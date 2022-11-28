Cyber Monday electric scooter deals 2022: the hottest offers around

Cyber Monday takes place tomorrow, November 28, but Cyber Monday deals are live now, many of which are extensions of Black Friday's discounts. So, we're seeing up to 35% in savings from all the best Cyber Monday electric scooter deals – and from top brands like TurboAnt, NIU, Segway, and GoTrax as well.

Whether you're looking for the best electric scooters or a budget electric scooter to gift someone, it's a great idea to purchase one now while prices are low, and there's lot of savings to be had.

The best Cyber Monday electric scooter deals include the NIU KQi2 Pro, which is currently $150 off at NIU (opens in new tab), the GoTrax XR Elite MAX, now down to $400 at GoTrax with code BFXRE, and the TurboAnt V8 Dual-Battery, which is now only $619 at TurboAnt (opens in new tab) when you use a code.

We're keeping an eye on these best Cyber Monday electric scooter deals so we can share the best ones we find right here as soon as they go live.

Cyber Monday electric scooter deals are live now, and there are cheap electric scooter deals throughout the year. So you don't have to wait until then to save money. Here are the best Cyber Monday e-scooter deals to browse now...

Cyber Monday electric scooter sales: Best deals

The best Cyber Monday electric scooter deals

(opens in new tab) Hiboy KS4 Pro Electric Scooter: was $849 now $524.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With its 10-inch pneumatic tires, 25 mile range, and speeds up to 19 mph, it’s no wonder this Hiboy electric scooter is so well-liked. It gets a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon. And, while it is generally pretty pricey, it’s getting a nice 34% price cut plus a $35 coupon.

(opens in new tab) Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter: was $399.99 , now $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Though the Segway ES1L scooter has seen similar pricing earlier in the year, this $100 discount is a cool 25% off. That’s a pretty good deal for this scooter considering it’s rated 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon. It has solid braking, a 12.4 mile range, and can transport heavier users without issue, not to mention it’s light enough at 24.9 lbs to pick up and put on a bus or take up a flight of stairs.

(opens in new tab) SmooSat E9 Apex: was $269.99 , now $171.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This colorful electric scooter for kids gets a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Amazon since it goes fast enough for kids to enjoy but not fast enough for parents to worry. It also won’t break the bank. For Cyber Monday, it’s even cheaper as it’s getting a 36% discount, which is $98 off the price.

(opens in new tab) SmooSat SA3: was $599.97 , now $393.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SmooSat SA3 gets its 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon for its build quality, braking ability and the fact that it can even handle heavier users. Though this electric scooter sits right in that mid-tier range, it’s getting $206 off for Cyber Monday so even those on a budget can get one.

(opens in new tab) Swagtron Swagger 5 Boost: was $399 now $198 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Swagtron Swagger 5 is perfect for smaller adults and kids looking for something to take them across the neighborhood. And, with its honey-comb tires, you’ll never have to worry about a flat. Right now, what was an affordable scooter is looking like an even better deal now as it’s $201 off the sticker price.

(opens in new tab) NIU KQi2 Pro: was $599 now $449 at NIU (opens in new tab)

NIU's offering a nice Cyber Monday discount on some of its best electric scooters, including the KQi2 Pro that is almost $150 off. This e-scooter has a top speed of 17.4mph and up to 24.9-mile range, as well as two 10-inch pneumatic rubber tires that are 2.3 inches thick for excellent shock absorption.

(opens in new tab) NIU KQi3 Pro: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

NIU may not be the most popular name in e-scooters, but it certainly has some of the most impressive. We're in the process of testing this model, and its impressive fat tires deliver excellent traction and shock absorption – not to mention a motor that's powerful enough for uphills. Right now, it's discounted at Best Buy for Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Gotrax GMAX ultra: was $849 , now $749 at Gotrax with code BlackFriday (opens in new tab)

Not only is the Gotrax GMAX Ultra, which is rated 4.5 out of 5 on the site, solidly built and comfortable to ride but it can reach up to 20 mph and has a range of 45 miles. And, for the holidays, it’s also $100 cheaper if you use the code BlackFriday during checkout.

