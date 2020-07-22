Best streaming service 2021: Netflix, Disney Plus, Now TV and more compared

If you want the best streaming service in the UK right now, our answer is nice and straightforward: get Netflix. The UK has a lot of different streaming services to watch, though, with some great free offerings alongside other paid subscription services like Amazon Prime Video, Now TV and Disney Plus. The best streaming services balance great content with a decent user experience, as well as additional features like 4K options and a reasonable price.

In this guide, we'll compared every main streaming service in the UK on that basis, discussing elements like cost, picture quality and the shows/movies you can actually stream on each one. You'll also find out which compatible devices work with each streaming service.

While the UK hasn't been as overpopulated with streaming services as the US, we've still got a lot to choose from here, and you don't need to be subscribed to all of them to have a dazzling array of shows to watch.

It's worth mentioning that Sky Q – which we collectively think is the best TV subscription package in the UK – still requires a satellite dish, so it's not in this list, which only includes streaming services that work solely with an internet connection.

These are the best UK streaming services.

Best TV streaming services in the UK

Netflix BBC iPlayer Now TV Amazon Prime Video Disney Plus All 4 Apple TV Plus Britbox

(Image credit: Netflix)

1. Netflix The king of streaming services Specifications Compatible devices:: Android, Apple, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Smart TVs, YouView, BT TV Box, Now TV, Sky Q, web browsers Free trial: N/A Simultaneous streams: 1-4 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Netflix Standard US$13.99 /mth Visit Site at Netflix Reasons to buy + So much original content + Offers 4K + App experience is fantastic Reasons to avoid - Many originals you'll never watch - Additional cost for 4K - Free trial no longer available

Netflix is the king of streaming services in every single way: the content available to stream is fantastic, the app experience is the best around and it offers 4K resolution in its highest, most expensive tier. If you can only have one paid streaming service in your life, you won't regret making it Netflix.

We'd argue that Netflix UK is actually in better shape than its US counterpart, these days, because it hasn't been hit by the same onrush of new services that have siphoned away some of its most compelling content. That means alongside the best Netflix shows like The Witcher and Tiger King, you can enjoy series like Brooklyn Nine Nine, Friends, The Sinner or It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. With an onslaught of original content released every week, too, you'll always find something new to watch.

In recent years, too, Netflix has made better and better original movies. Oscar nominees like Marriage Story, The Irishman and Roma show the service is committed to theatrical-level movies – although obviously not all of its original films are great. Quantity over quality applies a little bit, here.

The basic tier is a very reasonable £5.99 per month for standard definition and one stream at a time, while the £8.99 standard tier will suit most households, with full HD and two simultaneous streams allowed. Finally, the £10.99 Premium Plan offers Ultra HD streams for content available in 4K, and allows four devices to stream Netflix at once. The cost is lean for just how much stuff you get to watch.

Try Netflix here.

(Image credit: Carl Court/Getty Images)

2. BBC iPlayer A fantastic free option Specifications Compatible devices: Android, Apple, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Smart TVs, YouView, BT TV Box, Now TV, Sky Q, web browsers Free trial: N/A Simultaneous streams: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Surprisingly great US TV options + Fantastic revolving film selection + Great British shows, old and new Reasons to avoid - Logging in with your TV licence details is annoying - Movies aren't around for long

Free for anyone who pays a TV licence fee – a subject that's become more and more politicised in the UK in recent years – BBC iPlayer is an incredibly high-value offering, and the app experience is world class. The BBC recently revised its licensing agreements to offer new BBC programming for more than just a month, too, with many shows available for around a year after airing. That means it's better now than it's ever been.

The BBC has a long-standing distribution deal with US cable network FX, too, meaning shows like What We Do In The Shadows, Mayans MC and Pose are available to stream on a long-term basis. Its range of classic programming is surprisingly extensive, too, and the service offers a regular rotation of great films to enjoy, though you usually only get a month to watch them. If you really don't like the idea of monthly subscription fees, there's enough to watch on iPlayer every day without you ever needing to spend a penny.

The BBC has trialled on-demand content in 4K, too, like Dracula, Wimbledon and numerous nature documentaries, but it's not standard for all shows right now. Still, that's a nice addition for a publicly-funded service.

iPlayer won't always have the hottest new shows, but you can depend on it for more than just high-quality British entertainment. The app, available on most major platforms, is great, with profiles, saved progress and a child-friendly content option.

