definitely check out this deal at B&H Photo. In addition to the 10-core M1 Max with 32-core GPU, this model also comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

How to get the best Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals

What specs should I look for when buying a MacBook Pro on Cyber Monday?

Unlike conventional laptops, the MacBook Pro has a relatively small pool of different models. The main three factors are screen size, processor, and storage. The newest model - which likely won’t see big sales - is the 13-inch M2 version, which can come with either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The 14- and 16-inch models currently available pack the M1 Pro chip, with the exception of the high-end 16-inch M1 Max model (which also has double the RAM of the M1 Pro models). If you go to Apple’s website right now, you’ll be able to find a grand total of seven different MacBook Pros; that doesn’t include pre-2020 Intel models, nor the supposedly upcoming M2 Pro/M2 Max versions.

Ultimately, screen size will be the most important factor for most users, since it affects the entire size of the laptop. If you want a super-compact model that is easy to take around with you, keep your eyes out for a 2020 M1 13-inch MacBook Pro. If you’re planning on mostly keeping it plugged in at home or work, consider a 16-inch model instead.