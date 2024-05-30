The Bear season 3 official trailer teases more controlled chaos, money problems, and Claire's return in the hit FX show

Spoilers follow for The Bear season 2.

The Bear season 3's final trailer has been released – and, true to form, it's packed with delicious drama, controlled culinary chaos, and plenty of tasty-looking dishes.

With less than a month to go before The Bear returns (it's out on Thursday, June 27), the official trailer's unveiling couldn't have been timed better. Okay, it's only been two days since The Bear season 3's teaser trailer served up a sizzling appetizer ahead of its arrival, but I've been hungry for more footage ever since. Thankfully, FX didn't wait too long to satiate my appetite with another anxiety-inducing trailer for the hit show's third season.

The Bear season 3's latest trailer suggests things still aren't entirely rosy for the employees of the titular restaurant, either. Sure, there'll be more endearing moments between the series' eccentric cast of characters – Carmy and Sydney agreeing to enter into a full business partnership, as teased in the new footage, being a prime example of such character evolution.

But we don't only tune into the wildly successful Hulu and Disney Plus show for those heart-warming moments. If anything, we watch because we want to be positively stressed out by the explosive melodrama at the heart of the show – and boy, does the season 3 trailer indicate that we'll be getting that in spades.

Whether it's Carmy sparring with Richie and Sydney (surprising, I know) over a new set of "non-negotiables" as the restaurant starts to take off, more money issues plaguing the culinary establishment, or everyone throwing various spanners into the works – I can't get over Carmy's reaction to Neil wheeling a piñata into the restaurant – tensions will continue to run high in The Bear's third outing. There's even room for the somewhat surprise return of Molly Ringwald's Claire, who Carmy heartbreakingly pushed away in the season 2 finale. Expect emotional fireworks to be set off if the pair reunite at some point in the forthcoming season.

seeing claire in the bear trailer

But it won't just be problems affecting Carmy that'll drive the narrative of one of the best Hulu shows and best Disney Plus shows' third season. Indeed, the restaurant's eclectic staffers will also continue to share the limelight, as evidenced by The Bear season 3's official story synopsis.

"Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, Sydney Adamu, and Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business.

"It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together.

"As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."

Like the show's second season, The Bear's third installment will comprise 10 episodes (season 1 only had eight entries), with every single episode set to debut on Hulu and Disney Plus on launch day. I know what I'll be doing, then, on June 27 – and yes, I'll be shouting "Yes, chef!" at my TV screen whenever Carmy barks another order at his fellow cooks and other employees as I watch along.