Top 50 Cyber Monday SSD deals from Amazon, Bestbuy, Newegg and others

Below are the best Cyber Monday deals on SSD that we could find; we’ve visited hundreds of pages, dozens of sites over the past few hours to bring you the top-selling solid state drives - both internal and external - from the online retailers that you love.
Hurry up though as Cyber Monday ends in less than 24 hours. In case you miss it, check out our Cyber Monday SSD and hard disk drive deals page. Note that non-US customers should be able to buy from Amazon although they should expect to pay additional taxes and postage fees.
From the list, we learnt that large capacity solid state drives (2TB and 4TB) are becoming more common with SATA SSD slowly (but surely making their way out). Samsung remains the most popular brand by far with Western Digital (and Sandisk) a distant second.
All retailers sync the prices of their biggest seller with Amazon and we've left duplicate entries which should help in case of stock issues.
Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD w/ heatsink
$379.99 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $190 This is the best SSD deal we've ever seen. It is cheaper to buy the 980 Pro with a heatsink than without. You're getting the fastest consumer NVMe SSD at its biggest capacity. A smash hit
Amazon best-selling Cyber Monday SSD deals 2022
- Samsung 980 Pro | 2TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | 5-year warranty | save: 40% |
$379.99Now: $226.95 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 980 | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 5-year warranty | save: 43% |
$139.99Now: $79.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 970 EVO | 2TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 5-year warranty | save: 69% |
$499.99Now: $156.99 (opens in new tab)
- SK hynix Platinum P41 | 2TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | 7GBps read speed | 6.5GBps write speed| $259.99 (opens in new tab)
- SanDisk Extreme | 1TB | Portable External | 1GBps read/write | save: 60% |
$249.99Now: $99.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 870 EVO | 2TB | SATA-3 | 5-year warranty | save: 38% |
$259.99Now: $159.99 (opens in new tab)
- WD_BLACK SN770 | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | 5.1GBps read speed | save: 38% |
$129.99Now: $79.99 (opens in new tab)
- SanDisk Extreme | 4TB | Portable External | 1GBps read/write | save: 57% |
$699.99Now: $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 980 Pro | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | 5-year warranty | save: 15% |
$128.79Now: $109.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung SSD T7 | 1TB | Portable External | 5-year warranty | save: 36% |
$139.99Now: $89 (opens in new tab)
- Crucial MX500 | 1TB | SATA-3 | 5-year warranty | save: 32% |
$99.99Now: $67.99 (opens in new tab)
- Crucial P3 | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 3.5GBps | save: 30% |
$89.99Now: $62.89 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 970 EVO | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 5-year warranty | save: 69% | Now: $97.08 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 980 Pro | 2TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | with heatsink | save: 53% |
$399.99Now: $189.99 (opens in new tab)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro | 2TB | Portable External | 2GBps read/write | save: 57% |
$509.99Now: $219.99 (opens in new tab)
- Crucial P3 | 500GB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 3.5GBps | save: 34% |
$49.99Now: $32.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung SSD T7 Shield | 2TB | Portable External | 5-year warranty | save: 17% |
$179.99Now: $149.99 (opens in new tab)
- Western Digital WD Blue SA510 | 1TB | SATA | 560MBps | save: 35% |
$99.99Now: $64.99 (opens in new tab)
- WD 2TB Elements SE | 2TB | Portable External | 560MBps | save: 55% |
$249.99Now: $112.99 (opens in new tab)
- WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | 7GBps read speed | save: 28% |
$179.99Now: $129.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 870 EVO | 4TB | SATA-3 | 5-year warranty | save: 40% |
