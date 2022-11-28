Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals 2022: All the best deals on Apple's most popular MacBook

Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals are here, so if you're hoping to grab a great deal on Apple's most popular MacBook, you're going to get one more bite at...the apple...before the holiday shopping season rolls on.

After Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals are the best way to save money on major purchases like home appliances and computers, and the MacBook Air is definitely one of those items that benefits from a great sale. Whether its the new MacBook Air with M2 chip on sale at Amazon for $1,049 (opens in new tab) ($150 off) or the 2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip for just $849 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (a $150 discount), there is a Cyber Monday MacBook Air deal out there on the model and configuration you want.

We've been doing Cyber Monday coverage for years now, and we know where to find deals on all the best MacBook models, and we're bringing them to you right here to make it as easy as possible to find the MacBook Air you've been looking for.

The best Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals

Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals (M2)

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has the latest MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. The cheaper M1 model may be better for most, but this newer model does come with the added power of Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. For creative professionals, it's a laptop deal that can't be beaten today.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2: was $1,199 now $1,049 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

B&H Photo always has some great deals on MacBooks, and it has the new MacBook Air M2 an all-time low price. Being more expensive than its predecessor, getting this entry-level MacBook Air with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD for $150 less than its retail is a great bargain, especially when you consider this one is powered by the all new M2 chip.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 512GB, Space Gray): was $1,699 now $1,549 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a bit more power in your MacBook Air than the standard configuration, definitely opt for this model on sale at B&H Photo and enjoy 16GB memory for the outstanding performance while the 512GB SSD will help you keep all your files with you in one easy to access package.

Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals (M1)

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

There might be a new MacBook Air model on the market this year, but the 2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip is still one of the best laptops around, and you can get 20% off this 8GB memory and 256GB SSD storage configuration right now at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip is one of the best laptops ever made, so finding it on sale makes it even better. You can get 10% off the entry-level configuration with 8GB memory and 256GB of SSD storage with this Amazon deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1, 8GB, 256GB, Silver): was $999 now $929 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Walmart deal on a new M1 MacBook Air isn't the biggest discount, but given how fast the deals on this MacBook are expected to sell out, you can at least save some money off the $999 retail price.

Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals (Intel)

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (Intel i3, 8GB, 256GB, Silver): was $949.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Apple MacBook Air with Intel Core i3 processor isn't the latest MacBook Air model, but it's no slouch when it comes to everyday computing tasks and productivity work on the go. And with this clearance price at Best Buy, you can get a new MacBook Air for less than $600, which is definitely a steal in our book.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (Intel i5, 16GB, 512GB, Silver): was $1,699.99 now $1,359.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Apple MacBook Air with Intel Core i5 processor is one of the more powerful MacBook Air models without the new Apple Silicon, and with 16GB memory and 512GB storage, it has plenty of hardware under the lid to power you through your workday wherever you are.

How to get the best Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals

(Image credit: Future)

What specs should I look for when buying a MacBook Air on Cyber Monday?

The MacBook Air isn't the most high performance machine in Apple's lineup, so specs aren't nearly as consequential with a MacBook Air.

The base configuration of 8GB memory and 256GB storage is more than enough for the vast majority of people looking for a MacBook Air, but if you want to get more performance out of your new MacBook, the best thing to do is increase the memory to 16GB.

You can always buy additional external storage devices for your MacBook Air, but you can't buy more working memory, which is what the device uses to run your apps. The more memory, the more freedom to operate those apps will have, which translates into snappier performance on everything from the best Mac games to streaming your favorite movies.