Don't miss these Cyber Monday GoPro deals 2024, the only deals that I'd go for myself

Cyber Monday is here, and many of the same GoPro deals from Black Friday are still floating around. These include savings on the new Hero 13 Black and Hero (2024), which are getting their first ever discounts this sales season, while savings on previous generations continue too.

Of all the current GoPro deals, my personal favorite is the Hero 13 Black + Accessories bundle for $349.99 at Best Buy (was $449.99), or £349.99 at Currys (was £449.99) in the UK – chiefly because the Accessories Bundle represents such great value. I had a blast reviewing the flagship model earlier in the year, and the new Lens Mod accessories only elevate its standing in the action cam scene.

But really, I'd be happy to plumb for any of the GoPro deals listed below – with older models coming in even cheaper, with their prices fluctuating, so keep your eyes peeled on this page for the best deals on previous Hero models. FAQs related to this year's sale can be found further down too. I've also put together a Cyber Monday camera deals hub featuring a wider variety of products, and if you want to see all kinds of tech deals live today, head over to our main Cyber Monday deals page.

Today's best GoPro deals in the US

GoPro Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy The best deal in the US for any GoPro camera has to be the Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle for $349.99. GoPro values the bundle at $500, although it's a saver bundle with a list price is $449.99, meaning technically a discount of $100. If you coming in new to the GoPro ecosystem and need the extra accessories for the Hero 13 Black, this is hands down the best deal. Frankly, even if you have a prior model, but are still set on this latest flagship, the accessories bundle is the best option because you can't use your old batteries in a Hero 13 Black. There are also bundles with GoPro's new Lens Mods, about which you can find out more in my in-depth review, link just above. Price check: $349.99 at Amazon

GoPro Hero 13 Black: was $399.99 now $339.99 at GoPro GoPro has slashed 15% off the price of its latest flagship action camera, the Hero 13 Black. Even if you already own a GoPro with the accessories included in the deal above – handle, case, spare Enduro batteries – that other deal is still likely the best Hero 13 Black option this Cyber Monday rather than this one, because your old Enduro batteries aren't compatible with the Hero 13 Black. However, this deal is $10 less. You can find out more about what is one of our favorite action cameras ever in the link to our in-depth review, above. Price check: $339.99 at Best Buy

GoPro Hero (2024): was $199.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Launched alongside the Hero 13 Black, the new Hero is a pocket-friendly action cam by GoPro (2024) that's half the size and half the price. It's a much simpler device designed for beginners, with basic 4K video, slow motion 2.7K 60fps and 12MP stills. This is the tiny action camera for those that want the simplest possible experience, although experienced users will find its limitations a little frustrating. Still, if you're looking for your first-ever action cam, the Hero (2024) is well worth a look, now with its first ever price cut of 10% off.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $349.99 now $299 at Walmart Recently updated with the Hero 13 Black, it's right to expect deals for the GoPro Hero 12 Black. After reviewing the Hero 13 Black, I pitted to the two cameras agains each other in a Hero 13 Black vs Hero 12 Black article so you can discover what you'd miss out on by opting for the now-cheaper Hero 12 Black. And while the latest model has some handy upgrades, most people won't notice a real difference and could make a decent saving this Cyber Monday. The cameras share the same 8:7 sensor, 5.3K video with 10-bit log capture and timecoded footage, incredible image stabilization, plus useful dual-channel audio tools. The record-low at Walmart was $263.99, so it's not the best price right now, but it's still $40 cheaper than the Hero 13 Black.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Bundle: was $379.99 now $279.99 at Amazon Now two generations old, the Hero 11 Black is still worth your attention in 2024, given how incremental the last two updates have proven; with the same hypersmooth stabilization and image sensor, you get pretty much the same 5.7K video quality. This bundle, now at a record low price, includes the Hero 11 Black camera, head strap + QuickClip, plus an additional Enduro Battery, that's two in all.

Today's best GoPro deals in the UK

GoPro Hero 13 Black: was £399.99 now £329 at Amazon GoPro has slashed 15% off the price of its latest flagship action camera, the Hero 13 Black, but Amazon has reduced the price even further to £329. If you already own a GoPro and accessories, then this option appears to be the best Hero 13 Black deal. However, whether you're coming in new or even as a GoPro veteran with a host of accessories in your arsenal, then the Accessories bundle, below, is even better value for just £18 more at Amazon. You can find out more about what is one of our favorite action cameras ever in the link to my in-depth review, above. Price check: £339.99 at GoPro

GoPro Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle: was £449.99 now £349.99 at Currys The stand-out deal for a GoPro camera so far in the UK has to be the Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle for £349.99. The bundle value is £500, although it's a saver bundle with a list price is £449.99, meaning technically a discount of £100. If you coming in new to the GoPro ecosystem and need the extra accessories for the Hero 13 Black, this is hands down the best deal. Frankly even if you have a prior model, but are still set on this latest flagship, the accessories bundle is probably best because you can't use your old batteries in a Hero 13 Black. There are also bundles with GoPro's new Lens Mods, about which you can find out more in our in-depth review, link above. Price check: £347 at Amazon

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £399.99 now £287.95 at Amazon Recently updated with the Hero 13 Black, it's right to expect deals for the GoPro Hero 12 Black. I've pitted to the two cameras agains each other in a Hero 13 Black vs Hero 12 Black article so you can discover what you'd miss out on by opting for the now-cheaper Hero 12 Black. And while the latest model has some handy upgrades, most people won't notice a real difference and could make a decent saving this Black Friday. The cameras share the same 8:7 sensor, 5.3K video with 10-bit log capture and timecoded footage, incredible image stabilization, plus useful dual-channel audio tools. Over Black Friday the price of the Hero 12 Black was £299 and so this Cyber Monday deal is slightly better, the record low price earlier this year was £253.47. If you don't need the latest model, this is the best GoPro UK deal this Black Friday.

