The cheapest 2TB NVMe SSD we've seen this Cyber Monday costs under $100

As Cyber Monday comes to a close, the contest for the cheapest 2TB SSD is well and truly on - and a newcomer has snatched the crown. Up and coming storage vendor, Leven (which seems to be an Amazon exclusive) currently has the most affordable 2TB SSD right now, available with a 9% discount, down from $109.99 to $99.99, a saving of $10.

Hurry up though as the sale ends in less than 24 hours (or until stocks last). In case you miss it, check out our Cyber Monday SSD and hard disk drive deals page. Note that although this is a US deal, non-US customers should be able to buy it although they should expect to pay additional taxes and postage fees.

(opens in new tab) Leven JP600 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 3: $109.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 2TB SSD from popular entry level brand Leven is the cheapest on the market right now. The JP600 PCIe NVMe Gen 3 solid state drive is currently available with a 10% discount, working out at only $0.50 per GB, so grab it while you can.

Unlike most SSDs in this price bracket, this drive is fast (up to 2.4GBps read/1.6GBps write) because it supports PCIe and NVMe and uses use 3D NAND Flash memory with advanced SLC caching, wear-leveling technology and ECC function. This Gen 3 SSD has a MTBF (mean time before failure of 1.5 million hours) and a three-year warranty.

Note that Amazon also offers a data recovery service for internal drives courtesy of Rescue Data recovery Service. It will cost you only $15 for the 3-year data recovery service plan or $5 per year.

More SSD deals

If you’re after a new storage drive that’s equally pacey, but won’t break the bank, check out these alternative SSD deals available in your region: