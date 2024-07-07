How to watch Shark Week 2024 online and stream all shows from anywhere

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, the Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week returns to bear its teeth. This year sees 21 shows crammed into the seven days of programming, with WWE superstar John Cena the great white in charge. In this guide, we're explaining how you can live stream Shark Week 2024, no matter where you are in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Sunday, July 7 - Saturday, July 13 (full schedule below) TV channel: Discovery Channel Stream online: Discovery Plus / Max / Sling TV Use a VPN to watch from anywhere

So what does Shark Week have for us to chew on this year? It all kicks off on Sunday with Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier, which Discovery describes as "an intense and eye-opening show that delves into the world of great white shark feeding frenzies".

In addition to the usual array of jaw(s)-dropping documentaries shedding light on this ever intriguing beast of the sea – Monster Hammerhead: Species X, for example, explores a newly discovered species of hammerhead – Shark Week also mixes in the faintly ridiculous, with irresistible titles. Sharks vs Nazis in Paradise, anyone?

As has become the custom in the last few years, 2024's coverage is hosted by another charismatic, intimidatingly built man. Following on from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Mamoa is the rapping wrestler John Cena.

To make sure you can see all of the fin-tastic programming from this year's celebration of the shark, keep reading our guide on how to watch Shark Week 2024 online from anywhere in the world you are.

Watch Shark Week 2024 in the US

Shark Week begins on the Discovery Channel from 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, July 7 and airs every day until Saturday, July 13. You'll find a full schedule of programming and start times at the bottom of this page. If you have access to the Discovery Channel as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. But there are still plenty of options if you don't or have cut the cord. Discovery Plus is the obvious first online port of call for everything that's broadcast on the Discovery Channel. It’s $4.99 for the ad-supported plan, or you can opt for ad-free plan at $8.99 a month. If you’re a new subscriber, however, you can dive in with its 7-day free trial. Alternatively, you can stream Shark Week 2024 shows on HBO's Max platform. With monthly plans starting from $9.99 at a month, you also get access to its vast catalog of HBO shows and Warner Brothers movies. Or for a more comprehensive OTT cable replacing package, there's Sling TV. It includes the Discovery Channel among the 40+ channels of its Blue plan. Commitment-free subscriptions start from just $40 a month, with the first month half price.

How to watch Shark Week 2024 online from outside your country

If you're overseas when Shark Week 2024 is on, you may well find that your usual streaming service will be blocked.

Watch Shark Week 2024 in Canada

CTV gives access to Shark Week for Canadian cable viewers – both online, and on TV on its Discovery channel. Programming follows the schedule at the bottom of this page. Cord cutters can also watch every show on the Discovery Plus platform north of the border. There’s no free trial, but prices start at $5.99 per month. You’ll get access to episodes from over 2,500 shows from TV brands like Discovery, Animal Planet, Food Network, the Trvl channel and more.

Watch Shark Week 2024 in UK

Shark Week programming is made available on Discovery Plus in the UK, with monthly subscription prices starting as little as £3.99 a month or £39.99 for a whole year. You can pay £6.99 a month if you'd like to add loads of live action from the Eurosport suite of channels, or go all out and pay £30.99 to include TNT Sports and action from Premier League and Champions League soccer.

Can I watch Shark Week 2024 in Australia

Although the Discovery Channel is available by Aussie cable providers like Foxtel and Fetch, there's no sign of any Shark Week 2024 programming in its schedules.

What's more, the dedicated Discovery Plus streaming service is still yet to be rolled out Down Under.

As such, if you're from a country that is showing Shark Week shows but you're in Australia at the moment, we can only suggest that you use a VPN to stream it all as if you were back at home.

Shark Week 2024 trailer

Shark Week 2024 schedule

Sunday, July 7

8pm – Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier

9pm – Jaws vs Leviathan

10pm – Makozilla

11pm – Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion

Monday, July 8

8pm – Big Shark Energy

9pm – Shark Frenzy: Mating Games

10pm – Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood

Tuesday, July 9

8pm – Deadliest Bite

9pm – 6000 LB Shark

10pm – Monster Hammerheads: Species X

Wednesday, July 10

8pm – Great White North

9pm – Expedition Unknown: Sharks vs Nazis in Paradise

10pm – Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan

Thursday, July 11

8pm – Monsters of Oz

9pm – Caught! When Sharks Attack

10pm – Great White Danger Zone

Friday, July 12

8pm – The Real Sharkano

9pm – Sharks of the Dead Zone

10pm – Shark Attack Island

Saturday, July 13

8pm – Sharktopia

9pm – Mothersharker: Hammer Time