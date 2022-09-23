Black Friday GoPro deals 2022: what we expect to see

If you're looking for the best Black Friday GoPro deals, then you've come to the right place. We don't expect to see a massive range of the best GoPro deals until November when you will find discounts on a vast range of GoPros from the humble Hero 8 to the all-new Hero 11 Black edition in the Black Friday GoPro deals. .

We know that there are some pretty good action cameras available these days, but there will always be a place for GoPro, the original that started this entire ecosystem of action cameras. Black Friday 2022 is a great time to pick one up, whether you're just starting out in photography and want to record your travel adventures or looking for a small and discreet camera to record your street photography POVs, or you just want something rugged to record your run sending it down a mountain in glorious 4K, then there should be something for you within this list.

Black Friday isn't officially starting until Friday, November 25 this year, but Amazon is known to kick off its deals early and will have themed sales weeks in the run-up to the event, but Amazon isn't the only one to be watching this Balck Friday, GoPro will also be offering great discounts direct to users, usually throwing in their GoPro subscription whole year (which you will have to pay $49.99 / £49.99 a year thereafter). When these bargains start rolling in, we'll keep this page up to date with all the best offers on this page, so make sure to bookmark it!

If you're not sure whether to get a GoPro Subscription as part of GoPro's Black Friday sales, we've answered that question further down this page (the short answer: for most people, it's a good idea).

Beyond action cams, there will be plenty of Black Friday camera deals with the build-up to Black Friday and on the day itself, so be sure to check out our Best Black Friday camera deals hub for all your photography needs.

Black Friday GoPro deals

Our predictions

Black Friday GoPro deals tend to come in two types. If you're looking for one of the latest models, then GoPro itself tends to offer the best deals on the internet for its current range – right now, this includes the GoPro Hero 11 Black, GoPro Hero 10 Black, and GoPro Max. These deals tend to be the best around because GoPro is keen to push its Subscription, which nets you a big discount on a new GoPro (roughly $150 / £150) and can be canceled at any time before it auto-renews (at a cost of $49.99 / £49.99 per year).

However, if you don't want to splurge your hard earn cash on the latest and greatest GoPro you will see fantastic bargains this Black Friday on older GoPro models, which are no longer sold by GoPro itself. Right now, this includes the Hero 9 Balck, and Hero 8 Black, both of which received generous discounts last year. Another favorite for GoPro Black Friday deals from retailers is the 'holiday bundle', which sees large accessory bundles on even older models – sometimes as far back as the GoPro Hero 7 Black, or the Hero 6 Black get large price cuts with all the accessories you could ever want or need, and best of all the Hero 2 was the first to introduce GoPro's legendary Hypersmooth stabilization, so no matter of rough or bumpy your adventure you can be sure to get the smoothest video possible.

If you don't need the absolute latest features or image stabilization and would prefer to have a super-versatile bundle of mounts, accessories, and spare batteries instead, these can offer excellent value. Still, while Black Friday discounts on older GoPro models can bring temptingly low prices, these aren't always the lowest-ever prices – so we'll be on hand to help you separate the genuinely good deals from the merely average ones.

Black Friday FAQs

When will the best GoPro Black Friday deals start? GoPro Black Friday deals are set to start on Friday, November 25 this year, but the traditional panic to get the deals on one day has definitely subsided. Based on the success of the discounts being spread across a longer period 12 months ago, we expect to see something similar from most retailers again in 2022. However, remember the best deals are still reserved for the week of Black Friday. GoPro prices tend to drop a small amount in the weeks leading up to the holiday shopping event, before dropping even further for the GoPro Black Friday deals themselves. So if you're in need of an action camera for an upcoming trip before Black Friday, look out for some smaller price cuts. If for whatever reason you end up missing out on Black Friday itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Cyber Monday GoPro deals coming just after, and then the Christmas deals will be out in full force at the end of the year too.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a GoPro?

