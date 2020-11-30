Cyber Monday TV deals 2020: big sales on cheap 4K TVs, QLED, OLED, and more

The Cyber Monday TV deals are here and we've found the ones to give you fantastic savings on a huge array of displays today as the sales continue.

So far, this year's Cyber Monday deals are shaping up very nicely indeed, especially Cyber Monday TV deals - which are incredibly popular currently and thankfully there are plenty of options to choose from, unlike some other product categories this year.

You'll find Cyber Monday TV deals on displays of all sizes and brands here - LG, Samsung, Hisense, Philips, and many more, and even some of the highest-end QLED and OLED TVs too. We've separated everything out into size sections, so if you've already measured your living space and have requirements, feel free to skip to the section that's relevant for you.

Cyber Monday TV deals for both the US and UK have been rounded up into one article here - again, with relevant sections you can navigate too. You'll find all the top retailers compared here from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart in the US, to Currys, John Lewis, and Argos in the UK.

Wwith prices starting at just $100 in the US, or £320 in the UK, there are plenty of top choices around. Again, we'll be updating this page with all the Cyber Monday deals as we spot them, so make sure to bookmark this page as your one-stop Cyber Monday TV deals guide.

The best Cyber Monday TV deals in the US

Cheap TV deal of the day Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – When it comes to value in the mid-range price tiers, the Samsung NU6900 series should always be on your radar, and this 50-inch model is even better value at just $299.99 in Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. With a ton of smart capabilities, PurColor technology, and an elegant slim design, it's a solid mid-priced set for any living room, and its stellar customer satisfaction ratings attest to that.

View Deal

32-49 inch Cyber Monday TV deals

Sceptre 32-inch HD LED TV: $119.99 $88 at Walmart

This Sceptre 32-inch TV isn't 4K like many of the others on our list, but it's a really, really cheap little TV if you're in need of one and short on space. It's still HD, and has great reviews from customers on Walmart.

View Deal

Toshiba 32-inch HD smart Fire TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Another non-4k TV, but a great option for those short on space (and on a budget) is this Toshiba at Best Buy. This one comes fully packed with Amazon Alexa and even some high-end features like Dolby Vision HDR, which makes it a great little TV straight out the box and perfect for an easy streaming setup.

View Deal

TCL 40-inch HD Smart TV: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Another great cheap TV choice this Cyber Monday, this TCL is a fully functional Android OS TV for a cut down price. With Google Assistant built-in you're getting tons of smart assistant functionality here for not a lot of cash. A good one to check out if you're already in the Google ecosystem and need a backup or super cheap display.

View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $299.99 $267.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – For just $267.99, you can snag the Samsung 7-series, which is perfect for those more budget-minded folks who still want a feature-laden 4K TV from a top brand. They feature a universal guide that's super handy for streaming content and Samsung's Crystal Display technology for a sharp, clear picture.

View Deal

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: $599 $479 at Best Buy

Save $120 – The Frame series from Samsung aren't exactly what you'd call "cheap 4K TVs" but this great little price cut from Best Buy really means you can bag a bargain. Whether mounted on the wall or on its own stand, this gorgeous bezel-less display is a perfect choice for the style-conscious this Cyber Monday.View Deal

Sony Bravia 49-inch X800H 4K TV: $649 $549 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The X800H is a really feature-packed mid-range series from tech giants Sony and has a ton of fantastic tech under the hood. Dolby Vision HDR, Android OS, a top-end 4K processor, and Motionflow XR 240 are all right here giving you a really, really powerful TV with a great picture all-around.

View Deal

Samsung Sero TV 43-inch: $1,999 $1,499 at Best Buy

This rotating Samsung TV is like nothing else on the market. It comes with a QLED display and 60W 4.2.2 channels speakers, so it doesn't slack on specs, but its real trick is shifting into a vertical position for viewing social media feeds and videos. It's not perfect, but you can be sure none of your friends will have it.View Deal

50-59 inch Cyber Monday TV deals

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

Save $80 – For the absolute cheapest (but still good) 50-inch 4K TV out there, check out this Sceptre at Walmart. All smart functionality has been stripped out here but that focus is very much on the picture here. You're also still getting three HDMI ports too, so you've got plenty of room for all your multimedia devices.

