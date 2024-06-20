Inside Out is getting a spin-off series and it’s coming to Disney Plus a lot sooner than you think

Inside Out 2 only just arrived in theaters last week on June 14 and it looks like the story is already set to continue, according to Pixar’s chief creative officer Pete Docter, who told Entertainment Weekly that a spin-off series is on the way to Disney Plus. The new series is set to go straight to streaming in early 2025.

In the first Inside Out movie we focused on Riley and the five key emotions in her head: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust. Together, they work to manage and file Riley’s memories and are responsible for her day-to-day emotions. Joy attempts to be the leader, always wanting her to be happy, but of course it’s not that simple.

Riley returned for Inside Out 2 but in the sequel, she’s joined by even more emotions in the form of Anxiety, Ennui, Envy, Embarrassment and Nostalgia so it’s getting pretty crowded up there with so many feelings to navigate.

Now Pixar is looking to expand the Inside Out universe ever further by taking an even deeper dive into the characters we know and love. We’ve even got a hint at a plot too, and it’s looking like the series will be tackling dreams, with Docter saying that it will explore “their impact on waking life”.

What should we expect from the Inside Out TV series?

So far, we know that the Inside Out series will arrive in spring 2025 (that’ll be autumn for Southern Hemisphere dwellers), though an exact release schedule has not been confirmed. We also don’t know what the title is yet.

During the interview with Entertainment Weekly , Docter confirmed production had wrapped and said: “We have finished. It’s coming out next spring. In the first film, remember we go to Dream Production to see how Riley’s dreams are made? It semi-explains why they’re so weird.”

“We said at the beginning, if there's nothing there that we all think has a deeper resonance, we won't do it. But when Kelsey came back with Anxiety as a character and a plot line, all of us were like, ‘That was a huge part of my junior high existence. I think there's something there.’ We could personalize it in a way that allows people to have an ability to talk about that vague feeling of nerves and tension,” he added.

We are expecting to get some more information about the spin-off series over the coming months. Until then, why not check out our picks of the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now, or our take on every Pixar movie ranked from worst to best ?