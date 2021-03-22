Where to watch Transparent: stream every season online

If you’re looking for a new comedy series to binge on, you may want to watch Transparent. Created by Joey Soloway, Transparent follows the members of a Los Angeles family after they find out that their parent is a trans woman.

Watch Transparent online Air dates: 2014-2019 Total seasons: 5 (41 episodes) Creators: Joey Soloway Cast: Jeffrey Tambor, Gaby Hoffman, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker, Judith Light Stream now: FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Jeffrey Tambor plays Maura, who comes to terms with her transgender identity late in life. In the opening episode, she comes out to her adult children Sarah, Josh, and Ali, who are played by Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, and Gaby Hoffmann. Judith Light rounds out the cast as Maura’s ex-wife Shelly. Over the series, Maura adjusts to life as a woman, while the other family members face struggles of their own. Transparent has been praised for its sincere and empathetic depiction of gender identity and for its relatable, likeable characters.

The show ran for four seasons from 2014 to 2017 before returning for an extended finale episode in 2019. This drew an end to the series, so now is as good a time as any to catch up on the whole story. In this article, we’ll explain where you can watch Transparent, whether you’re in the US, UK, Canada, or Australia.

Where to watch Transparent online for free with Prime Video

Transparent is an Amazon Original, which means that Amazon Prime Video is the only subscription service through which you can stream all 41 episodes. In the US and UK, you can subscribe to Prime Video on its own, or choose a full Amazon Prime subscription. In Canada and Australia, your only option is the whole Prime subscription. Access to Prime Video allows you to stream a range of movies and series. Other shows worth watching include 60s-set comedy The Marvellous Mrs Maisel and superhero satire The Boys. A full Amazon Prime subscription also gets you ad-free music streaming, access to Prime Reading and Prime Gaming, and free delivery on millions of items. In the US, a Prime Video subscription costs $8.99 per month, while a full Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99 monthly or $119 annually. In the UK, Prime Video costs £5.99 a month, and full Prime costs £7.99 monthly or £79 annually. In Canada, Prime costs $7.99 monthly or $79 annually. And in Australia, Prime costs $6.99 monthly or $59 annually. Prime Video is compatible with any device with the Prime app. This includes: Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire Tablet; Roku, Google Chromecast, and Apple TV media players; Sony, Samsung, and LG Blu-ray players; PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S & X; many Smart TVs; and Android & iOS devices. It’s also available through web browsers.

Where else can I watch I watch Transparent online

In the US and Canada, Season 1 of Transparent is available to buy from Google Play. In the US, Season 1 costs $18.99, and in Canada, you must pay $2.99 per episode.

However, Prime Video is the only place Seasons 2 to 5 are available, and it’s unlikely this will change. And, in the UK and Australia, Prime Video is the only place you can watch any episodes of Transparent.

How to watch Transparent online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