GoPro Hero 10 Black: was £249.99 now £219 at Amazon If you can do without the 8:7 sensor and 5.3K video of the Hero 11 Black and later models, which makes them ideal for vertical videos, then the Hero 10 Black could be the action camera bargain for you. It has the same GP2 processor and 4K/120p slo-mo mode as the Hero 11 Black, plus the class-leading stabilization of its newer sibling, yet is now available for £219, that's £10 above its record-low price but still a decent deal. It dropped to £249 last Black Friday, which is the current price at other retailers such as Currys, Argos and Jessops.

GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition: was £599.99 now £499.99 at Amazon After the Hero 13 Black was launch in September, there was a price cut of the Hero 12 Black Creator Edition, which on top of the previous generation camera includes the battery grip, tripod, remote, Media Mod, Light Mod, an extra Enduro Battery, and carrying case. Now we're in the Cyber Monday sales, it's dropped to £499 – not bad for a camera that offers most of what its successor can do. However, the record low price for this bundle over Black Friday was £442.08.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was £299.99 now £217.68 at Amazon Usually around £250 in the sales, the Hero 11 Black Mini drops to a lower price of just £217.68, although its lowest price was recently £212.08. Like the new Hero (2024), the Hero 11 Black Mini is a scaled-down GoPro, but arguably with a better feature set, which includes 5.3K video, 24.7MP photos and GoPro's Hypersmooth 5.0 image stabilization and horizon lock. It might be older than the Hero (2024) and cost a bit more, but if size is everything then it could be the better buy.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Tim Coleman Cameras Editor I'm TechRadar's Cameras Editor and have been writing GoPro news, reviews, features and buying guides for years. In fact, I recently did an in-depth review of the latest flagship, the Hero 13 Black – it's one heck of an action cam. I've also covered all the major recent sales events, including Black Friday and Amazon's Prime Day. GoPro updates its flagship action camera every year, and so there are regularly decent deals to be had. However, there's usually one deal that shines above the rest and I'll be sure to find it and share it in this deals guide, together with all the other leading deals of the various GoPro models.

Cyber Monday GoPro deals: FAQs

(Image credit: GoPro)

Is Cyber Monday the best time to buy a GoPro? Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to buy new camera gear in general and it's no different for GoPros. GoPro almost always launches its latest flagship action camera in September, as it did with the Hero 13 Black in 2024, and with Black Friday/ Cyber Monday coming 2-3 months later, the year's biggest sale naturally coincides with the latest deals for older GoPro gear. Don't be fooled by seemingly huge discounts, though – some retailers note the starting price as the original list price even on a GoPro that's several years old, for which the price has long been reduced. Take the Hero 11 Black. It's list price now is £349, but many sales note its list price as the launch £399 price. The bottom line is to look for the best price and not the biggest discount. We check a GoPro's price history and only include the best deals. We typically add a note about the sale price, like if it's the first-ever discounts or the lowest ever price. Most retailers price match, but Amazon often goes one better, so is probably the best place to start looking.

When will the Cyber Monday GoPro deals start in 2024? This year's Cyber Monday sale officially takes place today, December 2. Most retailers price match, so if you see a discount on the Hero 13 Black at, say, Best Buy, chances are it'll also be that price at GoPro's official website. However, Amazon often goes one better with some rival-beating deals. GoPro also offers unique bundles via its own store, such as the Macro Lens Mod bundle, so we'd always recommend checking gopro.com before making a purchase elsewhere. Occasionally an online store can throw in an additional accessory an no extra cost, so it's worth keeping an eye out for those deals too. Most of the leading camera retailers are listed above, along with the best deals currently available.

What Cyber Monday GoPro deals should I expect? GoPro launched the Hero 13 Black in September 2024, and so the best GoPro deals might still turn out to be for the Hero 12 Black, the latest flagship's predecessor. In the UK, it has already dropped to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Will we get even bigger discounts on models further back, such as the Hero 10 Black and Hero 11 Black? We'll see. However, you should know that GoPro rarely drops the prices of any of its flagship series models below $200 / £200, and so as the models currently available stack up, the price difference gets squeezed between those last-gen models. For example, the Hero 10 Black could well drop to its lowest ever price over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but so could the Hero 11 Black and there might only be price difference of $20-50 / £20-50, so you might as well pick up the later model.

Is a GoPro Premium Subscription worth it? If you are planning on using your GoPro regularly, we think a Premium Subscription is worth it. With it, you get unlimited cloud storage, damaged camera replacement and up to 50% off mounts + accessories and more. Given how GoPro's are often exposed to rough and tumble activities, the risk of damage is higher, and so a subscription can give you that peace of mind. If you buy a GoPro action cam new from the GoPro store, then the first year of your subscription is free. Otherwise and after that year, the annual cost is $49.99 / £49.99. That saving could make the GoPro store the best place to buy you're new Hero, even if other leading retailers undercut the sale price.

Why trust TechRadar this Cyber Monday

We've covered Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over decade here at TechRadar, so we've learnt a thing or two when it comes to finding all of the best deals. We also monitor sales throughout the year and track the lowest prices of dozens of the most popular products, so we know a bargain when we see it.

All the GoPro action cams and accessories listed in this Cyber Monday deals guide have been rigorously tested by our experts and we only include gear that we personally recommend and would buy with our own money. We lean on our vast experience testing GoPro gear and tracking deal patterns.