Just in time for Memorial Day sales, Western Digital’s high-end WD BLACK SN8100 PCIe Gen 5 SSD is available to buy for the first time outside of Sandisk (it's not even on Amazon), and the great news is that retailer Newegg is throwing in a free VPN to make buying it even more appealing.

The SN8100 delivers some of the highest numbers seen, making it easily one of the best SSDs around, with sequential read speeds up to 14,900MB/s and write speeds up to 14,000MB/s on the 2TB and 4TB models. Random read performance clocks in at over 2.3 million IOPS.

Built for demanding users - from video editors and those working with AI models to gamers - the SSD uses BiCS8 TLC 3D CBA NAND and supports the PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 NVMe standard.

Today's best WD BLACK SN8100 deal

Western Digital WD BLACK SN8100 : was $329.98 now $279.99 at Newegg WD BLACK SN8100 PCIe Gen 5 SSD is available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities, and is a reliable storage solution for all your large files such as photos, videos, music, and documents. On sale for the first time at a retailer other than Sandisk, the SSD is definitely worth your attention, especially with a one-year Norton VPN Standard subscription (worth $49.99) thrown in for free.

The SN8100 stays power-efficient even under heavy workloads, operating at an average of 7W or less. Western Digital claims it is more than twice as efficient as its Gen 4 predecessor, all without requiring extra cooling.

The SN8100 is available in three capacities: 1TB (with 11,000MB/s write speed) for $179.99, 2TB for $279.99, and 4TB for $549.99. Purchasers of the 1TB or 2TB models at Newegg get a welcome bonus: a free one-year Norton VPN Standard subscription (worth $49.99) for added internet privacy.

Whether you’re looking to speed up your creative work, boost gaming load times, expand a workstation’s performance, or prep a build for high-throughput AI applications, the SN8100 is a strong choice, especially with a year of VPN protection thrown in for gratis.

Memorial Day lands on May 26 this year and, as always, brings a wave of great shopping deals - we've rounded up the best.