218 of the best Cyber Monday deals: TVs from $79.99, 60% off laptops and under $25 bargains

There are hundreds, no, thousands, of Cyber Monday deals out there today. Yeah, it's a bit much. Retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more have gone big with discounts of up to 70% across everything from TVs and appliances to toys and laptops. We're here to help you separate the trash from the treasures with this comprehensive collection of over 200 of the best Cyber Monday deals you can buy today.

We've dove into each of the big product categories to pull out a handful of the top offers that are not to be missed from the one-day sale. Then, an even smaller number of these contenders have been awarded the greatest honor of a spot in our top ten list of the best Cyber Monday deals, too.

So, if you're pressed for time then give those a look to see what grabs you. As a quick teaser, there's a 65-inch 4K Smart TV at Best Buy for just $379.99 (opens in new tab), a bargain six-quart air fryer on sale at Walmart for only $49 (opens in new tab) and even an Xbox Series S with a $40 gift card for $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Not bad at all.

And then beyond that, things get seriously busy. We've got a larger breakdown of the top offers in the most popular categories. Say you know you want a laptop or a new phone but aren't sure what to go for, check out those sections for a few ideas across a number of brands, styles and budgets.

Or perhaps you want to pick up an inexpensive gift or a small treat for yourself? That's where the deals under $25 section comes in, with its real smorgasbord of light, fun, silly or handy little items that can easily slip into your digital basket without putting too big a hole in your bank account.

With just the rest of the day to go until these Cyber Monday deals are expired, we suggest you don't wait around too long. Items have sold out over the last week and we wouldn't want any major bargains to slip through your fingers.

For more up-to-the-minute coverage throughout the day, you can also check out our Cyber Monday live blog for all the latest news and more tailored takes from the entire editorial team here at TechRadar on all of this year's deals.

Top 10 Cyber Monday deals available now

(opens in new tab) 1. Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the top Cyber Monday deals. The Apple AirPods 2 are on sale for just $79 at Amazon. That matches the record-low we saw during Prime Day and is a fantastic price for a pair of premium earbuds. If you want some new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this deal is highly recommended.

(opens in new tab) 2. Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar: was $44.99 now $35.99 at Lego Store (opens in new tab)

An excellent buy for the Lego and Marvel fan in your life. This playful spin on an advent calendar comes with 24 different gifts to unpack and buildable toys to construct throughout the festive build-up, including six iconic mini-figures based on characters from the intergalactic band of misfits.

(opens in new tab) 3. Hulu: $1.99 a month for a whole year (opens in new tab)

Hulu never disappoints when it comes to its Cyber Monday offering. New and eligible returning customers can sign up for its 'With-Ads' plan (usually priced at $7.99 a month) and pay just $1.99 a month for the first year. With a whole host of critically acclaimed TV shows and movies, this is a bargain for buckets of entertainment and not to be missed.

(opens in new tab) 5. Xbox Series S + $40 gift card: was $299 now $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Xbox Series S might be the less powerful of Microsoft's current-gen systems, but it's still no slouch. Its lightning-quick 512GB SSD means your games load remarkably fast. The console also supports high-end features like VRR for more stable and consistent performance, and pairs excellently with a 1440p monitor. The addition of $40 in Amazon credit makes this deal even better right now.

(opens in new tab) 6. ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $159.99 now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the cheapest prices we've spotted on a robot vacuum cleaner this Cyber Monday is the Ilife V3s Pro on sale for just $99 - and that's the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular model, too. The robo vac works on hardwood floors and carpets and runs routine cleaning based on a preset schedule. It will automatically go back to dock and charge when the battery is low, too.

(opens in new tab) 7. Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $549.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Here's a great big-screen budget TV deal for Cyber Monday. This 65-inch 4K display from Insignia is on sale for a low price of just $379.99. It features the Fire TV operating system for easy access to top streaming apps, 4K Ultra HD resolution for high-end picture quality, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote to easily control all aspects of the TV. All of that for under $400.

(opens in new tab) 8. Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) Cyber Monday bundle: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you've been after an Oculus Quest 2 this is the perfect time to pick one up. In our four-and-a-half-star review (opens in new tab), we commended the Quest 2's solid specs and easy-to-use nature, plus there are some great games on the platform. This bundle includes two of them: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

(opens in new tab) 9. Kalorik 8 Qt Digital Touchscreen Air Fryer: was $119 now $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This digital touchscreen air fryer has pinged up with a $70 discount at Walmart for Cyber Monday. That reduction brings the price down to just $49, which is a bargain for the handy kitchen appliance. The multifunctional air fryer can bake, roast, and reheat, while seven smart presets can help you whip up your favorite foods with a touch of a button.

