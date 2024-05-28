The Bear season 3 trailer serves up a sizzling appetizer before the hit FX show's return in late June

The Bear season 3's latest teaser suggests tempers will flare yet again in the hit show's next entry.

Full spoilers follow for The Bear season 2.

The Bear season 3 is less than a month away, so it's high time that someone said "Yes, chef!" to our request to see some footage from the hit show's next entry.

Last Friday (May 24), FX – the studio behind the acclaimed comedy-drama – duly obliged, with the Disney subsidiary delivering a spicy 30-second trailer to tide us over until the show returns.

Given its brief runtime, there's not a lot we can glean from The Bear season 3's latest teaser but, based on the fast-paced clips we see, it'll serve up another tension-filled mix of melodrama and comedy that threatens to boil over at any moment.

This isn't the first teaser we've eaten up ahead of The Bear's third season being released. Over two weeks ago (May 10), FX revealed The Bear season 3's first trailer, albeit it was one that offered no clues about where the story was heading. Instead, it simply showed Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) preparing to cook up another food-based storm at the titular restaurant, which officially opened in the Hulu and Disney Plus show's season 2 finale.

The Bear season 3's dual teasers come three months after its June 27 release date – and confirmation that all eight episodes will drop on launch day – was announced. That reveal came three months after The Bear was renewed for a third season. Given the number of plaudits and awards it's received since its June 2022 debut, plus its popularity among general viewers, it was inevitable that one of the best Hulu shows and best Disney Plus shows would re-open its doors to the public.

Dishing up a four course meal

The Bear's third season isn't going to be its last. (Image credit: FX Productions)

The Bear season 3 might not be the end of the line for the Christopher Storer-developed series, either. First reported by Reel Chicago and later circulated by Deadline, rumors abound that FX has greenlit a fourth installment of the culinary drama, which is apparently being filmed back-to-back with the forthcoming season. An FX spokesperson declined to comment when approached by Variety for confirmation on whether a fourth season was in the offing. It's possible, though, that we'll get an announcement once season 3 has been released on two of the world's best streaming services.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regardless, it's a wise move for FX to shoot two seasons of its most popular show – I'm sure Shōgun will argue against that, mind you – simultaneously. Just as Ted Lasso's cast became sought-after names following the hit Apple TV Plus show's explosion in popularity, some of The Bear's talented cast have similarly found themselves as some of the hottest prospects in the entertainment industry.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who some viewers might have also know from Andor, is in line to play The Thing in Marvel's live-action reboot of The Fantastic Four. Ayo Edebiri voiced April O'Neil in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, will voice another animated character in Pixar's Inside Out 2, and was in line to appear in Marvel's Thunderbolts film before scheduling conflicts scuppered those chances. As for White, he recently starred in A24's The Iron Claw (out now on Max), Apple's Fingernails movie, and was also coveted by Marvel at one point.

With some of The Bear's most notable names becoming hot commodities in Hollywood circles, it's unclear how their increasingly packed schedules might impact development on future installments of the wildly successful show. Shooting two seasons back-to-back, then, makes sense if some of them will be unavailable for long stretches throughout the rest of 2024. Nobody outside of Storer knows how long The Bear will run for, either, so it's possible that its fourth season could be its last. If it is, at least we'll have been treated to a tasty, four course meal, rather than the increasingly common three-season arc that most series deliver.

The Bear season 3 debuts on Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (internationally on June 27.