Cyber Monday 2022 SSD and hard drive deals: internal and external

Cyber Monday is the best time of year for making big online savings – and the technology market is one of the busiest regarding discounts. That makes Cyber Monday the perfect time for upgrading your internal and external SSD and hard drive situation.

Regrettably, it can be difficult to know what storage to buy if you don't keep up with the market. New SSDs come out all the time with ever-improving internals alongside a litany of confusing acronyms, and hard disks come in different sizes, speeds, and capacities. Beyond that, you've got to figure out if you need internal or external storage – and which connectors you'll have to use.

It's important to get all of this right, too. If you're a gamer, you'll want lashings of fast storage to ensure rapid loading times, so an SSD might be suitable. Creatives often desire hard drives with huge capacity and flawless reliability, while commuters may need external devices with robust designs to withstand life on the road.

There's plenty to think about, but stick with us, and you don't need to worry. We've explained exactly what you need to look for when buying an internal or external SSD or hard drive – and highlighted some of our favorites. We've covered when the best Cyber Monday deals will start and how to find the top discounts.

Cyber Monday 2022 falls on November 28, so there's no time to waste – bookmark this page to make sure you get the most out of this savings season. And don't forget to look elsewhere, either, because we've covered the best SSDs of 2022 and explored the differences between SSDs and hard disks .

Today's best SSD and hard drive deals

Cyber Monday SSD and hard drive deals 2022: Our Predictions

Where are the best places to find SSD and hard drive deals on Cyber Monday 2022?

You should bookmark this page if you'd like an easy way to keep on top of the best SSD and hard drive deals for internal and external storage. Our expert teams will keep you on top of every deal development ahead of Cyber Monday 2022.

Understandably, though, you may want to search out your own savings or start your research only, especially if you're searching for a particular drive. If that's the case, here are the top US and UK retailers for SSDs and hard drives.

What Cyber Monday SSD and hard drive deals do we expect to see in 2022?

Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year. That's no surprise when it started as an online trend while its counterpart Black Friday began life in retail stores. And if you doubt that statement, look no further than the figures: in 2021, shoppers spent $10.7B on Cyber Monday, while that figure only peaked at $8.9B for Black Friday.

We can conclude previous Cyber Monday sales and make predictions about Cyber Monday 2022 thanks to in-depth data analysis from various sources – including Adobe's superb Holiday Shopping Forecast (opens in new tab). And, if you want to buy an SSD or hard disk, the sales situation looks pretty rosy.

Thanks to the economic and societal turbulence of the last couple of years, Adobe expects year-on-year growth to be sluggish compared to previous Cyber Monday results. But because 2021's Cyber Monday sales didn't match analyst expectations, Adobe predicts that companies will offer great deals to keep customers interested.

To that end, Adobe predicts that Cyber Monday's year-on-year growth will hit 5.1%, the best figure across the entire sales season.

And, as ever, electronics remains one of the biggest drivers of sales spending. Adobe reckons categories like electronics will see some of the strongest sales and best discounts. Indeed, the firm says electronics will drive $49.8B of sales across the season, including Cyber Monday.

And, because Cyber Monday is an online event, we're likely to see huge discounts across a broad range of techy products, including SSDs and hard drives. Make sure you keep your phone handy, too: around 56% of purchases on Cyber Monday are made using a mobile device so we could see a higher number of flash deals being pushed as mobile notifications or social media specials.

This kind of data could make for a perfect storm regarding electronics deals. We predict that on Cyber Monday 2022, you'll get fantastic savings on a vast array of storage products.

When exactly should you watch out for those deals, though? The answers, again, lie in the data. Adobe predicts savings will peak at around 32% of RRP on Cyber Monday, Black Friday, and the long weekend.

Data also shows that Cyber Monday shopping peaks between 7 pm and 11 pm as people get home from work and make last-minute decisions for fear of missing out. Many companies offer hourly deals now, so keep an eye on retailers in the evening if you want to maximize your savings.

You don't necessarily have to wait until Cyber Monday, which could be helpful if you desperately need some new storage. Adobe's electronics market analysis found that prices dropped dramatically toward the end of October and remained low throughout November. You might not find the best discounts if you shop before Cyber Monday, but you'll certainly find good deals before the big day.

