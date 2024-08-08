The Mac Mini M4 is coming – and it could be the smallest Mac that Apple’s ever made

We've already heard that the Mac Mini M4 is likely to land later this year, but some fresh rumors have just revealed that Apple's tiny Mac is likely to get even smaller thanks to its first design refresh for 14 years.

According to Bloomberg's reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman, the new Mac Mini will be the company's "smallest desktop computer yet." In fact, the new M4-powered Mini will be so compact that it'll be "approaching the size of an Apple TV set-top box," according to Gurman's sources.

In reality, the redesign wouldn't functionally change the Mac Mini very much. The current version measures 1970 x 1970 x 358mm, while the Apple TV 4K is 93 x 93 x 31mm. Gurman's report claims that the new Mac Mini may actually be taller than the current version to achieve that reduced overall footprint.

Still, that would ensure it hits the milestone of being Apple's smallest desktop so far, and the upgrade to an M4 chip could make it hugely popular. That chip is apparently the main reason for Apple's Mac Mini redesign due to its lower power requirements – with Gurman's sources stating that the computer is "essentially an iPad Pro in a small box."

What other upgrades might the M4 Mac Mini get? Naturally, the Apple Intelligence features inside macOS Sequoia will be one of the mainstays. Still, it appears Apple has also tested versions with three USB-C ports on the back (the current M2 version has two Thunderbolt 4 ports) alongside an HDMI port, like the current model.

According to Bloomberg, there will also apparently be two versions of the Mac Mini. One is expected to be powered by the base M4 chip, while another has been tipped to run on the unannounced M4 Pro chip. It sounds like the base M4 version will be available sooner, with production ramping up in August ahead of a release "later this year." We may have to wait until October for the M4 Pro model.

One thing we don't yet know is whether or not Apple plans to keep the Mac Mini's tempting pricing at the same low level. The current one starts at only $599 / £649 / AU$999, and according to Gurman, "the new model may be cheaper to make." We don't yet know if that'll result in an even lower price tag, a similar one, or potentially a higher one.

Don't buy a Mac right now

Our Mac mini (2023) review called it "the best mini PC you can buy right now," and it remains at the top of our guide to the best mini PCs. A new M4 chip and redesign certainly wouldn't harm its chances of remaining there unless Apple drops a clanger with the connectivity or performance.

The appeal of the Mac mini has always been the combination of its size and the fact that you get to add your own keyboard, mouse, and monitor. If Apple manages to keep the base model at $599 / £649 / AU$999, then it'll surely continue to be popular among Mac fans and even some die-hard Windows users.

The main competition for the new Mac Mini may actually come from within Apple. This Bloomberg report has reiterated previous rumors that Apple is planning M4 refreshes for the iMac and MacBook Pro in 2024 as well, which means we'd advise holding off from buying a new Mac right now if you can.

The exceptions to that might be if you're considering a MacBook Air, Mac Pro, or Mac Studio. The Air apparently won't get an M4 reboot until the spring of 2025 (in other words, sometime between March and April), while the M4-flavored Mac Pro and Mac Studio apparently won't arrive until "the middle of next year."