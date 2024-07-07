How to watch Shark Week 2024 online and stream all shows from anywhere
It's Shark Week – prepare for seven days of jawsome shows
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, the Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week returns to bear its teeth. This year sees 21 shows crammed into the seven days of programming, with WWE superstar John Cena the great white in charge. In this guide, we're explaining how you can live stream Shark Week 2024, no matter where you are in the world.
|Dates: Sunday, July 7 - Saturday, July 13 (full schedule below)
|TV channel: Discovery Channel
|Stream online: Discovery Plus / Max / Sling TV
|Use a VPN to watch from anywhere
So what does Shark Week have for us to chew on this year? It all kicks off on Sunday with Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier, which Discovery describes as "an intense and eye-opening show that delves into the world of great white shark feeding frenzies".
In addition to the usual array of jaw(s)-dropping documentaries shedding light on this ever intriguing beast of the sea – Monster Hammerhead: Species X, for example, explores a newly discovered species of hammerhead – Shark Week also mixes in the faintly ridiculous, with irresistible titles. Sharks vs Nazis in Paradise, anyone?
As has become the custom in the last few years, 2024's coverage is hosted by another charismatic, intimidatingly built man. Following on from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Mamoa is the rapping wrestler John Cena.
To make sure you can see all of the fin-tastic programming from this year's celebration of the shark, keep reading our guide on how to watch Shark Week 2024 online from anywhere in the world you are.
Watch Shark Week 2024 in the US
Shark Week begins on the Discovery Channel from 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, July 7 and airs every day until Saturday, July 13. You'll find a full schedule of programming and start times at the bottom of this page.
If you have access to the Discovery Channel as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. But there are still plenty of options if you don't or have cut the cord.
Discovery Plus is the obvious first online port of call for everything that's broadcast on the Discovery Channel. It’s $4.99 for the ad-supported plan, or you can opt for ad-free plan at $8.99 a month. If you’re a new subscriber, however, you can dive in with its 7-day free trial.
Alternatively, you can stream Shark Week 2024 shows on HBO's Max platform. With monthly plans starting from $9.99 at a month, you also get access to its vast catalog of HBO shows and Warner Brothers movies.
Or for a more comprehensive OTT cable replacing package, there's Sling TV. It includes the Discovery Channel among the 40+ channels of its Blue plan. Commitment-free subscriptions start from just $40 a month, with the first month half price.
How to watch Shark Week 2024 online from outside your country
If you're overseas when Shark Week 2024 is on, you may well find that your usual streaming service will be blocked.
That means you can watch your usual live stream from anywhere. We rate NordVPN as the very best VPN you can get right now for privacy, streaming and ease-of-use...
Use a VPN to watch Shark Week 2024 online when overseas:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price lowest price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Watch Shark Week 2024 in Canada
CTV gives access to Shark Week for Canadian cable viewers – both online, and on TV on its Discovery channel. Programming follows the schedule at the bottom of this page.
Cord cutters can also watch every show on the Discovery Plus platform north of the border. There’s no free trial, but prices start at $5.99 per month. You’ll get access to episodes from over 2,500 shows from TV brands like Discovery, Animal Planet, Food Network, the Trvl channel and more.
Watch Shark Week 2024 in UK
Shark Week programming is made available on Discovery Plus in the UK, with monthly subscription prices starting as little as £3.99 a month or £39.99 for a whole year.
You can pay £6.99 a month if you'd like to add loads of live action from the Eurosport suite of channels, or go all out and pay £30.99 to include TNT Sports and action from Premier League and Champions League soccer.
Can I watch Shark Week 2024 in Australia
Although the Discovery Channel is available by Aussie cable providers like Foxtel and Fetch, there's no sign of any Shark Week 2024 programming in its schedules.
What's more, the dedicated Discovery Plus streaming service is still yet to be rolled out Down Under.
As such, if you're from a country that is showing Shark Week shows but you're in Australia at the moment, we can only suggest that you use a VPN to stream it all as if you were back at home.
Shark Week 2024 trailer
Shark Week 2024 schedule
Sunday, July 7
8pm – Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier
9pm – Jaws vs Leviathan
10pm – Makozilla
11pm – Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion
Monday, July 8
8pm – Big Shark Energy
9pm – Shark Frenzy: Mating Games
10pm – Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood
Tuesday, July 9
8pm – Deadliest Bite
9pm – 6000 LB Shark
10pm – Monster Hammerheads: Species X
Wednesday, July 10
8pm – Great White North
9pm – Expedition Unknown: Sharks vs Nazis in Paradise
10pm – Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan
Thursday, July 11
8pm – Monsters of Oz
9pm – Caught! When Sharks Attack
10pm – Great White Danger Zone
Friday, July 12
8pm – The Real Sharkano
9pm – Sharks of the Dead Zone
10pm – Shark Attack Island
Saturday, July 13
8pm – Sharktopia
9pm – Mothersharker: Hammer Time
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