How much can I save in a Cyber Monday SSD and hard drive deal?

Good news abounds if you want to save on SSDs and hard drives on Cyber Monday. Adobe predicts that the electronics category will grow in importance this year thanks to "significant discounts," and that's no surprise when electronics accounts for nearly a quarter of spending across Cyber Monday. It's an important category, and retailers need to keep people spending.

Adobe predicts discounts will peak at around 32% on Cyber Monday, Black Friday, and the days between. If you're shopping earlier, expect discounts to hover between 15% and 20% - still a good saving.

Those are average figures, so you could get lucky and find that your chosen products are available with better discounts. That's especially true in the electronics market, which is extremely important and infamously competitive.

Those percentage figures can translate into big savings. If you want a 2TB Samsung 980 Pro, for instance, it'll usually cost you around $300 – but if you can find a 32% drop in price on Cyber Monday, that price drops below $200. That's a significant saving. Occasionally we've also seen better deals, especially in flash sales – it pays to keep an eye out all day.

Of course, slower and smaller SSDs and hard disks are generally more affordable, so a 30% or 40% discount won't translate to a huge sum of money saved. But it's better than nothing, and those figures will add up if you order a few different products.

3 Pro tips for buying an SSD or hard drive on Cyber Monday

Do your research

We'll be upfront about this: the storage market is confusing. Buzzwords, acronyms, and confusing concepts surround internal SSDs. Thanks to their legacy technology and different sizes, hard disks can be just as baffling.

It's no easier when you look at external products. SSDs and hard disks often have different kinds of the casing, broader capabilities, and extra software included alongside a huge variety of pricing.

This can make it challenging to pick the right product, especially if you're trying to buy amid the pressure of Cyber Monday.

To avoid these problems, spend some time before the big day researching your options. You'll have to consider if you need a super-fast SSD or a higher-capacity hard disk and if you'd be better off buying an internal drive or an external product.

If you want an internal product, make sure your PC or laptop has the space and the right connections On the external side, find a drive with the right ports and cables to connect to your PC or laptop and ensure that it's robust enough to withstand your lifestyle.

We also recommend making a list of a few different SSD and hard drive options ahead of Cyber Monday. If you pick out several options, you have a higher chance of finding a top product with a great discount.

It can be daunting, which is why we've done plenty of the work for you. Read on for our top three SSD and hard drive choices, or head here for our verdict on 2022's best SSDs . We've also explored the best large SSDs, hard drives, and portable SSDs of 2022 .

Stay patient and shop around

The data proves that you'll find good deals on SSDs and hard drives from the end of October and through November, but if you don't need to upgrade your storage immediately, you'll get the biggest savings if you wait for Cyber Monday itself.

If you see a drive at a great price before Cyber Monday and can't resist making that purchase, at least consider keeping the product in its box until Cyber Monday has passed. You may find that the drive is even cheaper on Cyber Monday. If that does happen, you can return the original product for a refund.

Don't restrict yourself to one retailer, either. Cyber Monday is extremely competitive, so use email alerts and check different websites to see if some retailers sell your chosen drive at a lower price than other outlets.

Also, remember that plenty of retailers offer extra incentives to buy, especially with electronics items – you'll often find bonus products included with SSDs and hard disks. That can be a dealbreaker if your preferred drive is available at the same price across several stores.

Be smart

A host of tricks can help you get the most out of SSD and hard drive shopping on Cyber Monday.

When shopping for technology, it's important to remember that these products all have different lifecycles – and that there often isn't much difference between the latest tech and last year's model. That can help you save loads of cash on Cyber Monday: if you're willing to buy an older product, you'll probably get much of the same technology at a far lower price.

You shouldn't look at last year's products when researching a Cyber Monday purchase, either. While you'll usually find a company's most impressive tech in its flagship equipment, much of that will filter down to its more affordable hardware. If you don't necessarily need the most advanced storage you can get your hands on, a mid-range product will still do a great job at a lower outlay.

Make the most out of different retailers, too. Sign up for mailing lists to get early access to better Cyber Monday offers, and set up alerts for discounts on your storage choices. Search the web for discount codes, and create online accounts in advance to avoid extra stress when trying to buy.

