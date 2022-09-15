Cyber Monday 2022: key dates, tips, and the deals we expect to see in November

Cyber Monday 2022 is still a way off yet - in fact, it's not set to take place until November 28th this year. It's well worth getting prepared if you're looking to save some cash, however. Why? Well, alongside the prior Black Friday event, it's the biggest calendar date all year for savings on tech.

And, it's not just tech that's covered in the annual Cyber Monday deals either. Every year we see a ton of great promotions on appliances, mattresses, clothes, books, and even toys. Overall, it's a great opportunity to stock up on gifts ahead of Christmas.

This is the exact page we'll be using to round up all of this year's best Cyber Monday deals come November, so definitely bookmark it for later if you're interested in our top expert picks from the upcoming sale. In the meantime, we've included a ton of useful information to help you know exactly what to expect from this year's event.

You'll find details just below on the kinds of products we expect to be on sale and an overview of the major retailers to check out. Generally speaking, we're referring to our coverage of last year's Cyber Monday event so we've also included a selection of last year's best deals at the bottom of the page.

Cyber Monday deals 2022: FAQ

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday 2022 will fall on November 28th, so definitely mark that date down on your calendar if you're an avid deals-hunter. As always, Cyber Monday directly follows Black Friday as a kind of capstone event to what's essentially a whole weekend of deals. Many promotions will be carried over from the prior event, although you can expect some Cyber Monday specials too. Also worth noting - nearly any big retail event (Cyber Monday included) is preceded by many, many early promotions. Last year's 2021 event was a particularly extreme example with Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart all launching 'Holiday sales' in early to mid-November. This year's likely to be no different in this regard. In fact, there are currently rumors of a second Amazon Prime Day taking place in October, which will most likely be an early Black Friday-style event.

Is Cyber Monday better than Black Friday? In short, no - Cyber Monday and Black Friday generally feature deals of similar quality. Both events also cover a similar range of categories There have been a few attempts in recent years to distinguish these two events, with experts weighing in the main differences when it comes to content. According to an interview conducted by Business Insider, Steve Koenig of the Consumer Technology Association stated that "Black Friday equals big-ticket items" and that "many [people's] purchases end up being for themselves or their own households". That generally correlates with our own observations here at TechRadar - Black Friday tends to be the big event where people look for that new iPad or TV for their home, while the following Cyber Monday event has more of a 'Christmas gift' vibe where people pick up those miscellaneous items. Because the Cyber Monday deals are often a continuation of those being offered in the Black Friday sales it's generally a good idea to shop earlier if you're after something really in demand. In 2021, we saw quite a few Apple items, TVs, laptops, and consoles sell out even before Black Friday rolled around, so be aware of that.

Is Cyber Monday too late to get a good deal?

No it's not, but just be aware that certain high-demand items might be sold out by the time that Cyber Monday rolls around. In 2021 we saw a few of the better deals on things like cheap laptops, Apple products, and consoles sell out within hours of being posted. Demand was pretty high, and retailer fears around supply chain disruption meant they were offering up their deals much earlier than before.

With all that said - there will still be thousands upon thousands of Cyber Monday deals on offer in 2022. This year there's generally less fuss and worry about any delivery disruptions and no retailer will leave such a big retail opportunity on the table without offering at least some sort of deals. With the economy in question and people tightening their belts this year, it's likely demand may be lower across the board also.

Cyber Monday 2022: the deals we expect to see

Laptops - discounted MacBook Airs, Dell XPS 13, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks

- discounted MacBook Airs, Dell XPS 13, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks TVs - cheap 4K TVs from Amazon, LG OLED TVs, Samsung QLED TVs

- cheap 4K TVs from Amazon, LG OLED TVs, Samsung QLED TVs Tablets - potentially lowest prices yet on M1 iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad 10.2

potentially lowest prices yet on M1 iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad 10.2 Smartwatches - again, lowest prices yet on Apple Watch 6 and SE

again, lowest prices yet on Apple Watch 6 and SE Games consoles - No PS5 / Xbox Series X, but Nintendo Switch likely

No PS5 / Xbox Series X, but Nintendo Switch likely Headphones - AirPods, Sony WH-1000xm4, Galaxy Buds, all on sale

AirPods, Sony WH-1000xm4, Galaxy Buds, all on sale Phones - iPhone 13 and 12, Galaxy S21 unlocked, big Verizon deals

iPhone 13 and 12, Galaxy S21 unlocked, big Verizon deals Cameras - Nikon, Sony, and Canon DLSRs and mirrorless cameras

