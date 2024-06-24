Forget waiting for Inside Out 2 on Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus’ WondLa is the animated adventure you need to watch first

It’s all joy for Inside Out 2 : the Disney and Pixar animated sequel has dominated the box office charts in the past 10 days, earning a jaw-dropping $725 million worldwide and making it the biggest movie of 2024 so far. While there’s no confirmed Disney Plus streaming date for Inside Out 2, there’s a new epic animated adventure trilogy you can stream sooner on Apple TV Plus that premieres this Thursday (June 27).

While you wait for Inside Out 2 to land on one of the best streaming services and earn a well-deserved place on our best Disney Plus movies list, the animated trilogy WondLa on Apple TV Plus looks like an unmissable spectacle that could very much become one of the best Apple TV Plus shows. It tells the story of Eva, who embarks on a perilous journey across Earth’s surface to see if she’s the only human after being forced to flee her underground sanctuary.

Although WondLa isn’t getting a theatrical run, if the animated adventure is anything like the successful rollercoaster that Inside Out 2 is then it might wish it got made into a series of films instead. Inside Out 2 earned a superb $100 million during its second weekend in cinemas, the highest number recorded for an animated movie, and has landed an impressive 91% Rotten Tomatoes score in less than two weeks.

WondLa on Apple TV Plus – what we know so far

Based on the New York Times bestselling book series The Search for WondLa by Tony DiTerlizzi, the series follows Eva (Jeanine Mason), a curious teenager who grows up in a high-tech underground bunker under the care of a robot called Muthr (Teri Hatcher) until she's forced to Earth’s surface after an attack. Earth, which is now called Orbona, has been taken over by aliens and there’s no sign of human life remaining. But Eva is not alone on her dangerous quest to find survivors as she joins forces with Otto (Brad Garrett), a lovable giant waterbear who shares telepathic powers with Eva, and Rovender (Gary Anthony Williams), a grumpy alien with a troubled past.

Also part of the WondLa voice cast are Chiké Okonkwo as a hunter called Besteel, D.C. Douglas as a sentient hand-held device called Omnipod, and Alan Tudyk as Cadmus Pryde, founder of Dynastes Corporation.

The trilogy starts with an action-packed seven episodes, so make sure you tune in on Thursday June 27 if you want to be transported to another world full of adventure.

You might also like