As a general rule, Black Friday is always a great time to buy a new action camera, especially a GoPro as retailers, including GoPro themselves know these are sought-after items and try and offer the best deals over Balck Friday, but not every deal is as good as it may seem – which is where we come in.

In some cases, retailers do mark up the prices of action cams in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the run of the actual sales event. This doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy though – on many occasions, their prices still drop to record-lows. But in the grand scheme of things, the percentage saving may not be quite as large as advertised.

In these situations, we'll only highlight the actual saving of any Black Friday deal based on the camera's recent price history, and we will make sure it's a genuinely good buy by looking further back. This isn't necessarily the norm, though, and many action cams do simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals on older GoPro models, or significant discounts from GoPro.

Where are the best places to find Black Friday camera deals?

The best Black Friday GoPro deals can be found from these retailers:

Will there be Black Friday deals on GoPro accessories?

Those of you that already have a GoPro might want to get your hands on some more camera accessories, which you should be able to find a GoPro Black Friday deal on – these aren’t as significant as those on the bundles or cameras though.

Last year, the official GoPro website and Amazon cut the prices of some GoPro mounts, mods, and other accessories but the majority of add-ons for the cameras are universal to all models so we often see them discounted at different points through the year. That being said, the likes of the GoPro Shorty and the GoPro 3-way Camera Mount were on offer at the end of November last year, if only by a few dollars/pounds.

GoPro bundles were discounted last year and these included accessories such as batteries, SD cards, and tripods. So if you’re looking to buy a GoPro and know you will want some accessories too, make sure you look at the different bundles on offer. Both the GoPro website and GoPro Amazon store stock the bundles that we often see a healthy discount come Black Friday.

Tips for buying a GoPro action camera

The sheer number of GoPro action cameras, and their similar names, can make choosing the right one difficult. So we've put together this quick primer on picking the best GoPro for your needs.

In general, GoPro models differ in terms of their features and shooting modes, rather than their ruggedness. Since the Hero 5 Black launched in 2016, all GoPros have been waterproof to 10m without a case – so if that's your main priority, an older model could suit you better than the latest ones, and help save you of our hard-earned cash.

However, occasionally GoPros do make big leaps forward, with the models in between offering more incremental upgrades. In the past few years, we'd say those paradigm-shifting models have been the GoPro Hero 9 Black and Hero 7 Black. This is because the Hero 9 Black (below) brought a new sensor and a front-facing screen, while the Hero 7 Black was the first to deliver GoPro's class-leading HyperSmooth stabilization.

This doesn't mean those two models are the only ones you should buy, though. For example, the Hero 10 Black is a more polished version of the Hero 9 Black, thanks to its GP2 processor. If you want the most versatile GoPro ever, we'd say it's worth the premium over the Hero 9 Black if you can afford it. Fundamentals like image quality are, though, very similar on both models.

(Image credit: Future)

If you want a more affordable GoPro, then you'll likely be deciding between the Hero 8 Black and Hero 7 Black. This decision largely comes down to how much you prize accessories. The Hero 8 Black was the first GoPro to be compatible with GoPro's 'Mod' add-ons, which include the 'Media Mod' with its built-in microphone, a Display Mod for those who need a front-facing screen, and the Light Mod. If you don't need those, or the Hero 8 Black's handy built-in mounting fingers, then the Hero 7 Black could be a good Black Friday buy.

Lastly, there are older GoPro models like the Hero 6 Black and older. These days, we'd generally recommend only getting GoPros from the Hero 7 Black onwards, due to the absence of HyperSmooth stabilization on models before those ones. However, there are a couple of exceptions.

Firstly, Black Friday can deliver some great 'holiday bundle' deals on older GoPros, whose range of accessories can help compensate for their older features. Also, while the Hero 7 White and Hero 7 Silver lack HyperSmooth stabilization, the latter can shoot in 4K – so if you're going to be moving over relatively smooth terrain, it could also offer great value during Black Friday.

