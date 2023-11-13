The Hero10 Black is the GoPro that I’d buy over Black Friday – here’s why

The GoPro Hero10 Black may have been superseded by both the 11 and 12 but at only $249, a saving of $200, it's hard to find a better action camera for the price.

The Hero11 Black and Hero12 Black both include the ability to shoot vertical video and offer 10-bit recording but these features aren't for everyone. If they're not high up on your wish list the the Hero 10 Black delivers incredible performance and most of the same features for less money.

It offers great image quality and in good light, the images are crisp and colorful, It also benefits from SuperPhoto technology which can help you regain some highlight details from areas like sky.

Our GoPro Hero10 review found it to be a really enjoyable waterproof companion for adventures and b-roll footage. We also pitted the Hero10 Black vs the Hero11 Black where you can see the 9 key differences between the models and see if the latter model really is worth the extra money.

Early Black Friday deal (US)

GoPro Hero10 Black (now with Holiday bundle): was $449.99 now $249 at Adorama

If you don't need the Hero11 Black's square sensor for shooting TikTok-friendly vertical videos, then this Hero 10 Black deal is likely the one for you. It arrived for $399 just over a year ago, and still has the GP2 processor, 4K/120p slo-mo mode and class-leading stabilization of its newer sibling. At just $249 at Adorama right now, the Hero10 Black has never been cheaper, while arguably the 'Adventure Kit for $299 via the same link is even better value.

Early Black Friday deal (UK)

GoPro Hero10 Black: was £349.99 now £249.99 at Amazon

Not too fussed about the Hero11 Black's new square sensor, which makes it ideal for vertical videos? The Hero10 Black is likely the action cam for you. It has the same GP2 processor, 4K/120p slo-mo mode, and class-leading stabilization of its newer sibling, and arrived for £369 just over a year ago. £249.99 is a record-low price.

The Hero10 Black includes a 2.27-inch rear touchscreen which has excellent touch sensitivity. Alongside this there's the GP2 processor which contains enough power to make the screen lovely and responsive.

This action camera also has great in-camera horizon leveling and HyperSmooth 4.0 making it possible to correct footage that's been skewed by 45 degrees. This is a handy feature for mountain bikers or skiers who want smooth footage that won't give viewers motion sickness.

(Image credit: Future)

The Hero10 Black can obviously be purchased as is but if you want a bundle of additional accessories then grab the Hero 10 Black Bundle for only £399 on Amazon. The bundle includes a Magnetic Swivel Clip, a Rechargeable Battery (2), Shorty (Tripod + Grip), and a Carrying Case.

GoPro continues to sell the Hero10 Black on its website because it is still an incredibly capable and popular action camera. The fact that it has dropped to $249 / £249.99 makes this a very tempting deal indeed.