I've picked the 26 best Cyber Monday camera deals I'd buy as a serious photographer, including Sony, Canon, Insta360 and more

Black Friday may be over, but now Cyber Monday deals are cropping up, with many of the same offers remaining in place over the weekend. As a pro photographer, I can assure you that those on sale from the likes of Canon, Sony and Insta360 are some of the best cameras around. We’ve thoroughly reviewed many of them before, and I'd be happy to go for the deals featured below myself.

Of all the best Cyber Monday camera deals, some of my favorites include the OM System OM-5 with 12-45mm F4 Pro lens for $1,099 at Adorama in the US, and in the UK, the Sony A7 IV is now just £1,599 at Jessops – a new record-low price for this stunning, full-frame mirrorless camera.

If you’re looking for a sturdy camera to capture your action-packed adventures, see my Black Friday GoPro deals round-up instead.

Today's best camera deals in the US

OM System OM-5 with 12-45mm F4 Pro: was $1,599.99 now $1,099 at Adorama US Melding a compact, rugged body with advanced computational features and a 20MP BSI Live MOS Sensor, the OM-5 is an extremely capable camera for the price. Its superb 5-axis image stabilization provides up to 6.5 stops of compensation for blur-free telephoto and long handheld exposures. If you're into shooting video, then you'll get 4K resolution but only up to 30fps, meaning this camera is probably better for photographers. Combined with the 12-45mm F4 Pro lens, and you have a dream lightweight and rugged package for travel photography.

Insta360 X4: was $499.99 now $424.99 at Best Buy The Insta360 X4 is the best handheld 360-degree camera available, with 8K video, slick slow-motion video and a handy 4K single lens mode. Its rugged and waterproof and boasts powerful image stabilization to smooth out your video footage. Throw in a bunch of fun video modes and easy editing, you'll be making videos otherwise impossible with a phone. Seriously – whether it's for 360-degree, underwater action, vlogging or even as a dash cam – the X4 can do it all, with a neat invisible selfie stick for capturing third-person perspectives. Want a second camera for vacation? The X4 could be the ticket, and this sale price is the first-ever discount for our favorite 360-degree camera. Don't need the latest model? Also at it's lowest-ever price, the X3 is now just $329.99 at Best Buy.

DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $239 at Amazon For me, the Mini 4K was already the best value 4K drone for beginners, and with this price cut it's truly unbeatable. It's a minor update of the Mini 2 SE, upping video quality from 2.7K to 4K, which unleashes a 2x digital zoom to get closer footage of your surroundings. Otherwise, it's as you were for DJI's cheapest Mini-series drone; a 3-axis gimbal, reasonable Level 5 wind resistance, flight times of up to 31 minutes and an arsenal of easy flight moves with DJI's handy Fly app. If you're just getting started with drones, the Mini 4K is my top pick. If you're totally new to drones, I'd recommend the Fly More Combo for just $359 (was $449) with which you get two additional batteries and a charging hub. Both deals are 20% off.

Canon EOS R100 (with two lenses): was $829.99 now $499 at Amazon 40% off: The EOS R100 packs Canon's excellent 24MP APS-C sensor, a dual-pixel autofocus system, plus an excellent DSLR-style form factor that's a brilliant design for photography, especially its EVF for clear viewing in bright light. Sadly, the LCD screen is fixed, nor is it touch sensitive, but the EOS R100 is far and away Canon's cheapest RF-mount mirrorless camera, especially now this two-less bundle has dropped to $499. The two entry-level lenses included are the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and the RF-S 55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM, which between them will cover beginners for most photography scenarios. It's not our favorite mirrorless camera, but at this unbeatable price it makes more sense.

Sony ZV-1 II: was $899.99 now $698 at Amazon Succeeding the ZV-1, the ZV-1 II packs many of the same features but delivered the zoom lens with wider field of view that vloggers were calling for, plus a much more useful and intuitive touchscreen. It also has USB-C charging, which cannot be said for the ZV-1 with it's micro USB port – a camera that will potentially be pulled for shelves come 2025 once the EU's Common Charger Directive kicks in. With this $200 price cut, the ZV-1 II comes mightily close in price to the ZV-1 too which is only $50 cheaper now.

Fujifilm Instax Pal: was $167.63 now $79.95 at Walmart Our favorite camera for kids, the Instax Pal is a bundle of fun, now at a record-low price at Walmart, where it's available in Green, Pink or White versions for $79.95. The golf ball-sized digital camera connects to your phone through Fujifilm's app, through which you can easily edit and print using one of the Fujifilm Instax Link portable printers. With rewards given for time spent creating in the app and seamless connectivity, the Pal is a smart choice for a family, with familiar Instax instant camera quality.