Should I buy a GoPro with a Subscription during Black Friday?

Since 2020, GoPro has been offering large discounts on its current action cameras when you buy them with a GoPro Subscription. This makes the buying decision a little more complicated – so should you sign up for a Subscription, or are there downsides?

Firstly, those discounts aren't quite as sizable as they may appear, because the price of GoPro's flagships has gone up by 10-15% in the past few years. For example, the GoPro Hero 8 Black originally launched for $399.99 / £379.99, which is the same price as this year's GoPro Hero 11 Black with a Subscription.

Still, leaving that aside, the Subscription offers do offer good value – and we'd certainly recommend signing up for one when buying a GoPro from the 2021 range, for a couple of reasons. The first one is that you can cancel the annual subscription at any time before it automatically renews after a year.

(Image credit: GoPro)

But the other is that the Subscription brings some very handy features. You can read more about them in our GoPro Subscription guide, but in short, you get unlimited cloud storage for all of your footage (in original quality), sizable discounts on GoPro accessories, replacements for damaged cameras (with a small fee), the ability to set up private Livestream links, and all of the premium features of the GoPro editing app (which typically costs $9.99 / £9.49 / AU$14.99 per year).

Given those benefits, and the fact that a GoPro Subscription on its own costs $49.99 / £49.99 / AU$69.99 per year, we think it's definitely taking up the Subscription offer if you're thinking of buying a GoPro Hero 11 Black, Hero 10 Balck, Hero 9 Black, or the GoPro Max during this year's Black Friday event. Just make sure you set a reminder on your phone for the Subscription's auto-renew date, so you can make a decision on whether or not to keep it.

3 best GoPros to look out for on Black Friday

(Image credit: Future)

1. GoPro Hero 10 Black The most versatile action camera you can buy Weight: 153g | Waterproof: 10m | 5.3K video: 30fps | 4K video: 120fps | 2.7K video: 240fps | Stills resolution: 23MP | Battery life : 1,720 mAh specifications Storage Size 64GB Colour Black Condition New, Refurbished $449.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $449.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $449.99 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Powerful new processor Handy 4K/120p mode Class-leading stabilization Same sensor as Hero 9 Black Pricier than rivals

GoPro's latest flagship may be an obvious pick, but its new GP2 processor means we think it's worth the premium over the Hero 9 Black. That processor unlocks a load of useful features, including the ability to shoot 4K/120p video and a much smoother user interface. The result is an action camera that's ideal for all-weather vlogging, capturing your adventures in 5K, or a whole host of other situations if you tap into its 'Power Tools', live streaming, and webcam tricks. There are certainly more affordable GoPros than the Hero 10 Black, and older models like the Hero 8 Black are worth considering if the video quality isn't paramount – but GoPro's latest flagship is undoubtedly its most polished, versatile action camera so far.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero 10 Black review

(Image credit: Future)

2. GoPro Hero 8 Black Now offers great value as a 4K action cam Weight: 126g | Waterproof: 10m | 4K video: Up to 60fps | 2.7K: Up to 120fps | 1080: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 12MP | Battery life: 1-2hrs est specifications Storage Size 128GB Colour Black Condition New, Refurbished $299.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $299.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $299.99 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Supreme image stabilization New Media Mods add skills Low-light performance needs work Stills quality beaten by smartphones

If you don't need a front-facing screen or 5K video powers, then the Hero 8 Black is GoPro's sweet spot of features and value right now. Its 4K/60p video matches that of the Hero 9 Black, while its HyperSmooth stabilization is almost identical. It was the first GoPro to be compatible with the company's own 'Mod' accessories, which can turn it into a more powerful vlogging tool, and also has the now-standard built-in mounting fingers. Throw in 1080p live-streaming and basic-but-useful 1080/240p slo-mo options, and you have a fine action camera that now offers good value – particularly if it gets a bonus Black Friday discount.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero 8 Black review