Nikon, Sony, and Canon DLSRs and mirrorless cameras Toys - big pre-Christmas sale at Walmart, Target, and others

- big pre-Christmas sale at Walmart, Target, and others Books - Amazon discounts, plus potential Audible promotions

- Amazon discounts, plus potential Audible promotions Appliances - big sales on vacuums, air fryers, multi-cookers, instant pots

big sales on vacuums, air fryers, multi-cookers, instant pots Mattresses - free accessories and upfront savings from leading online brands

free accessories and upfront savings from leading online brands Smart home - cheap Amazon Alexa devices, plus Google Nest

Tech remains the cornerstone of Cyber Monday deals and you can expect a ton of great prices on laptops, tablets, 4K TVs, phones, and smartwatches across the board. In recent year's we've seen the event expand out to include other categories - namely appliances and mattresses being two crowd favorites.

How do I get the best Cyber Monday deals in 2022?

First thing's first, we'll be rounding up all the best Cyber Monday deals right here on this page, so if you want an easy-to-navigate index of expert recommendations, just simply bookmark this page and revisit.

Regardless of whether you'll be flying solo or not, however, we do still have some tips to help score the best possible Cyber Monday deals.

1. Check in early

As with the prior Black Friday deals (which happen the Friday before Cyber Monday), we always recommend checking in early to see what's on sale. While it's not always a case of the 'early bird gets the worm', there are sometimes flash sales on sites like Amazon which are available for a limited time and in limited quantities. It's also likely that a lot of the best deals from Black Friday will spill over into the weekend too, so it's always worth it keeping an eye on things on Saturday and Sunday.



2. Know what you're looking for

We'd definitely recommend drawing up some sort of basic shopping list or a list of requirements well before Cyber Monday lands. For example, if you're looking for gifts then shortlist a number of options based on personal research. If you're looking for something like a 4K TV, set your budget, determine what size you need, and do a bit of reading in regards to brands and features. Similarly, with laptops you should think about what kind of specs and power you'll need and visit sites like Dell and HP beforehand to gauge what they're likely to offer on the day.

3. Be prepared to buy alternatives

Following on from our second tip, we'd also recommend keeping an open mind in regards to what's exactly going to be on sale. You may have a crystal picture of the exact laptop you want to buy beforehand but find it's not as heavily reduced as another similar choice. In this case, it's often best to be brand-agnostic if you want to bag the best Cyber Monday deals.

Which retailers have the best Cyber Monday deals

Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart tend to have the biggest overall sales over Cyber Monday - both in terms of the number of items on sale and in the steepness of the price cuts. We'd always advocate checking into those retailers first if you're looking for the juiciest deals, especially if it's on tech.

That said, there are a ton of other major stores that offer fantastic promotions over Cyber Monday. Big non-tech chains like Kohl's, Macy's, and Staples all run their own great sales which can cover everything from office furniture to clothing. Smaller, more specialized retailers are also fantastic if you know what you're looking for - think B&H Photo, Samsung, and DJI.

We've rounded up a few 'mini-reviews' for the top Cyber Monday retailers just down below, based on our own experience from covering their events.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals generally revolve around its own range of smart home and streaming devices. Expect record low or close to record low prices on things like Fire TV Sticks, Echo devices, Kindles, and Fire tablets. Another key area will be consumer electronics, including Apple, Samsung, and Sony products. With all that said, the vastness of Amazon's inventory makes it a great choice for everything from clothes to health and beauty deals.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy Cyber Monday deals

Best Buy always runs fantastic Cyber Monday deals on tech and small appliances, namely things like cheap 4K TVs, laptops, Chromebooks, FitBits, and Coffee machines. For cheap electronics, it's up there with both Amazon and Walmart and it's also particularly good for appliances. If you're on the hunt for a cheap air fryer or pressure cooker then Best Buy is going to be able to hook you up this November.

(opens in new tab) Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Walmart was one of the only retailers to offer a distinct lineup of deals for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, not simply offering a continuation. Small appliances like pressure cookers and air fryers tend to be particularly good value at Walmart and you'll also find a ton of good options for cheap 4K TVs. Chromebooks and headphones also had great sales, although Walmart's sales in general didn't cover quite as much ground as Amazon's or Best Buy's.

