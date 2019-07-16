Don’t pay full price for a GoPro Hero 7 – snag these Amazon Prime Day deals instead

If you've wanted to pick up one of the latest GoPro Hero 7 series action cameras, Amazon Prime Day has you covered with this great deal on a price-dropped GoPro Hero 7 Black.

From its original launch price of $399.99, the camera has dropped down 14% to $347. But there are even better deals on the other GoPro Hero 7 series action cameras below.

If you're not up to speed on the newest GoPro cameras, the Hero 7 Black is the most senior of the three Hero models from the action cam leader, with the Hero7 Silver and Hero7 White sitting underneath it. And with this latest GoPro price drop, it's asking price is closer to the Silver model's original list price more than ever.

GoPro Hero 7 US Deals

GoPro Hero7 Black $399 | $342

With 4K video to 60p, silky HyperSmooth stabilization, live streaming and more, the Hero7 Black is our top pick of the action camera bunch for many good reasons.View Deal

It's capable of 4K60p recording and Full HD capture at up to 240fps, but the big star of the spec sheet is its HyperSmooth stabilization system. We heaped praise on this when we came to review the camera, finding it gave even bumpier adventures a wonderful fluidity.

On top of that, the control afforded over image capture, together with changes to the UI from previous models, vertical shooting and the nifty TimeWarp feature meant that it ended up being as joyous to use as it was capable. As we concluded our review: "Using the GoPro Hero 7 Black reminds you just why the company has dominated this market."

But if you're looking for a more affordable action camera deals, The GoPro Hero 7 Silver is 28% off.

GoPro Hero 7 Silver $299 $215 on Amazon

If you're willing to forgo a few features for a much lower pricetag, you can pick up the GoPro Hero 7 Silver for a whopping 28% off. The action camera ditches the front screen and photo/video modes but retains voice control, 10MP photos and 4K video.View Deal

GoPro 7 UK deals

In the UK? You can bag the Hero7 Black for £332.34 right now on Amazon – down from its original £399 RRP – although you might want to go for the Black Bundle option instead, which gives you a whole heap of extras for just £359.95. That includes a memory card, case and an extension pole, saving you from getting these separately later on.