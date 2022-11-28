Run! Save $1,100 on this Cyber Monday treadmill deal better than Peloton

Cyber Monday's here, and it's a great time to save lots of money on a fitness kit that you're definitely going to use, and definitely won't end up being an expensive clothes rack. You mean it this time.

In all seriousness, it is a good time to invest in your health, and big cardio machines often prove to be the biggest expense in building a home gym. Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab) is offering $300 off the price of the standard Peloton Bike (opens in new tab), but that pales in comparison to the massive $1,100 off a Horizon 7.0 treadmill (opens in new tab) that will also connect to the Peloton ecosystem. That way, at least, you can cancel the subscription if you choose to do so and still have a usable machine.

Want more cardio machine options? Sole rowing machines are also worth consideration. Sole is well-known for making world-class gym equipment, and right now its excellent SR500 rower is an enormous $800 off, again at Dick's.

If you can't stand the thought of a stationary bike or machine because you'd rather be outside, we've got you covered too: the Garmin Tacx Boost turbo trainer (opens in new tab) allows you to take your existing road bike and use it indoors for all-weather training, and it's compatible with the Garmin Tacx Training or Zwift apps. Check out the Cyber Monday deals below:

Cyber Monday treadmill, cycling and rowing machine deals:

(opens in new tab) Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,145 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Peloton's base bike is still the best-connected home fitness equipment around if you want to replicate that spin class feel. The 22" HD touch screen is bright and immersive, although the big selling point - the live classes - requires a subscription.

(opens in new tab) Horizon Fitness 7.0 Studio Series Treadmill: was $1,999.99 (opens in new tab) now $899.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Want something cheaper than a Peloton Tread, that still connects to the Peloton class network? Can't go wrong with the Horizon 7.0, which is half price in Dick's massive Black Friday sale. It also connects to Zwift, runs at 0-12MPH and 0-15% Incline.

More cardio machine deals:

(opens in new tab) Sole SR500 rower: was $1,799.99 now $999.99 from Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

An excellent magnetic rowing machine, this enormous $800 discount on trusted cardio machine brand Sole's SR500 offering is a great Cyber Monday deal on every level. It's fully adjustable for users of different heights and leg lengths, and it's foldable: a great space-saver that can be vital in home gyms with limited square footage.

(opens in new tab) NordicTrack Commercial S15i smart bike: was $1,299.99 Now $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Like the idea of Peloton, but put off by the high price? This NordicTrack smart bike can offer much the same experience, at less than half the price of a Peloton bike, and a subscription service that works out at $15 a year rather than $39.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Tacx Boost Turbo Trainer: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab)

Turbo trainers allow you to bring your cycling training indoors for practice on the same bike whatever the weather. The Tacx Boost is a popular offering from Garmin, with manual resistance control that allows you to alter difficulty as needed.

