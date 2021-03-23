Where to watch Alex Rider: Stream every episode online

Looking for your next TV series to binge? You might want to watch Alex Rider, the new spy thriller series based on the novels by Anthony Horowitz. Rider is basically a teenage James Bond. Due to his range of skills, he’s recruited by a division of the British intelligence service, MI6, to carry out top-secret missions.

Watch Alex Rider online Air dates: 2020-present Total seasons: 1 (8 episodes) Creators: Guy Burt Cast: Otto Farrant, Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Andrew Buchan, Brenock O’Connor Stream now: FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

The first season, which was released in 2020, is based on the novel Point Blanc. Rider is sent to infiltrate a controversial school for the wayward children of the ultra-rich. It stars Otto Farrant as Rider, and Stephen Dillane and Vicky McClure as his superiors at the Department of Special Operations, and Andrew Buchan as his uncle Ian, also a spy.

A second season is on the way, this time adapting the novel Eagle Strike, so now is a good time to catch up on the first adventure. In this article, we explain where you can watch Alex Rider, whether you’re in the US, UK, Canada, or Australia.

Where to watch Alex Rider online for free with Prime Video

In the US, Alex Rider can be watched on IMDb TV, a free ad-supported streaming channel. This can be accessed via Amazon Prime Video, using either the Prime Video app or a web browser, without any subscription needed. In the UK, Canada, and Australia, Prime Video has the streaming rights to Alex Rider, so you’ll need a Prime subscription to access the episodes. In the UK, you can subscribe to Prime Video on its own for £5.99 a month, or choose a full Amazon Prime subscription for £7.99 monthly or £79 annually. In Canada and Australia, your only option is the full subscription: $7.99 monthly or $79 annually in Canada, and $6.99 monthly or $59 annually in Australia. In the US, Alex Rider is available to watch on the IMDb channel, which is free with ads on top of your Prime subscription. You can choose to have access to just Prime Video for only $8.99 a month, or pay $12.99 a month of $119 a year for a full Prime membership. Other shows worth watching on Prime Video include spy thriller Jack Ryan and alternate history sci-fi The Man in the High Castle. A full Amazon Prime subscription also gets you ad-free music streaming, access to Prime Reading and Prime Gaming, and free delivery on millions of items. The Prime Video app is available on many devices, including: Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire Tablet; Smart TVs from Panasonic, Vizio, Sony and LG; Sony, Samsung, and LG Blu-ray players; Roku, Google Chromecast, and Apple TV media players; PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X; and Android & iOS devices. It’s also available through web browsers.

Where else can I watch I watch Alex Rider online

In the UK, it’s possible to buy the first season as a one-off purchase from Apple TV or Sky Store for £17.99 or from Google Play for £14.99. Similarly, in Australia, you can purchase the season for $17.99 from Apple TV or for $14.99 from Fetch.

How to watch Alex Rider online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