(opens in new tab) Gotrax G4: was $649 , now $549 at Gotrax with code BlackFriday (opens in new tab)

This mid-tier e-scooter from Gotrax is getting a special $100 discount for the holidays. All you need to do is put in the coupon code BlackFriday at checkout. And, though that doesn’t put this in budget territory, you can spend less than $600 to get the Gotrax G4, which is rated 4.6 out of 5 for its long battery, smooth ride thanks to its 10-inch wheels, and sturdy build.

(opens in new tab) Fluid Freeride Horizon: was $899.00 , now $749.00 at Fluid Freeride (opens in new tab)

This premium electric scooter from Fluid Freeride is getting a little more affordable for the holidays as it’s $150 cheaper than usual. And, with its 4.7 out of 5 rating on the site, it’s more than worth the price. It’s fast, does surprisingly well on inclines, and has excellent braking.

(opens in new tab) Fluid Freeride CityRider: was $599.00 , now $449.00 at Fluid FreeRide (opens in new tab)

Its smooth ride, easy use and app control are just some of the reasons the Fluid CityRider gets a 4.5 out of 5 rating on the site. This electric scooter is also relatively lightweight. If you’re in the market for one, this model is $150 on sale. Instead of its usual retail price of $599.00, it’s $449.00 on the site.

(opens in new tab) TurboAnt X7 Pro: was $549.98 now $399.98 at TurboAnt (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the speedy and fast-charging TurboAnt X7 Pro. It hides a lot of power inside its 33 lb frame as it can reach speeds of up to 20mph and has a range of 38 miles. And, you can always get a second battery for extra distance as its detachable battery can be replaced in seconds. And, if you’re concerned about what others think about it, users on the TurboAnt site give it a solid 4.6 out of 5 rating.

(opens in new tab) Segway Ninebot C8 Kids Electric KickScooter: was $249 now $149 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The C8 is perfect for kids under 12 (or 110 lbs), not just because of its size but because of its more reasonable 10 mph speed limit and 6.2 mile range. While it usually goes for $249, it’s currently $100 off. That’s a good 40% discount for this lightweight scooter.

(opens in new tab) Segway Ninebot ES2: was $589 now $412 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Getting 30% off an electric scooter is always a good deal. So, when a mid-range one like the ES2 goes on sale, you know you’ll get quite the savings. In this case, it’s $176. And, it’s worth it, too, as users love it for urban commutes thanks to its fast speeds, easy handling, and durability.

(opens in new tab) Segway Ninebot ES4: was $679 now $578.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for range – 28 miles to be exact – then the ES4 is the right scooter for you. Right now, you don’t even have to pay full price as it’s 12% cheaper for this holiday shopping season. Its 4 out of 5 rating on Amazon reflects how much people like the range and speeds that they get in flatter areas.

Should you wait for a Cyber Monday electric scooter deal?

We've seen (and scored) the best electric scooter deals on Cyber Monday, with discounts starting early November but getting better on the big day itself. The question is, should you wait until later today, or Cyber Monday, to look for such deals? Not necessarily.

Retailers are slightly desperate to encourage shoppers to... well, shop, because people are hesitant to spend right now with the rising cost of living. Even now, we're seeing up to $200 off electric scooters in the US, which is similar to the discounts we on Cyber Monday last year. So, we'd start looking now.

Tips for buying an electric scooter this Cyber Monday

1. Stick with trusted brands

We also recommend sticking with established brands. E-scooters from tiny companies listed on Amazon might be cheap, but you won't get the same after-sales service you would if you stuck with a bigger brand. Plus, you might find that the build quality isn't as good if the manufacturer doesn't have to stick to certain guidelines and local laws.

2. Check the specifications before you buy

If a deal looks too good to be true, take a close look at the scooter's specifications before adding it to your cart. Kids' and adults' electric scooters look identical in photos, without anything for scale, and that super cheap e-scooter you've spotted may only be suitable for riders under 16 years old.

3. Premium doesn't always mean best

There are premium e-scooter brands that make great scooters and always partake in the Cyber Monday fray. However, we've found that a handful of more affordable brands also roll out e-scooters that are just as great or even better for less. When looking for e-scooter deals, you might want to take a look at offerings from TurboAnt and Hiboy first.

