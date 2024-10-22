Thousands of WordPress websites hacked via plugin looking to steal user data

A new variant of the infamous ClearFake (AKA ClickFix) malware has been detected in the wild, and has already managed to compromise thousands of WordPress websites.

Researchers from GoDaddy claim to have spotted a variant of this campaign, which installs malicious plugins to sites on the website builder. The threat actors would use the credentials stolen elsewhere (or bought on the black market) to log into the website’s WordPress admin account, and install a seemingly benign plugin.

The victims are then enticed to download an update, which is just a piece of malware that steals sensitive data, or does something else but equally sinister.

Thousands of compromised websites

In turn, the plugin displays the various popups, requesting the victims do different actions (all of which lead to the installation of infostealers).

The entire process is automated, GoDaddy is saying, and so far more than 6,000 WordPress websites have fallen prey.

"These seemingly legitimate plugins are designed to appear harmless to website administrators but contain embedded malicious scripts that deliver fake browser update prompts to end-users,” the researchers are saying. The plugins are “seemingly legitimate” as they carry household names in the WordPress world, such as Wordfense Security, or LiteSpeed Cache.

Here is the full list of the plugins spotted so far:

LiteSpeed Cache Classic

MonsterInsights Classic

Wordfence Security Classic

Search Rank Enhancer

SEO Booster Pro

Google SEO Enhancer

Rank Booster Pro

Admin Bar Customizer

Advanced User Manager

Advanced Widget Manage

Content Blocker

Universal Popup Plugin

ClearFake is a type of malware attack we’ve all seen in the past - a website is compromised and used to display a fake popup notification. This notification usually mimics an antivirus warning, or a browser notification, and informs the user that their computer is either infected with a virus, or outdated and therefore unable to display the desired website.

Via BleepingComputer