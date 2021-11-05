These are the most expensive Lego sets ahead of the Black Friday deals

With Black Friday just around the corner, you're probably making a wish-list of some pretty pricey Lego sets that could get discounted either as a treat for yourself or as a gift to someone you care about.

The Lego Black Friday deals will likely reduce the price of low-cost kits as well as really pricey ones, so if you're lucky, the best Lego set that were previously out of your budget might become more affordable.

With that in mind - and to help you form an early wish-list - we've compiled a list of all the priciest Lego sets that are still on sale. By that we mean, they're still ranged by Lego itself, and haven't been discontinued.

That means, we're using the official price - discontinued sets can often skyrocket in cost because of collectors and fans trying to get the rare kits. To make the cut, the kits needed to cost at least $350 / £300.

We wrote up a similar list to this for Black Friday last year, and have updated it for 2021 with new pricey sets - the list is much longer this year, showing Lego's pushing into pricier builds more and more.

Hopefully something on here will inspire a Black Friday or Cyber Monday Lego deal purchase, or will just give you some super-pricey builds to stare at.

(Image credit: Lego)

1. Lego Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina

We're beginning this list as we mean to go on: with a Lego Star Wars set.

This build, based on the jazzy-lounge-slash-dive-bar where Luke and Obi-Wan meet Han and Chewbacca from the original Star Wars, comes with loads of minifigures, some outbuildings, and the cantina itself.

You'll probably love the set if you're an original-trilogy enthusiast, ready to mutter 'Maclunkey' and laugh to yourself.

The set will set you back $349.99 / £319.99 which is quite a lot for a location build, but the number of figures and bricks justifies it. If that's too much for you though, an alternative Tatooine build is Obi-Wan's hut which costs just $29.99 / £24.99 - a lot more affordable.

(Image credit: Lego)

2. Lego Ideas Grand Piano 21323

This pricey Lego set is deceptively complex - it looks like a plastic piano replica, but it actually moves. Not only is the stool height adjustable, but each key can be pressed to trigger a hammer motion, and the instrument actually plays music.

That's very surprising, given most top-end Lego sets are purely decorative, though it's probably more a party trick than a tool for your next Chopin recital.

As you can imagine, the impressive functionality comes at a high cost, and this Grand Piano Lego set will set you back $349.99 / £319.99 - ouch.

Music fans who don't want to shell out that much for a working keys kit might instead want to look to the Lego Fender Stratocaster set, as at $99.99 / £89.99, it's no-where near as pricey - but it doesn't play notes.

(Image credit: Lego)

3. Lego Star Wars Republic Gunship

Another Lego Star Wars set, and quite an interesting one to buy a high-price collectors' item, since it's based on the oft-maligned prequel trilogy, is this Republic Gunship kit, complete with a stand, a plaque and a mini Mace Windu.

With over 3000 pieces, this is certainly a big set, and it's 74cm wide and 68cm long too, so it'll fill a lot of shelf space. You could also buy it for a child as a play set, but they'll definitely need help putting it together.

As you can imagine for a big kit like this, you're paying a lot; it's a $349.99 / £329.99 gift. There are loads of other Lego Star Wars ships available if you don't want to pay that much; an X-Wing Starfighter is a popular alternative.

Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian (Image credit: Lego)

4. Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian 42115

Our next model is one of Lego’s Technic builds, using a design that relies more heavily on beams and veers away from bricks slightly. That said, its 3,696-piece body will still be a mighty undertaking to build.

This build is a recreation of the popular Lamborghini Sian, a relatively new car (compared to many other Technic builds) with moving pistons, steering and suspension. It’s designed for motorheads (as the car itself is), but it slightly more affordable than the actual vehicle at $379 / £350.

Some auto fans might want a more affordable Lego set though, or one based on a more classic vehicle, and there are options for those builders too. Some may like the $199.99 / £159.99 Land Rover Defender or $69.99 / £54.99 Ducati Panigale V4 R, but we’re most fond of the $149.99 / £129.99 James Bond Aston Martin.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (Image credit: Lego)

5. Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 71043

This is another Lego set based on a popular franchise, and another one we’ve seen a few iterations of over the years - the iconic Hogwarts Castle from Harry Potter. This set has just over 6,000 pieces and will set you back $399.99 / £349.99.

What’s interesting about this set is that, instead of having standard Minifigures like most Lego kits, it actually has 27 ‘Microfigures’. These are smaller than Minifigures, which really helps to give your Hogwarts scale. That reflects the set as a whole really - it depicts a huge castle, so each element is small - there’s a cute little Whomping Willow, baby dragon and more.

This set will look really great displayed in your house, but given its size and price it likely won’t be for everyone. Luckily there are loads of other iconic sets based on the Harry Potter films you can buy, which are smaller and cost less. Our favorite is the Privet Drive set which costs $69.99 / £64.99 and incudes the suburban British house as well as a Ford Anglia, but there are loads of other options too.

