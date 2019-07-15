Dell XPS 13 (2019) with £500 off is the best laptop deal you'll find on Amazon Prime Day

This Dell XPS 13 deal is possibly the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 laptop deal you'll see today — and it's not even on Amazon!

Instead, Dell is holding its own Black Friday in July event, and this week sees the launch of its Mega Deals — which offer even better deals than usual.

To kick the week off, Dell has knocked an amazing £500 off the price of the 2019 model of the Dell XPS 13 — which we currently rank as the best laptop money can buy right now.

This deal is for the high-end model that features 16GB of RAM and a 4K screen. Fitting a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 into a 13-inch display leads to astoundingly crisp image quality.

Even with this discount, the Dell XPS 13 (2019) is still an expensive laptop, but if you're looking for the ultimate premium Ultrabook, then this deal is definitely worth snapping up — and you should act fast, as it only lasts until midnight tonight.

(Image credit: Dell) Dell XPS 13 (2019) £1,929 £1,449.99 at Dell

The best laptop in the world just got better with this incredible deal that knocks £500 off the latest model. This laptop comes with 16GB of RAM, a 13-inch 4K display and speedy 1TB SSD. We have a feeling this deal will sell out fast.View Deal