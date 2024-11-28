Samsung's Black Friday sale is its best all year: save up to $2,000 on TVs, phones, and appliances

Big news, folks - the Samsung Black Friday sale is live and it's comprehensively offering the best prices I've seen all year on the brand's excellent lineup of smartphones, TVs, appliances, and much more. Today's sale is so good, in fact, that I'd say it's easily one of the best you'll find anywhere in today's Black Friday sales.

As Deals Editor, it's easy to recommend Samsung's discounts of up to $2,000 on its high-end OLED and QLED TVs since they're some of our favorite models here at TechRadar. Likewise, the brand's Black Friday deals on phones are also incredibly strong with up to $1,500 off the Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and other leading flagships. Another shout-out has to go to the brand's deals on white goods today, which include up to $1,700 off refrigerators, ranges, washers, and much more.

Overall, these are quality Black Friday deals so don't hesitate to pick them up this week. I've laid out my favorite deals just down below - as well as a selection of UK options for other readers in that territory.

Samsung Black Friday deals: TVs

Samsung S90D 42-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899.99 at Samsung The smallest Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger-screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at $899 for the 42-inch model, but the deepest discounts are on the 65-inch and 77-inch sizes. Sizes from 42-inch: $899.99 to 83-inch: $3,299.99

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Samsung Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at a record-low of just $899 today at Samsung. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far. Sizes from 43-inch: $899.99 to 98-inch: $8,999

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 at Samsung Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model but still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung Q80D 65-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $899 at Samsung Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors, the Samsung Q80D is a TV that covers all the bases at a mid-range price. It also features an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80D TV review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its 'great QLED pictures at an attainable price'. I'd particularly recommend the 65-inch model here since it has an incredible $700 price cut but all the other sizes also have great deals today. Sizes up to to 85-inches: $1,759.99

Samsung Black Friday deals: phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,419.99 now $499.99 at Samsung Price cut! Samsung's Black Friday deal on the stunning Galaxy S24 Ultra has just got even better today. Previously, the carrier was offering $300 off this device upfront as well as a free storage upgrade but now it's been upped to $350 off. That's the lowest upfront price yet for the unlocked 512GB device so snap this one up before it's too late. Note that the exceptional trade-in rebate of up to $800 is also available today and that will also stack on top of the free storage upgrade if you would prefer to go down that route instead.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $2,019.99 now $519.49 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a great choice if you've got a serious interest in upgrading to a shiny foldable flagship. Today's early Black Friday deal at Samsung offers a free storage upgrade to the mid-tier 512GB model as well as the option to trade in for a massive rebate of up to $1,200. Not got a device to hand over? You can also take an instant $500 discount on the foldable that we thought edged closer to perfection in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,219.99 now $449.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might just be the most powerful foldable smartphone yet. This flip phone flaunts an improved battery that allegedly offers up to 68 hours of music listening and 23 hours of video watching, a durable IP48 dust and water-resistant build, AI features that improve picture quality all packed into its portable, lightweight design. This deal offers an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $750 on both the 256GB and 512GB models but the latter also features a handy additional $100 discount. If you're not looking to trade, then you can instead up for a handy $200 upfront discount to get this one for well under $1,000 unlocked.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $199.99 at Samsung The newest high-end Samsung slate has great features for productivity like Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. There are also AI-assisted tools like the ability to turn a sketch into a full image. Up to 16 hours of battery life and a neat S Pen stylus prove useful. Today's Black Friday deal offers a massive $200 upfront discount alongside a trade-in rebate of up to $800 off. Again, if you don't want the trade here, then Samsung is willing to throw in a $50 upfront discount to make this one slightly cheaper. Not bad for a brand new model!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $49.99 at Samsung Up to $400 off one of Samsung's best budget tablets is a superb deal. The 10.9-inch display is ideal for portability and with incredibly long battery life the Tab S9 FE will keep going all day, even when pushed to its limits. There's 128GB of storage, which provides enough room to store all your apps, although you can upgrade to 256 GB if you need extra space. We've seen Samsung offer a $100 upfront discount on this device before but today's trade-in rebate of up to $400 is a record-low.