(opens in new tab) 10. Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set: $49.99 $13.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Treat yourself to a fresh night's sleep with this fantastic Cyber Monday deal that brings some Queen Size sheets down to just $13.89 when you apply the additional 20% coupon at checkout. The super-soft sheets are available in several different colors, with the option of fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases with deep pockets. With over 134,000 positive reviews and an incredible price, this Cyber Monday deal is a no-brainer for those looking for new sheets.

The best Cyber Monday deals under $25

(opens in new tab) Renpho USB Rechargeable Body Weight Scale: was $32.99 now $18.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up a smart scale to kick off the new year, Walmart has the Renpho scale on sale for just $18.99. The smart scale can do it all, including measuring 13 different metrics, syncing with popular fitness apps and can be charged using a power bank or AC adapter.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Basics 48 Pack AA High-Performance Batteries: $15.67 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Batteries are always an easy buy during the holiday season, and Amazon has this 48-pack of AA batteries for just $16.49. While the batteries aren't on sale, Amazon's price beats most competitors, and you can save an additional 15% if you select subscribe and save.

(opens in new tab) Organic 20% Vitamin C Serum for Face: was $14 now $8.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Vitamin C Serum has over 69,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and it's now on sale for just $8.99 - an incredible price compared to other popular brands. The skin serum combines retinol, jojoba oil, vitamin E, aloe vera to help brighten skin and reduce dark spots and wrinkles.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's latest Echo Dot is on sale for $24.99 for Cyber Monday - a massive 50% discount, and the first price cut the smart home speaker has received. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast.

(opens in new tab) quip Electric Toothbrush with built-in timer and travel case: was $24.95 Now $19.97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Accepted by the American Dental Association, quip's simple, no-fuss approach to cleaning your teeth takes a bit of choice anxiety out of the equation. No smart tech, no crazy stuff: just vibrations with 30-second pulses to key you to switch zones in your mouth, and a three-month battery life.

(opens in new tab) myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For just $16.99, you can control and monitor your garage from anywhere, so you never have to worry about if you shut your garage door. The smart garage control has a compatible app that sends alerts to your phone anytime your garage is open or closed or is left open.

(opens in new tab) Zimasilkz 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase: was $23.99 now $19.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These silk pillowcases have over 40,000 positive reviews on Amazon and would make a great gift idea for anyone on your list. Available in several different color choices, the pillows are made from 100% mulberry silk which benefits your hair and skin as you sleep, and are on sale for just $19.99 when you apply the 20% coupon,

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Cyber Monday deal at Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all for under $15.

(opens in new tab) Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A: was $29.99 now $22.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These smart plugs come in handy, especially around the holidays, and this four-pack is on sale for just $22.99. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, so you can control your appliances completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket: was $29.99 now $21.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Who doesn't want a cozy sherpa throw as the temps get cooler? We've found this top-rated blanket from Amazon on sale for $10 off. Available in several color choices, the 50x60-inch throw features a fleece face and plush sherpa reverse, which results in a super-soft and warm blanket.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record-low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: $50 $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

LifeStraw's personal water filter has become a breakout star during holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the nifty device on sale for just $14.99 right now - only $5 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for camping or hikes, the hand-held LifeStraw filters bacteria & parasites to provide clean and safe drinking water.

(opens in new tab) Gourmia Iced Coffee Maker: was $25 now $15 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A dirt-cheap ice coffee maker from budget brand Gourmia is now available at Walmart. This easy-to-use device will brew up 25 fl oz of chilled coffee in about four minutes. It also comes with a reusable filter and a tumbler so you can take drinks with you on the go.

(opens in new tab) Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver: was $34.99 now $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Electric shavers always make great gift ideas, and Amazon has the top-rated Philips Norelco OneBlade on sale for just $23.99 – be sure to apply the $6 coupon. The electric shaver and trimmer has over 73,000 reviews on Amazon, and for under $30, you're getting the OneBlade that lasts up to four months, three trimming combs, and a power charger.

