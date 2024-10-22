Mac users, say goodbye to your Lightning cables: new Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad may finally be coming with a USB-C charging port

Apple is rumored to be working on new renditions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad, which will finally have their Lightning charging ports replaced with USB-C - at least, according to some code found within the recent iOS 18.1 update. The trend of updating all devices with EU-compliant USB-C ports continues for Apple and its range of hardware.

As any user of the current Magic Mouse will know, the Lightning charging port is located directly on the underside, effectively making it unusable while the peripheral is plugged in, along with a few other cons that you can find in our Apple Magic Mouse review here (which, FYI, opens with the line "Apple does not have a good track record with mice"). While it currently isn’t possible to use the Magic Mouse while it is being charged, the Magic Mouse 2 could introduce some innovations.

As reported by MacRumors, not only will USB-C be the charging port for all the aforementioned peripherals going forward, but the Magic Mouse 2 in particular could potentially feature this port in a different location instead of the widely-hated placement on its base. The new peripherals will most likely arrive alongside Apple’s Mac M4 models, currently rumored to launch sometime this year.

How could Apple improve the Magic Mouse? Is USB-C a good move?

Apple’s Magic Mouse launched in 2009, making it just over a decade and a half old, and a plethora of Mac users have since opted for other mice depending on their requirements and preferences. With a release in 2024 or 2025 on the horizon, many will be expecting enhancements within the accessibility space, such as new side buttons and greater control over mouse pointer speeds without needing adjustments within macOS itself.

Since other peripherals are typically capable of being used while charging (you know, like any sane designer would insist upon), it would be great to see Apple make a move in this direction, allowing you to stay active regardless of a low battery. The rumored change of the charging port location may suggest that charging while in use may indeed be possible with the Magic Mouse 2, and we should be closer to finding out very soon. One possible alternative could be a wireless charging mouse pad like the Logitech PowerPlay, but I'd be surprised to see Apple make such a big leap.

As for the step towards USB-C, this is ideal for many as USB-C is edging closer to becoming the charging standard for devices in the UK, EU, and beyond. Across Windows PCs, MacBooks, phones, and home consoles, USB-C is highly utilized - so it's no surprise that Apple is moving away from Lightning cables at last.