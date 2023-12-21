Hurry! GoPro's best action cams are still on sale – but they're selling fast

Retailers in both the US and UK saw fit to discount the best GoPro cameras by a healthy margin over Black Friday weekend, and although we're now well into December, the likes of Amazon and Best Buy continue to offer the GoPro Hero 11 Black and GoPro Hero 12 Black for their lowest-ever prices.

Indeed, the Hero 11 Black is still available for $299.99 (down from $349.99) at Best Buy in the US, or £299 (down from £399.99) at Jessops in the UK. The newer Hero 12 Black is also on sale for $349.99 (down from $449.99) at Best Buy in the US, or £339 (down from £399.99) at Amazon in the UK.

So, which model to choose? All four prices represent record-lows for GoPro’s latest and greatest action cams, but their differences are more granular than game-changing. For the $50 / £40 premium of the Hero 12 Black, you’ll get a new 1/4-inch thread mount, 10-bit log capture, HDR video capture, and new external and dual-channel audio tools. If you don't consider any of those new features critical, though, then the still-excellent (and cheaper) Hero 11 Black is the better value option.

Incidentally, Amazon alone has sold over 4,000 Hero 11 Black cameras and over 5,000 Hero 12 Black cameras in the past 30 days, so we suggest you get a move on if you're keen to bag a GoPro bargain while stocks last.



Today's best GoPro deals

GoPro Hero 11 Black

US: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

UK: was £399.99 now £299 at Jessops

Given the similarities between the GoPro Hero 11 Black and its successor, the Hero 12 Black, it's safe to say that the former action camera is among the very best action cameras money can buy in 2023 – and it's available for a record-low price at Best Buy (US) and Jessops (UK) right now. The Hero 11 Black builds on the Hero 10 Black's already impressive foundations with a square 1/1.9in sensor (making it ideal for vertical videos), a HyperView digital lens, and a longer-lasting Enduro battery.

For more holiday and Christmas gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. Oh, and be sure to follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and unmissable deals!

More holiday sales in the US

Today's best GoPro deals (US)

GoPro Hero 11 Black: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

Given the similarities between the GoPro Hero 11 Black and its successor, the Hero 12 Black, it's safe to say that the former action camera is among the very best action cameras money can buy in 2023 – and it's available for a record-low $299.99 at Best Buy right now. The Hero 11 Black builds on the Hero 10 Black's already impressive foundations with a square 1/1.9in sensor (making it ideal for vertical videos), a HyperView digital lens, and a longer-lasting Enduro battery. The GoPro Hero 11 Black Creator Edition is also on sale at Best Buy right now for $449.99.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

GoPro's latest action cam, the GoPro Hero 12 Black, is only a few months old, but that hasn't stopped Best Buy from knocking $100 off its RRP for Black Friday. The standalone model is on sale at Amazon for $349.99 right now, but for the same price, you can pick up this GoPro Hero 12 Camera bundle, which includes a floating hand grip, a head strap, and an extra Enduro battery and a case. As for the differences between this action cam and its predecessor, the new external and dual-channel audio tools are useful, and filmmakers will appreciate the addition of 10-bit log capture and timecoded footage. If you're not fussed by any of those features, go for the cheaper GoPro Hero 11 Black.

Today's best GoPro deals (UK)

GoPro Hero 11 Black: was £349.99 now £299 at Jessops

The Hero 11 Black is undoubtedly one of the best action cameras GoPro has made so far, and it's been given a handsome £50 price cut in this Jessops deal. This camera builds on the Hero 10 Black's already impressive foundations with a new square 1/1.9in sensor (making it ideal for vertical videos), plus a new HyperView digital lens and a new Enduro battery. If you want the best action around, this is it. If stock runs low, you'll find also find the GoPro Hero 11 Black on sale at S2AS.