(opens in new tab) JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses: was $23.95 now $16.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These insulated glasses would be a fun gift idea, and Amazon's Cyber Monday deals event has the pair down to just $16.95, making it an easy buy. The 5.4-ounce glasses are perfect for espressos, and the handmade glass will keep your liquid hot while keeping your hands cool.

(opens in new tab) Wool Dryer Balls: was $29.95 now $15.14 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

At just $15.15, these wool dryer balls are a tempting buy, with over 61,000 positive reviews on Amazon. The best-selling 6-pack of dryer balls replaces dryer sheets and liquid fabric softeners to soften your clothes naturally and can even shorten dryer time.

(opens in new tab) Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: was $69.99 now $25.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of $25.24. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

(opens in new tab) Deals under $25 at Amazon: toys, tech, kitchen gadgets, gifts ideas, and more (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to shop for more Cyber Monday deals under $25, Amazon has a fantastic selection with a wide range of cheap products, including toys, tech gadgets, kitchen tools, clothing, beauty, and more. It's a great place to look if you need a fun secret Santa gift or stocking stuffers for the whole family.

The best Cyber Monday deals: TVs

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2022): $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 24-inch Insignia set is on sale for a record-low price of just $79.99, and it's the cheapest Black Friday TV deal we've spotted so far. While the Insignia F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 43-inch Class TU690T Series: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you need a smaller and cheaper flatscreen TV that still delivers on 4K resolution, this is a great price made even better by the $52 discount. And Samsung is a trusted brand for TVs, meaning you'll get a quality product.

(opens in new tab) VIZIO 43-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV: was $336 now $268 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another budget option in today's Cyber Monday TV deals is this 43-inch 4K smart TV from Vizio on sale for just $268. A fantastic value, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities with a voice-enabled remote.

(opens in new tab) onn. 50-inch QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $378 now $288 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A QLED TV under $500 is unheard of, but Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has this 50-inch model from Onn. on sale for just $288. At an incredible price, this 50-inch QLED display packs Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a premium picture experience and the Roku experience for seamless streaming,

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV: was $469.99 now $289.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has a good number of Cyber Monday TV deals on its Fire lineup, including this 50-inch 4 Series 50-inch set on sale for just $289.99 - just $40 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR 10, the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $549.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch 4K display from Insignia on sale for a stunningly low price of just $379.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $400.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): was $509.99 now $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Cyber Monday TV deals has the 50-inch Omni Series TV on sale for a record-low price of $399.99. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10, built-in Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch Nano75 TV: was $649 now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Get a 25% discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 55-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $499.99 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Cyber Monday TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99 - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV: was $629.99 now $549.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has the Samsung 70-inch Crystal display on sale for a record-low price of $549.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q60B Series: was $997.99 now $797.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Samsung 4K TV has all the bells and whistles that you'd expect from a smart TV, including HDR, 100% color volume with quantum dot, voice assistance, filmmaker mode, and more. It's an excellent TV at a great price point.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Cyber Monday sale includes a fantastic set of discounts on the mid-range 2021 Q70A series QLED TVs – a great choice middle ground between the Q60A and Q80A. This one's essentially packing the same ports (including HDMI 2.1) and beefy processor as the Q80BA, but has an edge-lit backlight display instead of full array. In layman's terms, it's just behind the more expensive display in HDR and viewing angles, but still great.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50-inch Q80B Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $999.99 now $799.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung's Cyber Monday TV deals include a $200 discount on the excellent 2022 Q80B series QLED. The Q80B series is the most premium of the 'non-NEO QLED' range and, as you'd expect, features an incredibly powerful 4K Quantum processor, Full Array backlighting and an ADS panel for unparalleled viewing angles.

(opens in new tab) LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With an awesome OLED picture and great gaming features, LG's budget B2 series sets were already a great deal. With this $300 price drop for the 55-inch model, they are looking better than ever. A native 120 Hz display and VRR means this set is ready for PS5 action and, with those deep OLED blacks, it's a great set for watching movies as well.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch XR-X90K 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Sony's X90K series TVs are its new mid-range LED-backlit models, and at just one cent under $1,000, this 65-incher is a deal not to be missed. The X90K models feature full-array local dimming to create deep blacks, and they're also gamer-friendly with "Perfect for PlayStation 5" features like 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. Jump on this Best Buy Cyber Monday deal before it's gone!