Nikon Z8: was $3,996.95 now $3,279.95 at Walmart Save $720: The Nikon Z8 is the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - and is excellent value against its pricier rivals that include the Canon EOS R5 Mark II and the new Sony A1 II. Its 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities and 20fps burst shooting combine for a formidable hybrid camera; it received a full five stars out of five in our Z8 review, in which we praised its like-for-like feature set with the bulkier and pricier flagship Z9. Over at Adorama the Z8 has a lesser $500 price cut – but it comes with accessories such as a flashgun. Either way, the Z8 is almost half the price of the A1 II! Price check: $3,496 at Adorama

Panasonic Lumix S9: was $1,799.99 now $1,497.99 at Adorama US Panasonic's smallest-ever full-frame camera is down to a record-low price with the excellent 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, with a full $300 off the original launch price. Featuring 6K 'open gate' video, Panasonic's handy real time LUTs color profiles and impressive image stabilization, the S9 brings an extremely competitive set of video-focused features for the price. While photographers will be better served with other bodies, the S9 is a great choice for beginner videographers in particular. At Adorama, the camera is available in four colors; black, blue, red and green for this sale price. Price check: $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Insta360 Ace Pro: was $349.99 now $299.99 at BHPhoto Recently updated with the Ace Pro 2, the Ace Pro was the first action camera to boast 8K video recording, a feat still not matched by GoPro or DJI. Insta360's Ace Pro models are also the only action cameras from those brands to feature a flip-up selfie screen, which is much easier to view than the fixed front screen of the Hero 12 Black and DJI Osmo Action 4 – other action cams from the same period as the Ace Pro, also both replaced with newer models. This sale price is a record low for the Ace Pro.

Sony ZV-1F: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy This vlogging camera shares many similarities with the ZV-1, including Sony’s impressive SteadyShot stabilization technology, 4K video footage, industry-leading autofocus and face-tracking, three-capsule built-in mic, and a fully articulating screen for easy shooting in selfie mode to guarantee everything is framed the way you want it. The main difference is the lens is a sharp fixed 20mm wide angle one, versus the versatile zoom lens of the ZV-1. Oh, and the price – the ZV-1F is even lower at $399.99 for Black Friday... bargain!

DJI Osmo Action 4: was $299 now $209 at Best Buy A $90 discount is a decent saving for this rugged action camera that was released just a year ago, and you can rest assured that you're getting some of the latest tech out there, such as 4K video with excellent stabilization. It's also an improvement on the Action 3 thanks to a 1/1.3-inch larger sensor that immediately results in better low-light performance. You'll also get a camera that is waterproof down to 18m and a handy magnetic mounting system. We're big fans of DJI's Osmo Action series – arguably GoPro's biggest challenger.

Nikon Z7 II: was $2,996.95 now $1,996.95 at Adorama US $1,000 off: I don't regret buying the Nikon Z6 II a few years ago, but there are times that I'm a little green-eyed of the pricier and higher 45.7MP resolution of the Z7 II, especially for landscape photography. If there was a deal on the Z7 II like the above from Adorama when I bought my camera, I might have opted for the Z7 II instead. Sure, the Z7 II doesn't have the latest stacked sensor for a speedier performance of the Nikon Z8 and Z9, but it has the same number of pixels, a smaller body, and it now costs less. If you don't shoot a lot of action, the Z7 II could still be your best Nikon mirrorless camera choice today. This discount beats last year's $700 off.

Deals at a glance in the US

Today's best camera deals in the UK

Canon Powershot V10: was £429.99 now £229 at Amazon Save 47%: Canon's Powershot V10 sits in our best vlogging cameras guide for good reason – it is the only dedicated model for vlogging, with pocketable proportions and built-in kickstand to make vlogs on the fly a doddle. It also has a 1-inch sensor that's larger than most of today's smartphones with 4K / 30p video and slow motion Full HD video up to 60fps, backed up with decent internal mics. It can also act as a handy webcam. Overall its tech is a little dated and image stabilization could be better. However, you'll love the design of the V10, and it's at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. Price check: £229.99 at Argos

