The Bear season 3 sets June return on Hulu, and there’s ‘no doubt’ you can stream all episodes on day one

It's time for Jeremy Allen White to put his pants back on and get to work: The Bear season 3 is in production and we'll be able to stream it on Disney Plus and Hulu this June. News about the release date was announced by FX chairman John Landgraf, who was speaking at the Television Critics Association's press tour.

He said that there's "no doubt" all of the episodes will be streaming from day one, so you'll be able to pull the drapes shut and binge the whole lot. As Variety reports, that's because FX knows how tense the show can be. “It wasn’t lost on me or anyone who worked on the show that it was anxiety-inducing,” Landgraf says. “So we made a decision to drop the whole thing because it has a beautiful, uplifting ending.”

The Bear has been a smash hit for FX, garnering not just rave reviews but tons of awards too – and its recent batch of Emmy awards were for the first season, not the even better second. So if the third season is up to the same standards, we're in for a serious TV treat. And if you haven't already seen it, you should: it's one of the best Hulu shows and best Disney Plus shows around.

The Bear season 3: what we know so far

One of the things that characterised The Bear season two was its guest stars, who included Jamie Lee Curtis (extraordinary), Bob Odenkirk (even more annoying than Saul Goodman) and Olivia Coleman (magnificent). Will Season three have a similarly stellar cast?

Landgraf isn't saying: when asked if he could share any guest star details he said "unfortunately, I can't. I was surprised as you were when the Christmas episode came through the door." That episode was Fishes, one of the most spectacularly uncomfortable episodes of any TV show we've ever seen.

Details of the plot for season three haven't been revealed or leaked, but season two ended with some pretty major questions that will no doubt be resolved in the third: questions such as, what now for Carmy and Claire? Will Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis) return? Can Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) become any more awesome?

One thing you shouldn't expect is a romantic sub-plot centring on Carmy and Sydney: Edebiri has said that that's not where the show wants to go, and that's very much a good thing. The friendship between the two troubled characters is one of the most refreshing things about the show because it isn't a romantic relationship or hinting that there might be one.

Another thing you shouldn't expect is a trailer any time soon: if the show follows the timescales set in previous seasons, filming won't wrap until the end of April and a trailer is unlikely to appear before mid-May. Think of the wait for the show as a sous vide or beef made low-and-slow: it may take a little time, but the results are worth waiting for.