View Deal

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV | $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - Or, alternatively don't sacrifice those smart TV features at all with this TCL at Best Buy. This one's 4K, cheap, but still manages to pack in Google Assistant and Chromecast for a quick and easy smart home and streaming set up.

View Deal

View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

Save $250 – A fantastic Cyber Monday TV deal, you can score a massive $250 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 – The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the South Korean tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

View Deal

60-85 inch Cyber Monday TV deals

onn. 70" 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp and smooth image quality.

View Deal

Cheap deal TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 on this 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart right now. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.

View Deal

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD smart TV: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

This 70-inch Insignia is now featuring a fantastic $100 saving at the Best Buy Black Friday sale. The smart TV comes equipped with Fire TV and Amazon Alexa fully built-in - not bad value at all if you're looking for a one-stop inexpensive TV that's useful right out of the box.

View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series Smart HD TV: $999.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 – This Hisense might be on the cheaper end of things, but that doesn't mean it's not packed to the brim with great features. With Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in, you're off to a great start, and you're also getting Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio - not bad for the price.

View Deal

LG 75-inch UN6970 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $849.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Here's a fantastic mid-range option LG that's both feature-packed, but still comes in at a reasonable price for such a massive TV. With a beefy 4K processor, LG webOS smart platform, and TruMotion 120, this LG is a great all-arounder in this budget range.

View Deal

Samsung 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 – Here's a great option from Samsung, proving that it's not just LG that can offer a great quality 75-inch TV for a bargain price. This Samsung 6 Series 4K TV aims to provide a bold, bright picture with its PurColor technology, as well as full smart assistant support -thanks to the built-in Amazon Alexa voice control.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch QLED Q60T Series TV: $999.99 $897.99 at Best Buy

Save $102 – The Q60 series is the more budget orientated QLED range from Samsung but make no mistakes - it's a fantastic option if you want a top-end picture and features for a great price. Today's Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deal brings that price down even further too.



View Deal

Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T Series TV: $2,199.99 $1,497.99 at Amazon

Save $700 – You can score an epic $700 discount on the Samsung 75-inch QLED TV just ahead of the Cyber Monday deals event. The Q70T Series TV delivers a premium picture experience thanks to Quantum Dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa for voice control.

View Deal

Samsung 85-inch Q950TS QLED 8K TV: $12,999 now $9,999 at Best Buy

Save $3,000 on this super-sized 8K TV. As Samsung's flagship 2020 TV, you're getting the highest specifications of any TV in the range, with expansive OTS+ audio, HDR10+ support, and naturally 8K resolution. Upscaling is superb, as is the Tizen operating system.View Deal

The best Cyber Monday TV deals in the UK

A great display for a great price Samsung Q60T 50-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV | £899 £599 at Currys

Save £300 – The latest Q60 QLED TV to come out of Samsung, you're picking up a fantastic display here with an equally amazing £300 discount. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.

View Deal

32-49 inch Cyber Monday TV deals UK

JVC LT-32C600 32-inch HD TV: £219 £169 at Currys

Save £50 on this budget HD TV from JVC. You're making do with a 50Hz panel, which is par for the course at this small 32-inch size – but you will get Freeview Play and two HDMI 1.4 ports for basic passthrough from AV hardware and consoles. With JVC's Smart Platform tech you'll be all set for Netflix, Prime Video, and iPlayer too.View Deal

Popular Samsung 43-inch (2020) 4K TV: was £379 now £299 at Currys

Save £80 – The Samsung UE43TU7100 is a highly affordable 4K smart TV this Cyber Monday with this saving of £80. If offers HDR10+ support, catch-up TV and 4K streaming, 4K upscaling and 2 HDMI ports.

View Deal

Samsung TU7100 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £449 £319 at Very

Save £130 – This 43-inch 4K TV is £130 off at Very right now, offering up an incredibly popular model for less. Very's latest 4K TV deals are proving particularly competitive right now, so you'll have to wait a little while for delivery on this one.