DJI Osmo Action 4: was £379 now £199 at DJI (US & CA) The record-low price for the Osmo Action 4 continues over at DJI's store, which is impressive for this rugged action camera that was released just year ago, and only just upgraded by the Osmo Action 5 Pro. Rest assured, you're still getting some of the best action cameras available, boasting features such as 4K video with excellent stabilization. It's also an improvement on the Action 3 thanks to a 1/1.3-inch larger sensor that immediately results in better low-light performance. You'll also get a camera that is waterproof down to 18m and a handy magnetic mounting system. I'm a big fan of DJI's Osmo Action series – arguably GoPro's biggest challenger. Don't fall for the severity of the discount – the Osmo Action 4 original price is listed lower at £289, but rest assured that this is easily the lowest price ever for one of my favorite action cameras. Need more convincing? The Osmo Action 4 convinced me action cams are better than mirrorless for vacations.

Canon EOS R8: was £1,699 now £1,099 at Jessops £600: Get one of Canon's best budget full-frame cameras for even less today thanks to a £200 saving combined with a massive £400 cashback offer from Canon. This deal gives you a 24.2 MP full-frame CMOS image sensor and an uncropped 4K movie feature that runs right up to 60 fps. The 3-inch LCD touchscreen is also vari-angle so you can use it in whatever situation you find yourself in. There's a raft of other Canon cashback savings to be had – another standout deal is for the pricier full-frame Canon EOS R6 Mark II for just £1,899 at Jessops (was £2,779) with voucher code CANONSAVE – that's £880 off!

DJI Mini 3 (Fly More Combo): was £579 now £499 at Currys The DJI Mini 3 is small and lightweight, making it perfect for beginners and those wanting to get started with drone photography and videography. It's more affordable than the Mini 4 Pro, although you won't get some of the advanced features, such as collision avoidance. The standout deal is for the Fly More Combo with a +£200 saving and which comes with controller, two additional plus charging hub. If you want the standard drone bundle it's now £295 at Jessops (was £339) – that £134 discount makes the drone more affordable than ever and brings it down to its lowest price ever, closer to the later budget drone, the Mini 4K.

Nikon Z6 III: was £2,699 now £1,999 at Jessops Nikon's Winter Savings, which are available until January 13 2025, include the first-ever discount we've seen on the stunning Nikon Z6 III body, a camera that I am personally considering upgrading to as a Z6 II owner. This fantastic mirrorless camera was just released a few months ago and features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five, which feels like excellent value now with £700 at Jessops and a record-low price. One of the top Black Friday deals gets a glowing recommendation from me and is available for this price at Wex Photo Video, Park Cameras and other leading retailers.

GoPro Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle: was £449.99 now £349.99 at Currys The stand out deal for a GoPro camera so far in the UK has to be the Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle for £349.99. The bundle value is £500, although it's a saver bundle with a list price is £449.99, meaning technically a discount of £100. If you coming in new to the GoPro ecosystem and need the extra accessories for the Hero 13 Black, this is hands down the best deal. Frankly even if you have a prior model, but are still set on this latest flagship, the accessories bundle is probably best because you can't use your old batteries in a Hero 13 Black. There are also bundles with GoPro's new Lens Mods, about which you can find out more in our in-depth review, link above.

Nikon Zf: was £2,499 now £1,667 at Amazon Classic retro style, full frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image-stabilisation, smart manual focus controls, a dedicated black and white color mode – all for a record-low price. The retro-style camera market is big business and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. You'll love the experience shooting with the Zf, and with a discount slashing over £800 off, the Nikon Zf is one of the most tempting Black Friday deals. Note the record low price we've seen the Zf is £1,568.37. It can be a pricey day job when you find deals this good. Note that the wait time is currently 1-2 months, but trust me the wait will be worth it.

OM System Tough TG-7: was £499.99 now £399.99 at Amazon Although not quite as good as the 27% it saw on Black Friday, £100 off for OM System's best tough waterproof camera is still great. The TG-7 features a 12MP sensor, 25-100mm F2.0-4.9 lens with macro focusing, plus IPX8-rated waterproofing up to 15m. The record-low price beats a previous low during Amazon's Prime Day in October by £20. This is a camera that can go places and do things you wouldn't do with your smartphone and well worth a look.

DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £209 at Amazon For me, the Mini 4K was already the best value 4K drone for beginners, and with this price cut it's truly unbeatable. It's a minor update of the Mini 2 SE, upping video quality from 2.7K to 4K, which unleashes a 2x digital zoom to get closer footage of your surroundings. Otherwise, it's as you were for DJI's cheapest Mini-series drone; a 3-axis gimbal, reasonable Level 5 wind resistance, flight times of up to 31 minutes and an arsenal of easy flight moves with DJI's handy Fly app. If you're just getting started with drones, the Mini 4K is my top pick. At Amazon and DJI's store, you can get the Fly More Combo for just £319 (was £399) which is arguably an even better deal.