Try BBC iPlayer here.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Now TV The home of HBO and Sky shows Specifications Compatible devices: Android, Apple, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Smart TVs, YouView, BT TV Box, Now TV, web browsers Free trial: 7 days Simultaneous streams: 2 (3 with boost) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime £74 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + The best TV shows from the US + Flexibility in passes + Features live TV Reasons to avoid - UI isn't the greatest - New US shows aren't around for long - 720p streaming resolution as standard

Sky does have an existing streaming app for subscribers that's available on pretty much any device you can name, but Now TV is its no-commitment streaming offering. Depending on the pass you get, too, you can watch Sky channels live as part of your subscription.

Now TV passes are divided across subject areas, each with their own monthly subscription fee: Sky Cinema (£11.99 per month), Kids Pass (£3.99 per month), Entertainment (£8.99 per month) and Haiyu (£3.99 a month for all the reality TV nonsense you can handle). The default streaming resolution is a not-so-great 720p, and an extra £3 a month unlocks 1080p streaming and the ability to stream on three devices rather than two.

While the app experience could be a lot better – Now TV isn't particularly good at remembering your place in a TV show if you decide to leave it for a couple of weeks, and the PS4 app crashes every now and then – the programming is top quality. That's because Sky has overall deals with the likes of HBO and Showtime, and is spending all-time high amounts on its own original programming, like Chernobyl, Brassic and Gangs of London.

The other downside is that its US content can be more seasonal, with HBO shows vanishing from the service after a few months. Still, Now TV always tells you when a show expires with plenty of notice so you can play your viewing accordingly. Shows that disappear tend to return down the line, too, so you get another chance to watch them.

The two tiers for 720p and 1080p is a little weird, but £8.99 isn't bad at all for the well-maintained archive of HBO content here. A lot of the best TV shows are found on Sky and Now TV, and that won't change any time soon.

Try Now TV here.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Amazon Prime Video Netflix's main rival has a lot to offer Specifications Compatible devices: Android, Apple, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Smart TVs, YouView, BT TV Box, web browsers Free trial: 30 days Simultaneous streams: 2 TODAY'S BEST DEALS 30 day free trial Amazon Prime Video £7.99 /mth Visit Site at Amazon Reasons to buy + Originals get better and better + Loads of great US imports + Part of an Amazon Prime membership Reasons to avoid - Not integrated with Sky Q right now - UI is pretty messy - Still lacks profiles, but they're coming

Amazon Prime Video is one of the main perks of being a Prime member, along with priority delivery. It's a great streaming service in terms of content, but two things count against Amazon Prime Video: its overly busy UI and lack of user profiles (though Amazon has started rolling these out in some territories). The app feels almost deliberately obtuse, and Prime Video gives slightly too much prominence to paid rentals compared to its freely-streaming content.

On the more positive side, the single monthly fee gets you access to 4K streams, clearly marked as 4K UHD in the app. Outside of Amazon Originals, though, don't expect a vast selection of 4K content to watch right now.

Amazon Prime Video UK has a terrific range of content. If you like older US TV shows, like The Office, South Park or The X-Files, this is the best streaming service for these kinds of series in the UK. Its originals are a muddled bunch, but with the likes of The Boys, Tales From The Loop and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, there's been plenty worth watching from the last few years. You've also got the option to spend more on Amazon Prime Channels, some of which are worthwhile (like BFI Player), others of which are more of an acquired taste.

With some UI tweaks and proper Sky Q integration as we see with Netflix, though, Amazon Prime would stand up well next to the world's biggest streaming service. It doesn't offer quite as much original content as Netflix, but in the UK, it's definitely one of the best streaming services around.

Try Amazon Prime Video here.

(Image credit: Disney)

5. Disney Plus A focused, exciting new service Specifications Compatible devices: Android, Apple, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Smart TVs, Now TV, Sky Q, web browsers Free trial: 7 days Simultaneous streams: 4 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Disney+ Monthly £5.99 /mth Disney+ Yearly £59.99 Visit Site at Disney+ Reasons to buy + Amazing suite of Disney animated classics + One price tier for 4K + Very competitive price Reasons to avoid - Needs more must-watch originals

The newest addition to the streaming service market is available in the UK after a long wait, and it was worth it, with many movies on Disney Plus UK that aren't available in the US. The extremely reasonable price point of £5.99 a month (or £59.99 for a year) unlocks a rich archive of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars films – available to stream in 4K and HDR, in many cases, for no extra cost. In addition, you have a complete 30-season archive of The Simpsons, which is a real treat.