View Deal

Hisense 43A7500FTUK 43-inch 4K TV: £379 £329 at John Lewis

Save £50 - Even if it does have an unpronounceable product name, this Hisense is a great little buy if you want those top-end features without breaking the bank. With Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual: X Sound, and Amazon Alexa built-in, this is a really, really advanced set for the cash.

View Deal

LG UN80006LC 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £549 £379 at Currys

Save £180 – This LG has just dropped to £379 at Currys in this week's cheap TV deals, which makes for an excellent price on the TruMotion 100, HDR 10, Ultra Surround Sound display. Not only that but new Spotify members can also pick up six months of Premium for free.

View Deal

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: £549 £399 at Currys

Save £150 – Head to Amazon to get the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV at its lowest ever price. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture.View Deal

LG Nano 49-inch smart 4K UHD HDR LED TV: £599 £479 at Currys

Save £120 - The Nano series from LG is about as advanced as LED TVs get without breaking into the hallowed halls of OLED and QLED displays. All of LG's latest bleeding-edge tech is here. The result? A TV that has a ton of great intuitive streaming software and smart assistant compatibility, plus, of course - a great picture.

Order online, collect in-storeView Deal

Sony Bravia KD43XH8096BU 43-inch 4K TV: £649 £549 at Currys

Save £100 - A £100 discount is bringing this Sony Bravia 43-inch TV down below £550 this week. That's a great price as you're getting Dolby Vision HDR, a suite of smart catch up services and 400Hz fluid motion, which will give your pictures a better look through panning scenes and nature programming.

View Deal

Samsung The Serif 4K QLED TV: £999 £799 at Currys

Save £200 – You can save £200 on this 49-inch QLED TV, which uses long supports to imitate an artist's easel and be free-standing on your floor, without need for a counter or wall-mounting bracket.View Deal

50-59 inch Cyber Monday TV deals UK

Philips 58-inch 4K HDR TV: £499 £379 at Currys

Save £120 – After a cheap set that's just got cheaper? The Philips 58PUS7555 packs in 4K resolution, HDR, and even Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Note there's no Ambilight, but with a £120 discount does that really matter?View Deal

LG 55NANO816NA 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV: £999 £579 at Currys

Save £420 – There's a whopping £420 saving on this LG 4K TV at Currys, bringing the premium display down from nearly £1,000 to a much more affordable price point in the latest TV sales. You're getting LG's famed NanoCell technology here, with TruMotion 100 and HDR10 as well. You can also pick up the 49-inch model for £479, but if space isn't an issue the extra £100 is well worth it for this jump.

View Deal

View Deal

Panasonic 58-inch HX800 4K TV: £749 £699 at Argos

Save £50 – Get a Panasonic HX800 LCD TV for just £699, after an additional £50 saving dropped the price even further. This five-star TV packs in HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and has excellent picture quality for the price.View Deal

LG BX 55-inch OLED TV: £1,299 £1,098 at John Lewis

Save £200 – This 55-inch LG BX OLED cuts the price with a cheaper a7 Gen 3 processor, but while keeping the excellent webOS smart TV platform and OLED panel that makes LG's high-end TV range great. Expect an excellent contrast ratio and deep blacks, and maybe just a hint of video noise in dark scenes, if our review of last year's LG B9 is anything to go by.View Deal

Philips 55-inch OLED805 with Ambilight: £1,499 £1,199 at Currys

Save £300 – This high-end model is a premium package from Philips. It's an OLED TV with Google Assistant, Dolby Vision / HDR10+ / HLG, Dolby Atmos audio, and three-sided Ambilight.View Deal

LG CX OLED 55-inch TV: £1,799 £1,299 at Currys

Save £500 – The CX OLED is this year's flagship LG TV, with an a9 Gen 3 processor powering an exceptional OLED picture. Throw in Dolby Vision HDR, the webOS smart TV platform, and a sleek stand / speaker design, and you've got yourself a capable home cinema centerpiece.

View Deal

Sony Bravia 55-inch A8 OLED TV: £1,699 £1,299 at Currys

Save £400 – Want a real discount? You can get £400 off this Sony OLED TV at a 55-inch size, with 4K HDR, an OLED panel, a state-of-art X1 Ultimate processor, and an Acoustic Surface Audio design that literally vibrates the screen to emit sound.