Sony ZV-1: was £699 now £499 at Amazon Our long-standing top-rated vlogging camera until it was dethroned by the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, the ZV-1 is a superb all-in-one compact video camera with vlog-friendly features; class-leading autofocus, a bright lens for lovely video bokeh, a hotshoe and 3.5mm mic port, plus side-flipping screen ideal for selfies. We even think it's the better buy than the pricier ZV-1 II which really wasn't the successor we hoped for – the ZV-1 is the better buy, even more so now that it's available for its lowest-ever price.

GoPro Hero 12 Black: was £399.99 now £282 at Amazon It's not the cheapest we've seen the GoPro Hero 12 Black drop to in Black Friday-flavored deals, but it's still a good price for last year's Hero camera. While the latest model has some handy upgrades, most people won't notice a real difference and can save a packet by opting for the older model which is currently £282. It has fallen to a record-low £253.47 before, so keep an eye on this one to see if there are any further price drops, especially if you don't need the latest model.

UK deals at a glance

Deals picked by Deals picked by Tim Coleman Cameras Editor I captain the cameras ship at TechRadar and have been writing camera gear news, reviews, features and buying guides for over 15 years, and yes, covered all the major recent sales events. I'm familiar with all the leading cameras and have tracked the best prices on all of the camera gear worth buying. Many of the same deals resurface during sales season, but this year there seems to be improved price cuts on last year's sales, as well as completely new deals.

Cyber Monday camera deals: FAQs

(Image credit: Sony)

Is Cyber Monday the best time to buy a camera? As a general rule, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to buy a new camera, but in some cases retailers mark up the prices of cameras in the run-up in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the actual sales event. This doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy – on many occasions, their prices still drop to record lows. We check a camera's recent price history to make sure if it's a genuinely good buy or not. We only include great deals, and typically add notes about the sale price, like if it's a record-low price. Many cameras do indeed simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals and brand-own cashback schemes, and these are often among the best camera deals of the year. The good news is that if you miss the sales event, the majority of the bargains remain to be had over the following days and weeks. In fact, leading brands Canon, Sony and Nikon have announced winter savings that will remain beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday and into the festive period.

When will the Cyber Monday camera deals start in 2024? This year's Cyber Monday sale officially takes place on November 29, but camera deals are already starting to crop up at major stores. A cat and mouse scenario plays out among the leading retailers: when one retailer drops the price of a camera, rival retailers often price match. If you see a great deal at Amazon, it can pay to check the price at other retailers, making sure you get the best deal, including postage costs. In the US, Adorama often charges the same price for a 'value' bundle which includes additional accessories. We've listed the leading camera retailers and the best deals currently available above. In the UK, it's cashback season, and when you pair that saving with price cuts, the total discount can be huge.

What Cyber Monday camera deals should I expect? Amazon Prime Day in October 2024 gave us a taster of some of the best deals we can reasonably expect over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Standout deals in the US included the Nikon D850 at Amazon US and the Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit, while we saw the first notable discounts on the current Canon EOS R6 Mark II. Meanwhile in the UK, the Sony A7 III dropped below £1,000 for the first time and the DJI Osmo Action hit a record low price. The Osmo Action 4 is one of many cameras recently replaced, in this case by the Osmo Action 5 Pro. It's these products that will receive their first major discounts. Predecessors of other standout new cameras include the Canon EOS R5, Nikon Z6 II, Sony ZV-E10, GoPro Hero 12 Black and more. In the UK it's also the season for cashback savings directly from the brands. Canon has just launched some huge price cuts, including £780 off the EOS R6 Mark II, while Nikon launched a winter savings menu that'll be available until the new year.

Why trust TechRadar this Cyber Monday

We've covered Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over decade here at TechRadar and we've learnt when all the best sales start and how to uncover all of the top camera deals. We also monitor sales throughout the year and track the lowest prices of the most popular products as so we know a bargain when we see it.

Yet who would we be to promote deals without intimate knowledge of the products being recommended? Rest assured, all the deals listed in this Black Friday guide are for camera gear that we personally recommend and would buy with our own money, leaning on countless years of experience testing the latest and greatest models from all of the leading camera brands.