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up a premium display, Best Buy's Cyber Monday TV deals include Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

(opens in new tab) Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,079.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy just dropped this 65-inch OLED TV from Vizio to $1,079.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal for a premium OLED display. The 65-inch set features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,799.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's best Cyber Monday TV deal is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99. That's $25 higher than it was on Black Friday, but still a great deal. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you. But be quick – there are only 20 left in stock.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $2,200 now $1,297.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's largest-size version of its AU8000 Crystal series 4K LED TV has again reached its lowest price, one that was last recorded in January of this year. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great Cyber Monday TV deal on a really big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-inch A80J OLED TV: was $1,998 now $1,298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This is a massive reduction on one of Sony's best OLED TVs that brings the high-end 4K display to its lowest price ever. It's an excellent price for an all-around TV that offers fantastic image quality with vibrant colors and deep blacks, while the XR processing tech ensures a clear picture and powerful sound. It's a great gaming TV, too, with 4K at 120fps support and VRR to give you the smoothest experience with minimal input lag.

The best Cyber Monday deals: Streaming

(opens in new tab) Hulu: $1.99 a month for a whole year (opens in new tab)

Hulu never disappoints when it comes to its Cyber Monday streaming deal offering. New and eligible returning customers can sign up to its With-Ads plan (usually costing $7.99 a month) and pay just $1.99 a month for their first year. With a whole host of critically acclaimed TV shows and movies, this is entertainment not to be missed.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max: $9.99 $1.99 a month for 3 months & save 80% (opens in new tab)

The HBO Max Cyber Monday promotion is here. Sign up to its With-Ads plan, and the HBO Max price (opens in new tab) drops down to just $1.99 a month for your first three months, down from $9.99 a month. That's a huge 80% saving, giving you access to hit series like The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and more.

(opens in new tab) Peacock TV: Pay $0.99 a month for 12 with SAVEBIG code (opens in new tab)

Get on-demand access to some of NBC's greatest titles and save $48 on your first year of Peacock TV. Usually costing $4.99 a month, make the most of this Cyber Monday streaming deal and use the code SAVEBIG to pay just 99 cents for your first 12 months.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus: 50% off your first year (opens in new tab)

Prepay for Paramount Plus for a whole year in this Cyber Monday streaming deal and pay just half in your first year. Available on both its Essential and Premium plan, pay $24.99 (down from $49.99) for its Essential plan with limited ads, or $49.99 (down from $99.99) for Premium, where you can enjoy an ad-free experience and download shows to watch offline.

(opens in new tab) Showtime: Pay $3.99 a month for your first 6 months (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on your Showtime subscription for the first six months in this Cyber Monday streaming deal. After your 30-day free trial, pay just $3.99 a month and stream hit shows like Billions, Dexter: New Blood, and The First Lady. Thereafter, the monthly rate will return to $6.99 a month.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV: $10 off first month and FREE Amazon Fire Stick Lite (opens in new tab)

Sign up for Sling Blue, Sling Orange, or both plans and save $10 on your first month of streaming with this Cyber Monday saving. Even better, this year, new subscribers can also claim an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for free when they sign up. Expires November 27

(opens in new tab) Discovery Plus: $0.99 a month for 3 - save 80% (opens in new tab)

Now is the time to sign up to Discovery Plus and get a taster of whether this is the platform for you. Usually $4.99 a month, pay just 99c for your first three months in this Cyber Monday streaming deal. It hosts popular channels like HGTV, Food Network, and TLC.

The best Cyber Monday deals: Laptops and printers

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook: was $179 now $99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals include the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook for just $99. These hybrid devices usually come at a premium, so the fact you can get one for around $100 is fantastic value for money. It's an affordable laptop that can cover your basic computing needs and also offer the flexibility of a tablet when needed for doodling or streaming media.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: was $249.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our favorite super-cheap laptop deal from the Cyber Monday sale at Best Buy is this Lenovo IdeaPad marked down to just $99.99. If you've got a small budget and would prefer a Windows machine over a Chromebook, then this is the one to go for to handle all your basic day-to-day computing needs. It also comes with a slightly larger 14-inch display, which is rarely seen at such a low price.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 315: was $279 now $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Consider upgrading to this Acer Chromebook 315 if you'd prefer a laptop with a larger screen at a low price. This is still a basic device to the option above but comes with a 15.6-inch display, so it's less portable but still an affordable pick for school work and light use. It's still tough and reasonably light, plus it has a battery life of around 12 hours, so a good choice if you're carrying it around with you all day.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15: was $279 now $249 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This cheaper HP Pavilion 15 is a solid device for your everyday computing needs, work and media streaming thanks to the entry-level Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Plus, there's a reasonable 256GB SSD for all your important files and applications. It sports a slim, light and portable design too, which is great for those always on the go.