View Deal

Panasonic 55-inch HZ1000 OLED TV: £1,699 £1,499 at Argos

Save £200 – This mid-price OLED TV from Panasonic boasts an incredible picture, 40W of Dolby Atmos audio, and a swivel stand to perfectly calibrate home viewing.View Deal

60-85 inch Cyber Monday TV deals UK

Panasonic 65-inch HX580 4K TV: £899 £679 at Amazon

Save £130 – This HX580 LED TV is at its lowest ever price in this Amazon Cyber Monday TV deal, and comes with Dolby Vision, Freeview Play, and multi-HDR support.View Deal

LG 70UN74006LA 70-inch 4K TV: £799 £719 at Amazon

Save £110 - This LG is one massive TV, but, thanks to a tasty price cut courtesy of the Amazon Cyber Monday deals you're getting a bargain. Compatible with HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro, this LG also has a full suite of smart TV functionality.

View Deal

Panasonic 65-inch HZ980 OLED TV: £1,999 £1,699 at Argos

Save £300 – This entry-level OLED TV from Panasonic may not have the swivel stand and pro motion smoothing of its higher-end siblings, but the picture shouldn't let you down. Comes with 40W of Dolby Atmos audio too.View Deal

Philips 65-inch OLED TV with Ambilight: £2,499 £1,999 at Currys

Save £500 – Philips' OLED+934 was the company's flagship set in 2019, and so it packs in all the latest HDR formats, as well as Ambilight projection and a built-in soundbar from audio specialist Bowers & Wilkins.

View Deal

LG CX 77-inch OLED TV: £4,499 £3,499 at John Lewis

Save £1,000 – Want something bigger? This 77-inch OLED TV from LG can be had at John Lewis for £3,499, which is a whopping £1,000 discount less than its the original RRP. The CX was our favorite 2020 OLED, so we wouldn't miss out.View Deal

Samsung The Frame 2020 75-inch 4K TV: £2,799 £1,999 at Currys

Save £800 – Huge savings on this massive 75-inch model of Samsung's The Frame TV. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture. Includes HDR10+ too.View Deal

Samsung 85-inch Q950TS QLED 8K TV: £11,999 now £9,999 at John Lewis

Save £2,000 on this super-sized 8K TV. As Samsung's flagship 2020 TV, you're getting the highest specifications of any TV in the range, with expansive OTS+ audio, HDR10+ support, and naturally 8K resolution. Upscaling is superb, as is the Tizen operating system.View Deal

Cyber Monday TV accessory deals

Best Cyber Monday TV deals: accessories (US/UK)

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 – The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut at Amazon. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, and features an Alexa voice remote.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – This box-shaped streaming device and smart speaker tops out the Fire TV range, with advanced 4K HDR streaming and a host of TV/AV controls to make it a full-on media center.View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save £10 – The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is taking its first-ever price cut right now, with £10 off the cheapest model available. There are no TV controls on this budget version, but you'll also find discounts on the main Fire Stick and 4K models. You can buy two of the Lite model for £35 too, if you're buying for separate TVs, or a stocking filler.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 – If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: £109.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £40 – This box-shaped streaming device and smart speaker tops out the Fire TV range, with advanced 4K HDR streaming and a host of TV/AV controls to make it a full-on media center.View Deal

Roku Express streaming stick: £29.99 £17.99 at Currys

Save £12 – The Express model is an entry-level HD streamer for those wanting to start streaming without a hefty price tag. It's a basic affair, but the Roku OS is great, and app support is plentiful.View Deal

Roku Premiere streaming stick: £39.99 £27.99 at Currys

Save £12 – The Premiere is a step-up streaming stick with 4K HDR and built-in Chromecast. The tile-based Roku platform is a treat to navigate, and comes with plentiful app support too.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+: £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

Save £15 – This higher-end Roku model has a better range than its Express and Premiere siblings. You won't get support for Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision, though, which some other premium streamers have.View Deal

Roku Streambar: £129.99 £99.99 at Currys

Save £30 – This deal kicks off on November 25, with a £30 saving on this streamer-soundbar combined device. With 4K HDR streaming, a voice search remote, and multi-directional speakers.View Deal