(opens in new tab) Dell Cyber Monday deals

For cheap laptops, it's hard to beat Dell's Cyber Monday deals. Last year's sales offered price cuts of up to 30% - and not just on super cheap options either, also on premium XPS 13 ultrabooks and gaming laptops. Speaking of which, Dell is also the home of the Alienware brand, so you'll definitely want to check in if you're looking for a discount on something a bit special.

(opens in new tab) Apple Cyber Monday deals

You'll likely not find big upfront discounts with Apple's Cyber Monday deals, rather a gift card scheme that encourages bundle spends. For iPhones specifically it's also likely there will be some big trade-in rebates for handing over those old devices - a program that is available all year round but might have particularly good rates over Cyber Monday. For upfront sales on iPads and Apple Watches, we recommend heading to Amazon and Best Buy first.

2021's best Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) ZonLi King Size Weighted Blanket: $129.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - This quality weighted blanket from ZonLi has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 24,000 user reviews on Amazon. It's made of 100% cotton and is designed to help reduce anxiety and give you a better night's sleep. There are five different colors and eight different sizes and weights to choose between. This Cyber Monday deal from Amazon brings the price down to $74.99 when you apply the additional $55 coupon.

(opens in new tab) Best Buy: smart TVs from $99.99

Save up to $1,000 - Best Buy has an enormous TV sale, with hundreds of smart TVs starting from as low as $99.99. The cheapest ones are usually 720p and in smaller sizes - good for in the kitchen, or a kid's room. But there are also record-low prices and in some cases up to $700 off higher-end sets from Samsung, Sony, and other big-name brands.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $299.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $125 - Roomba robot vacuums are one of the most popular Cyber Monday deals, and Amazon has a $100 discount on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 692. That brings the price down to just $174, which is a fantastic price for a robot vacuum and the lowest price we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Blink Mini was a Cyber Monday best-seller at last year's sale and Amazon just dropped the smart security camera to $19.99 - the cheapest deal we've seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

(opens in new tab) eufy Smart Scale C1: $32.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - A more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scales actually means, the eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight. Now back down to their lowest price on Amazon for Prime Members only.

(opens in new tab) Razer gaming headsets, mice, keyboards: now on sale at Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale always includes fantastic prices on Razer peripherals and this year is no exception to that - it is, after all, the most popular gaming brand nationwide. If you're looking for a top-end keyboard, a mice that perfectly suits your setup, or a decent headset that will last a good few years, this is a great option. We'd particularly recommend the Razer Viper mouse, the Razer BlackShark headset, and the Razer BlackWidow keyboard.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from $798 $499 + $299 free gifts at Nectar

Save up to $499 - This is the best-value Cyber Monday mattress deal around. The superb mid-range, medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress sits as number two in our mattress rankings (opens in new tab). It offers strong support, pressure relief, and motion isolation, and is a great option for anyone who likes to be 'hugged' by their mattress or who has a restless partner. We loved sleeping on it. It's a few hundred dollars cheaper than most of the competition, with a queen down from $1,298 to just $799, and comes with $399 of free pillows, sheets, and more. There's also a year-long trial period and forever warranty.

(opens in new tab) LG 48-inch A1 OLED TV: $1,399 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - If you're looking for a cheaper version of the best-selling LG C1 OLED, the A1 OLED uses the same panel with a slightly slower processor. With support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, you've got wide HDR support that can accentuate those perfect black levels. This price is one of the best we've ever seen so be sure to grab it while you can.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Compact Pod Coffee Maker: $67 $39 at Walmart

Save $28 – Here's a great one for a small kitchen or office space - Keurig K-Compact. At this price, it’s an absolute bargain and pretty much the cheapest pod coffee machine you’ll find that’s still decent. As you’d expect, this one’s a fairly stripped-down affair being just a small single-serve machine, but it’ll still brew you a nice cup of coffee in well under a minute in three different sizes - should you prefer a shorter or longer cup.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Just about the cheapest 70-inch TV on Cyber Monday (that's still good) is this Insignia F30-series. It doesn't quite have that big brand factor like a Samsung or LG display, but at this price what's on offer is absolutely fantastic. You'll get Fire TV built-in plus a handy Alexa voice remote, DTS Studio Sound, and HDR support too. We haven't personally reviewed this one, but it's one of the most highly customer-reviewed TVs on Best Buy currently so this one seems like great value.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streambar: $129.99 $79.98 at Amazon

Save $50 - Now at its lowest ever price thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, this Roku Streambar is a handy little 2-in-1 solution if you're looking for both a soundbar and a streaming stick. Supporting HDR and Dolby Audio, this one's a great way to upgrade your setup for less if you have a slightly older set.