3 Best SSDs and hard drives to watch out for

Samsung 980 Pro SSD (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung 980 Pro The best SSD going right now, although it's certainly not the cheapest Capacity: 250GB – 1TB | Interface: PCIe Gen 4.0 x 4, NVMe 1.3c specifications Storage Size 1TB Colour Black Storage Type SSD Read more ▼ $98.57 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $139.98 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $189.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Fantastic performance Great endurance rating Not the most affordable option

Samsung has been at the forefront of SSD innovation for years, so it's no surprise that its 980 Pro drive is currently the best option if you want an internal NVMe SSD to deliver incredible speed.

Thanks to its PCI-E 4 connectivity and Samsung's latest V-NAND technology, it's the fastest SSD we've ever tested. Combine that with a factory-fresh Elips controller, and you've got a recipe for record-breaking speed.

The numbers don't lie: the Samsung 980 Pro is up to 90% faster than the 970 Pro and offers more pace than its PCI-E 4 rivals.

Samsung's drive has a superb five-year warranty alongside generous endurance levels that most users will never reach. It's available in capacities ranging between 250GB and 2TB, and it's the best option if you need a super-fast drive for your laptop, PC, or games console.

As ever, though, there are caveats. The Samsung 980 Pro's pricing is not outrageous, but it's still more expensive than most other NVMe SSDs. If you don't have a PCI-E 4 system, the drive won't run at its full speed, and if you're only running everyday tasks on your machine, then you likely won't notice its impact.

But if you've got the cash to spend, a suitable system, and a need for speed, the Samsung 980 Pro is your best internal SSD option.

Read our full Samsung 980 Pro Review

Seagate Barracuda (Image credit: Seagate)

Seagate Barracuda Impressive speeds and prices make for a winning platter-based bet Capacity: SATA 6Gbps | Interface: 500GB – 8TB specifications Storage Size 500GB - 8TB Screen Size 3.5-inch Colour Black, Red, Silver, White Read more ▼ $42.99 (opens in new tab) at Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab) $46 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $49.99 (opens in new tab) at Dell (opens in new tab) Consistently Affordable Good performance Loads of capacities available Can't compete with SSDs Limited cache

SSDs tend to occupy most of the headlines regarding storage, but there's still plenty of room for the humble hard drive – and the Seagate Barracuda may represent the pinnacle of the form factor.

The Barracuda offers data transfer speeds of up to 190MB/s, which is about as good as it'll get on any consumer hard disk. That solid performance is paired with trusted reliability, multi-tier caching, and extra software for disk management.

Seagate's drive is available in 2.5in and 3.5in form factors, with the former ranging in capacities up to 5TB and the latter hitting 8TB – so you can easily fit one of these drives into many laptops, as well as desktops. And with prices sitting below $200 even for the 8TB model, the gigabyte-per-dollar ratio remains low.

You certainly won't break speed records with a Seagate Barracuda, but you'll get a lot of reliable storage for a low price – ideal if you need affordable space for storing games, movies, or work files. If you want a traditional hard disk, there's nothing better.

Samsung T7

Samsung T7 Touch A great choice for security-conscious travelers Capacity: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB | Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2 specifications Storage Size 500GB - 2TB Colour Black Screen Type LED Read more ▼ $104.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg (opens in new tab) $127.66 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $159.99 (opens in new tab) at Samsung (opens in new tab) Good speeds Great security features Compact design Reasonably pricy No rugged design

Given Samsung's dominance in the internal SSD market, it's no surprise that the firm's excellence has translated to external SSD devices like the T7.

Samsung's external drive deploys read and write speeds that top out at 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, so you'll get far more speed here than with any external hard disk. That's not the only area where this unit impresses: it has a fingerprint reader, so its contents can be protected from outsiders, and it can use 256-bit encryption to protect files.

That's an impressive combination of speed and security, and elsewhere the T7 includes a handy LED status light, intuitive management software, and a stylish, reasonably robust chassis. Its USB 3.2 connection also means it'll work with virtually anything.

The base T7 doesn't include ruggedized features, though. And while those are included with the T7 Shield model, that unit doesn't have encryption or a fingerprint reader.

Still, the T7 will cope with most situations, and it offers great speed and security alongside reasonable pricing – a 2TB model costs less than $300. If you want a high-end external SSD, look here first.

Read our full Samsung T7 Touch Review