$499.99Now: $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Silicon Power | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 3-year warranty | save: 10% |
$57.99Now: $51.99 (opens in new tab)
- Crucial X6 | 1TB | Portable External | 800MBps read speed | save: 36% |
$109.99Now: $69.99 (opens in new tab)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro | 1TB | Portable External | 2GBps read/write | save: 58% |
$309.99Now: $129.99 (opens in new tab)
- Western Digital WD Blue SN570 | 2TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 3.5GBps read speed | save: 35% |
$239.99Now: $134.99 (opens in new tab)
- SK hynix Gold P31 | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 3.5GBps read speed | save: 46% |
$166.99Now: $90 (opens in new tab)
- Western Digital WD Blue SN570 | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 3.5GBps read speed | save: 36% |
$109.99Now: $69.99 (opens in new tab)
- Western Digital WD Green | 1TB | SATA | 560MBps | save: 55% |
$109.99Now: $49.99 (opens in new tab)
- Crucial P5 Plus | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | 6.6GBps | save: 42% |
$159.99Now: $93.49 (opens in new tab)
- Crucial P5 Plus | 2TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | 6.6GBps | save: 42% |
$319.99Now: $159.49 (opens in new tab)
- Kingston A400 | 240GB | SATA | 530MBps read speed | save: 20% |
$24.99Now $19.99 (opens in new tab)
- SK hynix Platinum P41 | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | 7GBps read speed | 6.5GBps write speed|Now $149.99 (opens in new tab)
- Silicon Power | 1TB | SATA | 3-year warranty | save: 14% |
$56.99Now: $48.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus | 500GB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 5-year warranty | save: 54% |
$129.99Now: $59.99 (opens in new tab)
- SanDisk SSD Plus | 1TB | SATA | 540MBps write | Now: $50.99 (opens in new tab)
- Kingston A400 | 480GB | SATA | 530MBps read speed | save: 25% |
$39.99Now $29.99 (opens in new tab)
- Crucial MX500 | 2TB | SATA-3 | 5-year warranty | save: 34% | $199.99 Now: $131.99 (opens in new tab)
- WD_BLACK SN770 | 500GB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | 4GBps read speed | save: 44% |
$79.99Now: $44.99 (opens in new tab)
- SK Hynix Gold P31 | 2TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 3.5GBps read speed | Now: $208.24 (opens in new tab)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro | 4TB | Portable External | 2GBps read/write | save: 42% |
$899.99Now: $519.84 (opens in new tab)
Newegg best-selling Cyber Monday SSD deals 2022
- Samsung 980 | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 5-year warranty | save: 43% |
$99.99Now: $74.99 (use promo code BFDBY2A665) (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 5-year warranty | save: $30 |
$129.99Now: $99.99 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 870 EVO | 1TB | SATA-3 | 5-year warranty | save: $25 |
$109.99Now: $79.99 (use promo code SSBY2326) (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 980 Pro | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | with heatsink | save: 7% |
$179.99Now: $109.99 (opens in new tab) (use promo code BFFDAY253) (opens in new tab)
BestBuy best-selling Cyber Monday SSD deals 2022
- SanDisk Extreme | 2TB | Portable External | 1GBps read/write | save: $130 |
$279.99Now: $149.99 (opens in new tab)
- WD_BLACK SN850 | 2TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | 7GBps read speed | save: $130 |
$359.99Now: $229.99 (opens in new tab)
- WD_BLACK SN850X | 4TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 4 | 7GBps read speed | save: $275 |
$649.99Now: $374.99 (opens in new tab)
- PNY CS900 | 500GB | SATA-3 | 530GBps read speed | save: $27 |
$56.99Now: $29.99 (opens in new tab)
- Crucial P3 | 1TB | PCIe NVMe Gen 3 | 3.5GBps | save: 30% |
$89.99Now: $62.89 (opens in new tab)
- Crucial X6SE | 1TB | Portable External | 800MBps read speed | save: $40 |
$109.99Now: $69.99 (opens in new tab)
- Crucial MX500 | 1TB | SATA-3 | 5-year warranty | save: 32% |
$99.99Now: $67.99 (opens in new tab)