(opens in new tab) Harmati Electric Standing Desk: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $100 - Join the standing desk phenomenon and benefit from a more dynamic way of working with this fairly affordable Harmati standing desk with a motorized adjustable lift system, able to adjust from 28.7" to 45" high. Amazon's Cyber Monday deal brings the price down to just $199.99.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 3, 14-inch, Intel i7, 8GB, 256GB | $849 $669.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - The Swift 3 might be cheaper than the usual suspects from Dell, Samsung, or HP, but it's an ultrabook that can absolutely hang with the best. This particular model with an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is particularly good for the money if you need something with a bit of power under the hood. While you can use this machine for pretty much anything (aside from gaming), we'd recommend it particularly as a solid no-nonsense machine for work applications.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Our favorite Cyber Monday deal is a 40% discount on the best-selling Echo Dot. That brings Amazon's latest smart speaker down to $29.99, which is just $5 more than the record-low price and a fantastic deal for the Alexa-enabled speaker. It's on backorder at Amazon for the same price, but we'd recommend Best Buy since it has enough stock for immediate delivery.

(opens in new tab) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 8-quart: $99.95 $59 at Walmart

Save $41 - this 41% discount on Instant Pot's entry-level multi cooker brings the model down to its lowest price ever. It has an 8-quart capacity, which Instant (the brand behind the appliance) says is enough for eight portions. Simple to use, on test, we found the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (opens in new tab) produced tender meat in stews within 60 minutes. This is a new record-low for the model, too.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 $899.99, plus free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger

Save $100 - Looking for something a bit cheaper? Samsung's other new foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, is also available with a nice $100 price cut and those same free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 worth $109. Again, this is easily one of the best deals we've seen so far on this great device all year so definitely don't sleep on this one if you're looking to jump on the foldable bandwagon.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $19 - The Apple Watch 7 sit as the top of our smartwatch rankings (opens in new tab). It has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options, and faster charging. It hasn't been out for long, but there's already a $19 discount. That's the cheapest price so far for the 41mm version. Note, only the Green color is in stock now, everything else has sold out.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,549.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - If money's no object then here's an absolutely stellar gaming laptop deal from Best Buy on one of our favorite machines ever. The 2021 Asus Zephyrus G14 features an RTX 3060, Ryzen 9 5900HS, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD, easily making it one of the most powerful 'small' gaming laptops on the market. It's a great option if you're looking for something that's incredibly portable, but don't want to compromise on all those beefy specs that you'd find on a bigger machine.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Analog Air Fryer: $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Pick up a cheap air fryer deal at Best Buy's 2021 Cyber Monday sale. Marked down to just $29.99, the Bella 4.2-qt air fryer allows you to air-fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods with less guilt.

(opens in new tab) Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 $99 at Walmart

Save $50 – This discount beats the previous record low price and makes it one of the most affordable robot vacuum cleaners you can buy right now. Multiple control options – including touch and voice – and the 100-hour battery life make it a convenient and low-effort way to keep your home clean.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $101 - Hands-down the best headphones (opens in new tab) on the market, these XM4s deliver class-leading noise cancellation, audio upscaling, superior comfort, and a sleek design. While they're certainly not cheap, this is the best price we've ever seen on these cans, so they're definitely worth considering.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1, 8GB, 256GB): $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - The MacBook Air has long been the gold standard of Ultrabooks, and for $100 off, you can grab the latest model with an M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD thanks to this Amazon Cyber Monday MacBook sale. Note, this price is only available on the Rose Gold color - all other colors have sold out.

(opens in new tab) Digital Alarm Clock: $32.98 $20.36 at Amazon

Save $12 - A great gift idea, Amazon's Cyber Monday deals event has this Digital Alarm Clock on sale for just $20.36. The alarm clock has over 10,000 positive reviews and doubles as an HD mirror and includes two handy USB ports and three levels of brightness.

(opens in new tab) Pre-Lit Artificial 6.5-ft Christmas Tree: $499.99 $220.55 at Amazon

Save $279 - 'Tis the season to put up your Christmas decorations, especially now the National Tree Company has put many of its pre-lit artificial trees on sale. This 6.5-foot beauty has a 51-inch base, 650 warm white lights, and comes with pre-attached hinged branches that you fold down and fluff out. The needles are hypo-allergenic and fire-resistant. There's currently more than 50% off, making it the cheapest it's ever been, and because of its robust build you should get a good few years out of it (there's also a five-year warranty).