4. Check out our best e-scooter picks beforehand

Choosing the best electric scooter is not exactly a straightforward affair. Sometimes, what the manufacturer says on paper isn't exactly what you'll get, especially in terms of performance. However, we do try and test every electric scooter that comes our way, so we know which ones are worth your money. Before Cyber Monday, be sure to read our electric scooter guide so you have an idea of the models that might be best-suited for you.

Cyber Monday electric scooter deals: our predictions

When will the best Cyber Monday electric scooter deals start in 2022? This year's Cyber Monday is officially November 28, but 2022 is slightly different, as the best Cyber Monday electric scooter deals have started even earlier over the weekend. Some of the current deals are leftover from Black Friday. If you can't find a good one this weekend, however, it's definitely worth waiting until Monday.

How good will this year's Cyber Monday electric scooter deals be?

We haven't seen online retailers match 2020's deep discounts and record-low prices during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021. That's likely because of 2021's massive demand and this year's high inflation rates.

The good news, however, is that retailers have rolled out record-low and massive discounts on Black Friday. And you'll be seeing the same discounts from now until Cyber Monday to encourage people to spend by offering excellent discounts – or perhaps deals that are better than last year.

What electric scooter Cyber Monday deals do we expect in 2022?

Although at the moment, we cannot pinpoint the exact electric scooters that will likely receive price cuts as there have been a lot of new releases from the biggest brands, we know which brands will offer deals.

Segway-Ninebot has always had their top and most popular electric scooters on offer for less during Cyber Monday, with models such as the ES4, the Air T15, and the Max getting price cuts. However, this year, we've seen Hiboy, GoTrax, TurboAnt, and NIU offering great deals as well.

3 best electric scooters to watch out for

1. Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max The best electric scooter in the US Specifications Top speed: 18.6mph Range: Up to 40.4 miles Weight: Up to 41.2lbs (18.7kg) Tires: 10-inch Tubeless Self-sealing Folds: Yes $469.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) $476.74 (opens in new tab) at Woot! (opens in new tab) $753.80 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Solid build + Excellent braking system Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max beats all others by balancing performance, portability, and design in one appealing package. Thanks to its powerful motor, dual-braking system, and a long-lasting battery that will last you up to 40.4 miles on a single charge, depending on the model, it's practically the whole package. We've seen this e-scooter jump up to a whopping $849 in the US this year, but back in 2020, we also saw it get a massive discount of 26% for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now that it's back down to its usual price, we're likely see that record-low price again.

2. TurboAnt M10 The best value electric scooter Specifications Top speed: 20mph Range: 18 miles Weight: 29.8lb (13.5kg) Tires: 10-inch pneumatic with inner tubes Folds: Yes $359.98 (opens in new tab) at TurboAnt (opens in new tab) $449.98 (opens in new tab) at TurboAnt (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable yet powerful + Very robust and well made Reasons to avoid - Not for uphills

You'll be surprised at how solid and well-made the TurboAnt M10 considering its price. It's our best value pick for its affordable price tag, robust build that's better than any of its rivals in this price range, and an incredibly lightweight design. To knock off a couple of hundred bucks off its tag, TurboAnt has stripped it of extra frills, which we don't mind at all since none of them really affect its overall performance and usability. TurboAnt constantly holds sales on its site, so we are likely to see this affordable e-scooter cheaper than ever this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

3. GoTrax Gmax Ultra The e-scooter that will make a convert out of you Specifications Top speed: 20mph Range: 45 miles Weight: 46.3lbs (21kg) Tires: 10-inch solid tires Folds: Yes specifications Colour Black Condition New $849.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to use and intuitive + Great performance Reasons to avoid - Costs more than most commuter e-scooters

The GoTrax Gmax Ultra will make a convert out of you if you're unsure about whether or not it's a good idea to get an electric scooter. It boasts a whopping 45-mile range, which is longer than most commuter e-scooters on the market, has 10-inch pneumatic tires to ensure that you're riding smoothly, and boasts excellent brakes to help you avoid accidents. It is a little on the expensive side, but we've also seen it drop down to $719 back in 2021, offering 25% off. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we're hoping to see it match that or offer an even deeper discount.