(opens in new tab) HP 15z: was $469.99 now $244.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Here's the best way to spend less than $250 on a laptop for light use, schoolwork, and more. Components are definitely more entry-level with the AMD Athlon processor inside, but that's a fair and understandable compromise at this price. Still, there's enough power here for basic work tasks, light admin, and everyday browsing, while 8GB of RAM ensures performance remains solid.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: was $379.99 now $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When we gave the Acer Aspire 5 a 4-star review (opens in new tab), it was for this 15.6-inch monitor’s solid build and battery life as well as its affordable price tag. And, this particular configuration is getting its biggest discount on Amazon as it’s dropping 34% in price.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15: was $499.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This HP Pavilion 15 is a solid all-around device for your everyday computing needs, work and media streaming thanks to the entry-level Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. Plus, there's a reasonable 256GB SSD for all your important files and applications. It sports a slim, light and portable design too, which is great for those always on the go.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: was $529.99 now $389.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not only does the Acer Aspire 5 enjoy a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon for its lightweight and great value, but it’s getting a price cut that’s making it look like an even better buy. For just $427, which is 19% off the price, you get a 15.6-inch laptop with a solid AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, the Inspiron 15 is a great all-around performer. You can now get it for $400 in this year's Cyber Monday deals, making it an even better buy than usual.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16: was $749.99 now $499.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

The Dell Inspiron 16 is a fantastic mid-range laptop equipped with a gorgeous 1920x1200p display with a 16:10 ratio. It’s also packing an Intel i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD as well as Wi-Fi 6E. Supplies are limited but for Cyber Monday, this configuration is on sale, going for $250 less than usual.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: was $699 now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Laptop Go 2 is the baby in the Microsoft Surface line but it's a great choice if you value portability. At just 12.4-inches, it's great for work on the go and the combination of an 11th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD makes it a reasonable performer as well. If you're looking to do intensive tacks then we'd recommend the bigger Surface Laptop 4, but for those who value portability, this is a good deal.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (with Type Cover): was $929.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A terrific low price for an older but still capable Surface Pro tablet-laptop hybrid. The fact that the $130 Type Cover keyboard is included in the price, too, makes this an even sweeter bargain. With a 12.3-inch display and weighing less than 1kg, this is a fantastic portable device. It also has enough power in it to support all your computing needs: whether that's basic home use, work, media streaming and more.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $899.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Best Buy, this AMD-powered variant of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is quite the portable digital companion. It’s slim and light with the kind of battery life that can last a full day without access to an outlet. And, with its AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, it will still be able to handle most workloads, gaming and editing notwithstanding. For Cyber Monday, this mid-tier configuration is discounted by $250.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: was $999 now $749 at Dell (opens in new tab)

The Dell XPS 13 has always been well reviewed (opens in new tab) by us, with the newest model getting a solid 4 out of 5 rating for its portability, performance, and beautiful design. This configuration sporting a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is getting a sizable $250 discount. That’s 25% off the price tag.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (2020): was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to a record-low price of $799. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life. It's fantastic value for money and the best deal you can find.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy 17t: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

This is the standout premium laptop in the latest HP sale. It comes packed with high-end components, including the latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. That's enough power to blitz through all of your computing needs and keep up with multiple tasks at once. The large 17-inch screen is good for a more permanent workstation, too, though does make it less portable if that's important.

