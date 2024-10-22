Apple’s M4 Macs are still set for an 'imminent' launch in the coming days

We’ve been eagerly anticipating updated M4 Macs for what seems like months now – and the recent iPad mini 7 launch has sparked some concern that Apple might be running out of time to launch the devices in 2024. Fortunately, they are still on track to arrive soon, according to one prominent leaker.

The “imminent” updates are coming to the MacBook Pro, the iMac, and the Mac mini, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who frequently shares accurate information about Apple’s future plans and releases.

In a further sign that upgrades are on the way, Gurman states that “inventory at Apple retail stores is very low on iMacs, Mac mini and MacBook Pros, Magic Keyboards, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad.” This is often a sign that Apple is planning to replace these existing products with new versions, and it’s something that Gurman himself has previously reported on.

Indeed, there have also been claims that the peripherals Gurman mentions – the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad – are also due for an update. This would make a lot of sense, since Apple still hasn’t outfitted them with USB-C ports, which it has recently added to the majority of its other devices.

Event or quiet announcements?

(Image credit: Romancev768)

Gurman has previously predicted that Apple will release new Macs fitted with M4 chips on or around November 1. Given there’s just over a week until that date, there’s not enough time for Apple to host an in-person Mac event, given how little time it would give attendees to organize travel.

Instead, Apple could host an online event with a few hands-on locations for members of the press. This is the approach the company took for its Scary Fast event last October, which was also focused on new Mac releases.

Alternatively, Apple might decide to simply announce its new M4 Macs using a series of press releases. This might seem odd given that the Mac mini is expected to get an all-new design, as you’d think Apple would want to spend time on-stage showing off the product’s new look.

But Apple has already introduced the M4 chip – it arrived in the latest iPad Pro in May 2024 – so one of the biggest changes in the upcoming Macs has already been known to the world for the last six months. Perhaps that means an event isn’t necessary.

However Apple decides to reveal its new Mac lineup, it seems these devices are still coming in the near future – keep your eyes peeled for more news over the next few days.