Cyber Monday TV soundbar deals

Best Cyber Monday TV deals: soundbars (US/UK)

Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer: $699 $599 at Amazon

For cinephiles, the best deal happening on Sonos products is the Sonos Sub sale that shaves $100 off the walloping subwoofer. At 32.4 pounds it's a serious step up from the small speakers you might be used to, and when paired up with a Sonos soundbar can really add some oomph to the low-end.View Deal

Sonos Beam Soundbar (White): £399 £299 at John Lewis

If it's your TV's sound that needs a bit of a tune-up, don't miss the deal happening right now on the Sonos Beam that's £100 off on John Lewis this week. The Sonos Beam supports HDMI-ARC for simplified audio controls and can be custom-tuned with the Sonos app during setup. It's a big step up over 10W TV speakers.View Deal

Today's best package deal Get a Samsung TV and free soundbar at John Lewis

John Lewis is running this amazing promotion, which lets you get a Samsung HW-S60T soundbar thrown in for free when you buy a 65-inch Samsung The Frame TV or a 75-inch Samsung TU7020. You can also opt for the higher-end HW-Q70T (complete with subwoofer) for a smaller, but very welcome £100 discount too.View Deal

Buying advice

How good are these Cyber Monday TV deals?

They're pretty great. In both the US and UK we're definitely seeing some of the lowest prices yet across the entire spectrum of Cyber Monday TV deals or at the very least the cheapest prices we've seen for a good few months.

In the US, Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale is especially fantastic for those looking to bag a big discount on the LG OLED series and its even had a few good sub-$200 sales too. That said, they've generally sold out pretty quickly, so we wouldn't hand around too long if you're dead set on getting a display on a budget.

In the UK, Currys, John Lewis, and Amazon are really neck and neck with today's offerings. Generally Currys has the most inclusive price cuts across the board for all budgets but don't discount John Lewis' sales on high-end TVs especially, not least because the veteran retailer offers 5-year guarantees with most 4K TV deals.

Should you upgrade your TV on Cyber Monday? We weigh up your options

How can I get the best Cyber Monday TV deals?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be stressful; after all, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of deals to sift through, and it can be difficult to know which deals are best for you.

Our selection above has been carefully curated by our experts and we're after one thing today - to score you the best price on the right TV for you. Subsequently, we're confident that this is one of the most comprehensive and inclusive Cyber Monday TV deals roundups on the web.

If you do want to do some extra digging, however, here are some quick links to the best retailers to consider if you do want to do some further research.

So, it's worth doing your homework ahead of time. That means checking out the retailers you think you might buy from during November – the likes of Walmart, Currys, Amazon, John Lewis, and AO.com are all worthwhile – and looking out for any artificially inflated prices.

What about Cyber Monday TV deals?

Cyber Monday kicks off on the first Monday after Black Friday, falling on November 30 this year.

You'd be forgiven for thinking all the deals would be exhausted over Black Friday (which typically extends throughout November these days), but Cyber Monday is still a great time to save money on the tech you want.

We'd recommend going for the best Black Friday TV deals rather than waiting for Cyber Monday, but if you don't find what you're looking for, it's a great time to find discounted TVs.

Essentially, any online store is worth keeping an eye on over Cyber Monday; after all, it's a sales event dedicated to online shopping.

Amazon is usually a good place to find Cyber Monday deals, though its Prime Day plans may shake things up this year, or see the best offers happen a few weeks earlier than expected. Either way, we'll keep you updated on the best prices and deals as they go live.

If you're in the US, Walmart and Best Buy go all out over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while UK buyers should keep an eye on retailers like Currys, Argos, and John Lewis.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

When is Cyber Monday 2020? And what is it?

Cyber Monday 2020 will be on November 30, 2020. That's because Black Friday always falls on the Friday immediately after the US Thanksgiving holiday and Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after that.

However many retailers, like Currys in the UK, don't just limit sales to Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Over the last two years, its Black Tag Event started at the beginning of the Black Friday week and ran into the following week through to Cyber Monday too – with some deals carrying across, and new ones being added in each period.

We expect Currys to do the same in 2020, as well as other major retailers that kick their deals off earlier than expected – and keep them going after Cyber Monday has come and gone.