(Image credit: GoPro)

3. GoPro Hero 7 Black This former flagship now offers fantastic value Type: Action camera | Megapixels: 12MP | Viewfinder: No | Screen type: 2-inch fixed touchscreen | Max burst speed: 12 megapixel stills at up to 30fps | Movies: 4K at 60fps | User level: Beginner specifications Storage Size 16GB - 32GB Colour Black HDR HDR Read more ▼ $209 (opens in new tab) at Adorama (opens in new tab) $452.48 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $474.02 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Great 4K video and image quality HyperSmooth is very effective TimeWarp is great fun Useful UI improvements Can struggle with voice commands Screen unresponsive at times Slo-mo footage only output through app or software Many cheaper options

It might now be a few years old and you might have to do some digging around to find one new, but if you're looking for a cheap, rugged GoPro that still delivers good 4K video quality, we think the GoPro Hero 7 Black is the one to watch during this year's Black Friday sales. It was the model that brought software leaps like HyperSmooth stabilization and TimeWarp, which still easily stand up today and have only really been refined by its successors.

Video and stills quality is excellent, and it has built-in waterproofing without the need for a case. It isn't compatible with GoPro's new Mod accessories and lacks the Hero 9 Black's front-facing screen. But if you just want a tough, reliable action camera with impressive image quality, it's the best value GoPro you can buy.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero7 Black review

Last year's best GoPro Black Friday deals

We took a look back at last year’s GoPro Black Friday deals to get a feel of what will be on offer this year. The main thing we noticed were the biggest deals being on bundles rather than the standalone cameras. For example, last year there was a $150/£150 saving on the latest camera, the GoPro Hero 9 Black, which came in a premium bundle with accessories and a year GoPro subscription. If you didn’t want to commit to the subscription, there was a $50/£50 saving on the standard Hero 9 bundle, which came with an extra battery and a 64GB memory card.

Price cuts on older models, like the GoPro Hero 5 and GoPro Hero 6, were few and far between - a rarity in these big sales. However, these older models have been discontinued and are no longer available on the GoPro website so it is unlikely there will be too many discounts on them in 2021. Outside of the bundle deals, the GoPro Hero 7 and GoPro Hero 8 were the best value for money. In the US the GoPro Hero 7 Black dropped by $60 to $209, and in the UK the same camera dropped to £62.99 - its lowest price ever.

Black Friday GoPro deals (US)

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Save $100 - The predecessor of the latest camera, the GoPro Hero 8, was available in this bundle with a shorty (extension pole & tripod), head strap, spare battery and 32GB memory card. The GoPro Hero 8 Black usually sells around the $300 mark for the camera itself, so this was a great deal.

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 9 Black Bundle: $499.99 $349.98 at GoPro

Save $150 - The GoPro Hero 9 was launched in September before Black Friday last year, making it the latest camera available. This bundle included the camera, a 32GB SD card, magnetic swivel clip and a 1-year GoPro subscription. The camera itself retails for $449.99, so this was a bargain.

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 7 Black: $299.99 $209 at Walmart

Save $90.99 - The GoPro Hero 7 Black was the budget option out of the range of cameras a few years ago. But this model can still shoot in 4K and was the first to introduce hyper-stabilization to the GoPro lineup.

Black Friday GoPro deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 7 Black: $24 9.99 $187 at Amazon

Save £62.99 - The GoPro Hero 7 Black was the budget option out of the range of cameras a few years ago. But this model can still shoot in 4K and was the first to introduce hyper-stabilization to the GoPro lineup.

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 8 Black bundle: £379.99 £319.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - The predecessor of the latest camera, the GoPro Hero 8, is still an excellent action camera and it offered even better value in this bundle. You got the camera itself, which shoots in 4K video, and a range of accessories, including a shorty tripod, headstap and spare battery.

