How to watch Girls: stream every season online

If you’re looking for a new show to binge, you might want to watch Girls, Lena Dunham’s ground-breaking comedy drama. It ran from 2012 to 2017, with a total of six seasons.

Set in New York City, Girls stars Dunham as young writer Hannah, who must adapt to financial independence when her parents decide that they’ll no longer financially support her. Hannah and her friends, Marnie, Jessa, and Shosanna, and on-off boyfriend, Adam - played by Adam Driver, before his Star Wars fame - struggle through their twenties, dealing with career problems, narcissism, addiction, and more along the way.

Girls has been praised for its humorous take on modern New York life and its refreshingly realistic portrayal of women and their relationships with each other. It originally aired on HBO and is now available on streaming services such as HBO Max. Our article will explain how you can watch Girls online, whether you’re in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada.

How to watch Girls online in the US

HBO Max has the rights to stream Girls in the US. An HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 a month and can be accessed on smart TVs like Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, Fire Stick, Chromebooks, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, PC and Mac computers, and Android phones. If you’re a HBO Max subscriber and enjoyed Girls, your next watch might be Sex and the City, which is another series about the lives of women in New York City and was a clear influence on Dunham’s writing. There are a few other ways to watch Girls in the US. You can access the HBO channel via Amazon Prime Video, or it can be streamed with a DirecTV subscription for $69.99 a month.

How to watch Girls online: stream seasons 1-6 in the UK

In the UK, you can stream Girls via either Now TV or Sky. A Now TV Entertainment Pass costs £9.99 a month, and comes with a seven-day free trial. Now TV is ideal for those looking to cut the cord. Otherwise you’ll need a Sky TV subscription to be able to access Girls on Sky Go. Subscribing to Sky is actually more affordable than you might think and there are some great Sky TV deals and packages around at the moment, with complete series like Girls now coming with its entry-level Sky Signature bundle - there's over 500 box sets in total, plus you get Sky Atlantic for when the next big HBO show drama lands in the UK. Sky customers will find every episode of Girls available to watch on-demand on their TV or stream through the Sky Go app, which comes at no extra charge in its standard form.

How to stream Girls and watch every season online in Canada

In Canada, Girls is available on the streaming service Crave. A subscription to Crave with HBO Max costs CA$19.98 a month plus tax, and you can get a seven-day free trial. Like in the US, there are multiple outlets where you can buy the series to watch online, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Sky Store, Chili, Rakuten TV, and Microsoft Store. Prices vary, but the best price is on Chili, which offers Girls for £14.99 per season.

How to watch Girls: stream every season online in Australia