Your initial excitement at the service might subside, though, when you realise some of its most exciting originals are a little while away. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision will expand the MCU onto Disney Plus, but it's unclear if both will still arrive this year given the current health crisis. Still, you've got The Mandalorian season 2 to look forward to in October, and all the Marvel movies you can watch in the meantime.

Disney Plus' only downside right now is variety – it's perhaps too family-focused, where you suspect some of the Disney-owned content over on Amazon or All 4 (particularly Firefly, Scrubs and Futurama) might be a good fit here. Still, it's early days, and if you're ever in the mood for a Disney movie, the app experience is wonderful, with themed channels based on the various properties available to stream.

Try Disney Plus here.

(Image credit: Future)

6. All 4 Another great free streaming option Specifications Compatible devices: Android, Apple, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Smart TVs, YouView, BT TV Box, Sky Q, web browsers Free trial: N/A Simultaneous streams: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + A surprising range of shows to watch + Downloadable programming + Films available, too Reasons to avoid - Ads may test your patience

Channel 4's free, ad-supported (though you can remove ads for £3.99 per month) streaming option is impressive and incredibly varied. As well as classic homegrown series like The Inbetweeners, Peep Show and Friday Night Dinner, All 4 has a payload of US boxsets to stream. That includes every episode of classic US sitcoms like Seinfeld and Scrubs at the time of writing, as well as all seasons of ER.

In addition to this, All 4 has three other great show categories worth mentioning – the service features popular anime in its library, as well as numerous shows from the Adult Swim network in the US and Vice's series of documentaries.

You can watch live TV through the All4 app, which is available on most major platforms, and you can download some shows to go. It's a terrific free option, that combined with iPlayer, means you've got plenty to stream without spending anything.

Try All4 here.

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Apple TV Plus The electronics giant hasn't dazzled us yet Specifications Compatible devices: Apple, Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, web browsers Free trial: 7 days Simultaneous streams: 6 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Apple TV Plus £4.99 /mth Visit Site at Apple UK Reasons to buy + Expensive originals + Reasonable price + Nice app experience Reasons to avoid - Shallow catalogue - Not available on games consoles yet - Few must-watch shows

Apple's streaming service made a big splash at its November 2019 launch with high-budget originals like The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, as well as See starring Jason Momoa. But it also arrived without any older stuff to watch, which means it's a lesser offering compared to the other services in this list.

That may change soon, though, as one report says Apple is looking to acquire older shows and movies for its platform.

In the meantime, Apple TV's library is slowly growing, even if we wouldn't necessarily recommend a monthly subscription right now. In 2020, the Chris Evans legal drama Defending Jacob joined the service, along with the excellent game-based comedy Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet and the superb documentary Beastie Boys Story. New shows are rolling out on a regular basis, and buying a newer Apple device gets you a year of the service for free.

In its favor, too, combined with an Apple TV 4K device, you can watch shows in Ultra HD with HDR. The Apple TV Plus app really needs to be made available on games consoles, though.

Try Apple TV Plus here.

(Image credit: EE)

8. BritBox For British TV fans who can't get enough Specifications Compatible devices: Amazon Fire TV, Windows, Smart TVs, Apple, Android, YouView, web browsers, BT TV Box Free trial: 30 days Simultaneous streams: 5 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Focused on one subject and serves it well + Will have some shows you like + Cheap monthly fee Reasons to avoid - Limited remit - No true originals yet - Not available on consoles

If you love British TV but somehow feel your needs aren't being serviced by the older stuff found on iPlayer and All4, Britbox is another option. It hosts the sort of content we're traditionally used to seeing on services like Netflix and iPlayer, with the offering bringing together old and new shows from UK broadcasters BBC, ITV and Channel 4. If you want a complete archive of classic Doctor Who episodes, for example, this is the way to go.

While competition is theoretically good in the world of streaming services, we're yet to be convinced this is always the case. More specialist services offer greater focus and depth, yes, but if the price per month to get it all is always going up, is it worth the trade-off?

In the case of Britbox, we think you can live without it. Paying an extra £5.99 a month for this kind of programming isn't that compelling, especially when BritBox lacks apps on games consoles. Great British programming can be found on All4 and iPlayer already. Unless that changes, or Britbox gets some killer originals, it's not something you absolutely need.

In terms of exclusives, you'll find a few on BritBox, like the Australian drama Lambs of God. Its first true original, though, will be a revival of ancient UK sketch show Spitting Image, while more serious-looking dramas are planned down the line, featuring the likes of The Wire's Dominic West and Chernobyl's Jared Harris.

Try BritBox here.