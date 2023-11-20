The new GoPro Hero 12 Black is now on sale – but this Hero 11 Black deal is better value

The November shopping season is now well and truly underway, with Black Friday deals available on everything from cell phones and TVs to air fryers and robot vacuums.

Many of the best action cameras are on sale, too, and although we’re tracking the best Black Friday GoPro deals on a dedicated page, we thought it prudent to highlight the current savings available on two of the best GoPro cameras money can buy in 2023: the GoPro Hero 11 Black and GoPro Hero 12 Black.

The Hero 11 Black is barely a year old, and the Hero 12 Black is even younger (it hit shelves as recently as September), but that hasn’t stopped retailers on both sides of the pond from heavily discounting both action cams for Black Friday. Indeed, the Hero 11 Black is now available for $299.99 (down $349.99) at Best Buy in the US, or £299.99 (down from £349.99) at Currys in the UK. The newer Hero 12 Black is also on sale for $349.99 (down from $449.99) at Best Buy in the US, or £339 (down from £399.99) at Amazon in the UK.

So, which model to choose? All four prices represent new record lows for GoPro’s latest and greatest action cams, but their differences are more granular than game-changing. For the $50 / £40 premium of the Hero 12 Black, you’ll get a new 1/4-inch thread mount, 10-bit log capture, HDR video capture, and new external and dual-channel audio tools. If you don't consider any of those new features critical, then the still-excellent (and cheaper) Hero 11 Black is the better value option this Black Friday.

Today's best GoPro deals (US)

GoPro Hero 11 Black: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

Given the similarities between the GoPro Hero 11 Black and its successor, the Hero 12 Black, it's safe to say that the former action camera is among the very best action cameras money can buy in 2023 – and it's available for a record-low $299.99 at Best Buy right now. The Hero 11 Black builds on the Hero 10 Black's already impressive foundations with a square 1/1.9in sensor (making it ideal for vertical videos), a HyperView digital lens, and a longer-lasting Enduro battery. The GoPro Hero 11 Black Creator Edition is also on sale at Best Buy right now for $449.99.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

GoPro's latest action cam, the GoPro Hero 12 Black, is only a few months old, but that hasn't stopped Best Buy from knocking $100 off its RRP for Black Friday. The standalone model is on sale at Amazon for $349.99 right now, but for the same price, you can pick up this GoPro Hero 12 Camera bundle, which includes a floating hand grip, a head strap, and an extra Enduro battery and a case. As for the differences between this action cam and its predecessor, the new external and dual-channel audio tools are useful, and filmmakers will appreciate the addition of 10-bit log capture and timecoded footage. If you're not fussed by any of those features, go for the cheaper GoPro Hero 11 Black.

Today's best GoPro deals (UK)

GoPro Hero 11 Black: was £349.99 now £299.99 at Currys

The Hero 11 Black is undoubtedly one of the best action cameras GoPro has made so far, and it's been given a handsome £50 price cut in this Currys deal. This camera builds on the Hero 10 Black's already impressive foundations with a new square 1/1.9in sensor (making it ideal for vertical videos), plus a new HyperView digital lens and a new Enduro battery. If you want the best action around, this is it. If stock runs low, you'll find also find the GoPro Hero 11 Black on sale at S2AS.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £399.99 now £339 at Amazon

GoPro's latest action cam, the GoPro Hero 12 Black, is only a few months old, but that hasn't stopped Amazon (and Currys) from knocking £60 off its RRP for Black Friday. As for the differences between this action cam and its predecessor, the new external and dual-channel audio tools are useful, and filmmakers will appreciate the addition of 10-bit log capture and timecoded footage. If you're not fussed by any of those features, go for the cheaper GoPro Hero 11 Black.