(opens in new tab) Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Easily one of the best laptop deals in the entire Best Buy sale, the Asus Zephyrus G14 has never been cheaper. This is one of our favorite gaming laptops thanks to its fantastic combination of portability and power. This particular model features a speedy RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Ryzen 7-5800HS processor. All in all, this is a fantastic price for a machine with these specs, and the fact that the G14 features a lovely premium design and compact form factor makes it even better value.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: was $1,349 now $949 at Dell (opens in new tab)

If our reviews (opens in new tab) on the Dell XPS 13 are any indication, we’re big fans. And, this powerful combination featuring a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD will get you through just anything short of some serious gaming. And now it’s discounted by $200 for Cyber Monday. Don’t wait though as there are limited numbers of units available at this price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro: was $1,449.99 now $1,029 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy Book2 Pro is perfect for professionals on the go. The laptop boasts a stunning AMOLED touchscreen that's perfect for scrolling through and editing documents with the included S pen, and a 1080o FHD camera with Dolby Atmos to keep your meetings and calls crystal clear. With a saving of $450, you don't want to miss out on this great Cyber Monday deal.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13 M2 (2022): was $1,299 now $1,149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M2 on sale for a record-low price of $1,149.99 in this year's Cyber Monday deals event. If you're looking for a premium ultrabook with incredible performance, battery life, and a quality display, there's not much that can challenge the latest MacBook Pro.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the latest MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. The cheaper M1 model may be better for most, but this newer model does come with the added power of Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. For creative professionals, it's a laptop deal that can't be beaten today.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5: was $1,000 now $649 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Acer Nitro 5 has long been one of the best picks for anyone trying to play PC games on a budget, and this model might be one of the best deals we've seen in a while. A sturdy little gaming laptop for seven hundred bucks, equipped with an RTX 3060? Yup, that gets our seal of approval.

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF Gaming F17 gaming laptop: was $899.99 now $809 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This laptop was already a great price at under $1,000, but with this markdown, it's an absolute steal. You get a solid 516GB of hard drive, 8GB of fully upgradable RAM, a Core i5 CPU, and an RTX 3050 GPU. For just over $800 you're getting a great laptop that can handle most PC games at high settings – although as with any gaming laptop, the battery life isn't so great.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15: was $1,499 now $1,349 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

It's a fairly modest discount, but the ROG Strix G15 is one of the best gaming laptops Asus has ever produced. It's aesthetically incredible, robust, and packs some competitive internal hardware as well as a beautiful 1440p display.

(opens in new tab) Canon - PIXMA TS6420a was $159.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Canon’s PIXMA TS6420a wireless all-in-one printer is perfect for those looking for something easy to use, compact, and capable of handling a bunch of tasks. This Cyber Monday, you can make a saving of $90 on what many would consider the perfect home printer.

(opens in new tab) Canon Pixma Inkjet Color Printer: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Canon’s inkjet printers are some of the best around and its Pixma Colour Inkjet is a great addition to any home or office set-up. For Cyber Monday there's a 40% discount, however, we have seen this printer go for even less, recently.

(opens in new tab) Epson EcoTank ET-2400 Wireless Color All-in-One Printer: was $249 now $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up a new printer in today's Cyber Monday deals, Walmart has this Epson color printer on sale for $179 - the lowest price we've seen. The wireless printer includes a built-in scanner and copier and features high-capacity ink tanks, so you don't have to refill the expensive cartridges all the time.

(opens in new tab) Epson EcoTank ET-4850: was $549.99 now $449.99 from Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Epson EcoTank system slashes running costs, and this unit doesn't just save cash – it churns out impressive prints, it handles copies and scans, and it works over USB, Ethernet, wireless and with voice controls. Combine that with duplexing, a 250-sheet paper tray and a color touchscreen and you've got an ideal unit for home and home office work that's now even cheaper.

The best Cyber Monday deals: smart home

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Auto: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For those looking to take Alexa on the road, the Amazon Echo Auto is looking particularly tempting right now. You're grabbing this excellent gadget for its lowest price yet here, which is even more impressive considering we rarely see too many discounts on this device outside of sales periods.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Cyber Monday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to $19.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb - all you have to do is ask Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $19.98 now $18 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Here's a cheap smart speaker alternative to the Echo Dot from Amazon. It delivers many of the same functions, including the ability to play music, set timers, read the news and remind you of upcoming events. You can even use it to control other devices around the home, such as the TV, lights, and heating. At this price, it's a great first step into smart home tech.

(opens in new tab) myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $16.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For just $19.98, you can control and monitor your garage from anywhere, so you never have to worry about if you shut your garage door. The smart garage control has a compatible app that sends alerts to your phone anytime your garage is open or closed or is left open.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon has a massive 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K which brings the price down to a record low of $24.99. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini Camera: was $34.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Blink Mini was a Cyber Monday best-seller in last year's sale, and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $29.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

(opens in new tab) Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $34.99 in today's early Cyber Monday deals - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.