Samsung Black Friday deals: other tech

Major appliances: save up to $1,700 on refrigerators, ranges, washers, and more

Best prices all year: Samsung's early Black Friday deals feature big discounts on major appliances, including up to $1,700 off Samsung's best-selling Bespoke refrigerators plus additional bundle savings. The sleek fridge can be designed to match your home decor with several colors and finishes to choose from. Samsung's appliance sale also offers discounts on washers and dryers, vacuums, ranges, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649.99 now $239.99 at Samsung The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy and right now it's got a superb early Black Friday promotion. Not only do you get a $160 upfront discount but you can get a further saving of up to $250 on top when you trade in an eligible wearable. With an extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is a particularly good choice for those with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now $89.99 at Samsung With fast performance for a smartwatch and a sleek design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is instantly likeable. And now you can save up to $150 when you trade in your current device – alongside a flat $60 discount. Samsung's latest wearable provides more precise heart rate tracking than previous models, while it also helps you monitor how stressed you are and how well you’re sleeping. Think of it as your personal assistant on your wrist and you’re not far off. It even suggests how to respond to messages and notifications.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a discreet health tracker worn on the finger that monitors your heart rate, sleep quality, blood oxygen levels and steps just like a watch. It's a cool piece of tech that also works well with other Samsung devices, so if you're looking to pair one up with your smartphone or watch, then here's a chance to save up to $200 when you trade in at Samsung for Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: was $179.99 now $39.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are a refinement of the previous model with AirPods-like ear sticks, active noise cancellation, a 11mm driver, and AI-powered features like a voice-call booster and a translation tool – providing you have a modern Samsung phone. They look and feel good in your ears too with up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on, making them good for your commute or workout. And now you can get them for as little as $39.99 with a trade-in, that's a bargain.

Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £329.99 now £199.99 at Samsung Now is an excellent time to buy the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum as it's dropped by 40% to the lowest price in a long time. The Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is very lightweight while capable of cleaning everything from your stairs to hard-to-reach areas. A 5-layer filtration system keeps things nice and clean too.

Today's best Samsung Black Friday deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was £1,799 now £1,499, plus up to £670 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The best phone deal in the Samsung Black Friday sale? It's got to be on the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 6. This excellent foldable is not only available with a massive £300 upfront discount but you can also trade-in an old device for an additional saving of up to £670. Depending on the value of your trade, you could be potentially looking at paying well under £1,000 here for one of the most premium smartphones on the market currently.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £799 now £599, plus up to £490 off with a trade-in at Samsung

If you're not willing to shell out the big bucks for a foldable then consider Samsung's excellent deal on the Galaxy S24 right now. This flagship has a superb £250 discount currently and a decent trade-in rebate of up to £490 that you can both combine for a seriously cheap device. Again, not a super-cheap phone but one that's worth it if you want high-end specs and a device that will last a few good years down the line.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was £449 now £369, plus up to £150 off with a trade-in at Samsung

My favourite tablet deal on the Samsung Black Friday sale, this particular promotion lets you not only get a great upfront discount on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE but also a respectable trade-in rebate. At a potential price of £210, I'd say this particular slate is an absolute bargain with its robust water and dust resistance, S-Pen support, and excellent display.

Samsung Galaxy SE FE: was £649 now £549, plus up to £350 off with a trade-in at Samsung

On more of a budget? Today's Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy SE FE is a superb choice if you're not bothered about the high-end devices. Right now you can potentially get the new Galaxy S24 FE for just £200 by combining a trade-in rebate and £100 upfront discount. While it's not as high-end as the standard S24, the FE still features a great display, camera, and a powerful chipset that supports all the latest AI features.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was £599 now £519 at Samsung UK The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. Put simply, it's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design means it looks great in any living room, and it also includes useful features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming but it's a fine choice for everyday viewing. Sizes up to 85-inch: £1,499.99

Samsung S90D 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was £1,199 now £999.99 at Samsung UK The smallest Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger-screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at a record low of £999 for the 48-inch model, but the 65-inch and 77-inch sizes also have great deals. Sizes from 48-inch: £999.99 to 83-inch: £4,299.99

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was £999 now £799 at Samsung UK Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at just £799 thanks to the latest sale - a record-low price. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far. Sizes from 43-inch: £799.99 to 85-inch: £3,499

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: up to £200 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy and right now it's available with a great trade-in rebate of up to £200 off right now. With an extremely rugged design, superb AMOLED display, and powerful fitness features, the Watch Ultra is a particularly good choice for those with an active lifestyle. While there's no upfront discount here, note that Samsung will guarantee a minimum trade-in rebate of £100 off, which is pretty great,