(Image credit: Lego)

6. Lego Harry Potter Diagon Alley 75978

From Harry Potter, to... more Harry Potter!

This big set is based on the popular London shopping high-street, and comes with four separate shops as well as minifigures based on loads of the main characters from the franchise.

It's clearly based on the first appearance of Diagon Alley in the films, from the first movie, because lots of the students have tiny legs, and it's missing some of the extra shops that get added in later movies.

If you know a Harry Potter fan in your life who already has the Hogwarts sets, this could be a good gift, though the $399.99 / £369.99 asking price could easily put you off too. If that's too much, the aforementioned 4 Privet Drive set is a good alternative, as well as lots of smaller Hogwarts sets that Lego keeps releasing.

Lego Liebherr Excavator (Image credit: Lego)

7. Lego Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator 42100

Our next product is another Lego Technic model, and last year it was the third most expensive Lego set we could find, after the Star Wars ones, but it's sunk down the list. It’s for the Liebherr Excavator, and costs $449.99 / £349.99.

This model has 4,108 pieces, a few more than the Lamborghini, but the resulting build looks absolutely huge. Plus it has motorized functions that you can control with an app. This is likely a more niche kit to buy than some of the others on this list, but some people will absolutely love it.

We’ve already listed affordable vehicle alternatives, but for fans of construction work there are plenty of other options in the Lego City range. There’s the $229.99 / £179.99 Cargo Train set, the $119.99 / £89.99 Concrete Mixer Truck, or the $9.99 / £9.99 Construction Loader depending on your budget.

(Image credit: Lego)

8. Lego Creator Colosseum

This Lego Creator set was released during Black Friday last year, so we didn't see any deals on it, but hopefully we'll see its meaty $549.99 / £449.99 price reduced somewhat in this year's sales.

This is a faithful recreation of the classic Rome monument, and has over 9,000 pieces making up the 52 x 59 x 27cm construct. It looks fantastic, from the tiny trees surrounding it to the removable wall that lets you see inside the structure.

This is definitely a set for hardcore enthusiasts only - some people might not even have space for it in their home, given the size of that base.

If you want an alternative, Lego doesn't offer too many affordable historical creations, but the Adidas Originals Superstar shoe is arguably a piece of history, and that only costs $79.99 / £79.99.

(Image credit: Lego)

9. Lego Creator Titanic

This is Lego's priciest set released in the last year, and no wonder - it's an absolutely massive recreation of the RMS Titanic which, if you know your history, sunk in 1912, resulting in the death of approximately 1,500 people. What a fun set!

Costing $629.99 / £569.99, this titan of a build comes with over 9,000 pieces, and is 135cm long when fully built. Yep, that's over a meter.

You can pre-order the set right now, but it'll only ship from November 29, which is Cyber Monday. It's possible there will be a pre-order deal or two, but we wouldn't hold our breath for a big reduction.

If the set is too expensive for you, or you understandably don't want a Lego kit based on a maritime tragedy, there are a few other Lego boats but most are based on franchises. One ocean-themed set that might appeal is the 3 in 1 Surfer Beach House, which costs just $49.99 / £44.99 and is much jollier than a Titanic one.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon (Image credit: Lego)

10. Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75192

Yep, another Star Wars set for us to ogle at - this is the Millennium Falcon set 75192. We specify the code because Lego has put out quite a few Millennium Falcon kits in the past, some affordable, some pricey like this.

This version is again a collectors’ build, complete with a base plate, and it comes with a few different Minifigures reflecting various crews of the ship from the original and sequel trilogies - that includes Han Solo, Chewbacca, Leia, Rey and Finn. There are 7541 pieces, many more than the Star Destroyer, and it retails for $799.99 / £649.99.

As we said, Lego Millennium Falcons are no new creation and, if you’re looking for a more affordable version of this pricey one, there are a few on the market. You can look at the version created for less-than-popular spin-off Solo, or the Microfighter version that’s positively titchy.

Lego Star Wars Star Destroyer (Image credit: Lego)

11. Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75252

The Lego Star Wars range tends to have a couple of super-premium sets in its line-up, and sure enough right now this Star Destroyer takes that billing. It comes with 4,785 pieces and has a length of over 3 feet - so while it’s not quite life-size, it’s certainly big.

This set is designed for hardcore Star Wars fans and collectors, as like some other sets it comes with a base plate to display it on that has some facts about the vehicle. There are only two Minifigures - two Star Destroyer officers, but given how small they are compared to the final model, you'll need a magnifying glass to find them.

This is one of the most expensive Lego sets we can find readily available from shops, costing $699.99 / £649.99 to buy. However, if that price is way more than you’re ready to pay for a Lego set, there are other Lego Star Wars vehicles on the market.

A more affordable (though still expensive) option could be the Star Wars A-Wing Starfighter, another collector’s set that costs $199.99 / £179.99, and there are other A-Wings on the market that cost less too.